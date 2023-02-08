ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Springfield, Holyoke and Pittsfield agencies receive MassDevelopment grants to support small businesses

By Aprell May Munford
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs

Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Three Springfield schools identified as district’s top priorities for building grant program

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield School Committee unanimously authorized the superintendent of schools to submit statement to the Massachusetts School Building Authority saying the district is potentially interested in participating in its program to renovate or rebuild schools. In its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, the committee said its top priorities...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Domestic violence resources available in Springfield

One in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. The Springfield YWCA is a local resource for victims of domestic violence and they say it's a crime that can be hard to detect and even harder to escape from.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee breaks ground on long-awaited memorial park

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is celebrating a big milestone for a project years in the making to honor a new generation of veterans and their service dogs. Ground has officially been broken on the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. The vacant space on Westover Road will soon be a place for those who sacrificed to relax and reflect. Stephanie Shaw served in Afghanistan, and as Chicopee's director of veterans services, the mission of turning the park from concept to reality has been a personal one.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Nursing home closing crisis needs immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)

To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations

Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
CHICOPEE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Pittsfield 'Glow Up!' Business Improvement Grant applications open

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield is using ARPA funds to help fix-up local businesses with what they’re calling “Glow Up!” grants. Grant applications are open through Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. and the Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corp. for eligible companies disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. A map of ARPA's disproportionately impacted district in the city can be found here.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke issues special permits for 2 cannabis businesses

The City Council at its Tuesday meeting approved special permits for a marijuana cultivator and a marijuana manufacturer. Evergreen Industries LLC proposes to operate a marijuana cultivation establishment at 1 Cabot St. Ward 5 Councilor Linda Vacon said the owners presented a complete plan to the Ordinance Committee. Infused Element...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Common Capital, honored by the Small Business Administration, looks for another record year as one borrower renovates in Holyoke

HOLYOKE — Chris Elliott grew up here and dreamt of returning his and his wife Cristie’s business — Elliott Fire Sprinkler Systems — to the city. It was a desire fueled in part by watching magnificent old buildings in Holyoke’s downtown, perfect new locations and perfect candidates for rehabilitation, fall into disrepair.
HOLYOKE, MA
WNYT

Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor

People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
LEE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy