WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files once again Mobile police bring in another suspect. Kadejah Johnson surrendered at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. Back in December, Johnson was wanted for home invasion burglary. The Mobile Police Department said Johnson went to the apartment of her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, kicked down the door to the woman’s apartment and assaulted her. The victim ran into a room with her baby for safety, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Arrests made in Gloster Court shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made two arrests in the shooting Wednesday that happened on Gloster Court. Investigators say they were able to identify Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, as the suspects involved in the shooting. On Wednesday, they were arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bond hearings held for 2 charged in St. Stephens Road homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond hearings were held Friday for the two people accused of gunning down Destiny Watson at a Prichard gas station on St. Stephens Road. Adrianna Gossett had a $250,000 bond, but the judge denied the prosecutor’s request that part of that bond be paid in cash. However, the judge did place conditions on Gossett’s bond including no contact with Watson’s family, and she has to wear an ankle monitor.
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in case of Mount Vernon man killed in Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Mount Vernon, Ala., man in Greene County, Miss., has been taken into custody. Michael Holder was arrested Friday afternoon and is facing a premeditated murder charge for the death of Logan Wainwright. Holder appeared before a judge...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mother to daughter’s killer: ‘You need to suffer day by day for the rest of your life’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Antonio Maurice Collier appeared before a judge Thursday and accepted his fate – a life prison sentence with no possibility of parole for death of Mercedes Jackson. After prosecutors took the death penalty off the table, it was the only sentence Mobile County Circuit Judge...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who was featured on FOX10′s “Fugitive Files” series is now wanted in Houston, Texas for child abandonment, according to police. - Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months. According to FOX26 Houston, Raven Yates left her 12-year-old...
WALA-TV FOX10
Exclusive surveillance video shows the moment a shooter wounds three victims on Schillinger Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video obtained by FOX10 News shows what happened during a shooting that left three people wounded Thursday night. Investigators say three male victims were sitting in a car outside a gas station off Schillinger Road when they were shot. The search is now on for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Ethics Commission will consider allegations that a Mobile County property appraiser abused her position to benefit herself and her husband. Christy Harris Rooks, 42, of Semmes, had been scheduled to go on trial on the five-count indictment later this month. But Judge Charles Graddick, at the request of the prosecution and defense, agreed this week to refer the matter to the Ethics Commission for an “administrative resolution.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy police presence Saturday afternoon in Malibar Heights subdivision
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence in the Malibar Heights subdivision in Mobile shortly before 5 p.m. today. It remains unclear what led officers there. The activity may have been in connection with police chase, but that has not been confirmed. FOX10 News has reached out...
WALA-TV FOX10
CPD: One dead, one critical after two friends in Citronelle shoot each other
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - Citronelle police are investigating a shooting on Summer Street that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Chris Mclean, Citronelle chief of police said it was a deadly shootout between two close friends. McLean said it started as an argument...
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives: Crime Update
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds speaks with the City of Mobile’s top two police officers about police brutality, police reform and crime statistics. The guests this week are Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Mobile Police Assistant Chief William Jackson. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
WALA-TV FOX10
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people have been shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams, according to MPD. MPD said one juvenile was shot in the leg and has a non-life-threatening injury. The other two were adults and one is dealing with a life-threatening injury. MPD...
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: A conversation with the Mobile Police Department
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives, Eric speaks with the City of Mobile’s top two police officers about police brutality, police reform, and crime stats. The guests this week are Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Mobile Police Assistant Chief William Jackson. Tune in to Perspectives Saturday...
WALA-TV FOX10
State veterans cemetery in Spanish Fort breaks ground for expansion
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs celebrated an expansion of the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort with a groundbreaking Saturday morning. The expansion is funded thanks to a $5 million federal grant. The cemetery opened 10 years ago. This is the first...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dogs, owners strut their stuff in Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Dogs and their owners strutted their stuff Saturday as he Mystic Mutts of Revelry paraded through downtown Fairhope. Some of the dogs wore costumes. This year’s theme was “Top Dog” -- a play off the blockbuster movie “Top Gun.”. The event also...
WALA-TV FOX10
Johnson Road West to close to through traffic during utility relocation work
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Johnson Road West between Airport Boulevard and Jeff Hamilton Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, for utility relocation work, the Mobile County Commission announced. Officials said the work, which is in Mobile County Commission District 3, should take about...
WALA-TV FOX10
New program pairs at-risk youth with first responders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bigs with Badges is a new program launched by Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama and Mobile’s first responders. The program pairs at-risk children with mentors who are firefighters, paramedics and police officers. Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama CEO Aimee Risser talked...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes town hall to discuss annexation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Semmes hosted a packed town hall Thursday night, all about annexation. This came on the heels of Mobile mayor’s released his four annexation proposals. Now, Semmes has its own plans to grow. “We have been growing very quickly,” said Jeffrey McKee, city...
WALA-TV FOX10
A wet ride for Mobile Mystics as crowds take advantage of generous throws
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain or shine -- there was never any question if the Mobile Mystics were gonna roll. And if we’re being honest -- the Port City isn’t afraid of a little rain. “It doesn’t matter... It doesn’t matter -- it’s still fun,” said a brother...
WALA-TV FOX10
Miss Jubilee’s Outstanding Teen 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Miss Jubilee’s Outstanding Teen 2023 is Portia Hollis. Portia is a freshman at Gulf Shores High School. Portia will be competing in the Miss Alabama Teen Competition for her first time March 11-12 at Thompson High School. Portia is involved in community theater and just completed starring as Jetsam the evil eel in the Little Mermaid. She is involved in her school theater program as well as being a peer helper and cheerleader. She is very involved at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church as well as volunteering in the community. She is excited about competing but also about the opportunity to encourage young girls to get involved in the Miss Alabama Organization. Portia started as a Rising Star. The Miss Alabama Organization is the opportunity for scholarships, friendships, and personal growth.
