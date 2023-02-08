Springfield, Holyoke and Pittsfield agencies receive MassDevelopment grants to support small businesses

Read full article on original website
Unsolved Mysteries: The Bennington TriangleMaiya Devi DahalBennington, VT
Here's How It Was Like To Spend The Night In Mount Washington During A Brutal Cold WeatherNewsverifiedMount Washington, MA
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs
Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
Massachusetts Organization Will be Awarding $25K to 1 Lucky Winner on Feb. 25
Massachusetts residents are still feeling the strain of high food costs, high heating costs, and difficulty in finding affordable housing. It seems like there is no end in sight. In these current times, people are in need of money and assistance more than ever. One organization that is giving away...
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno requests City Council approve orders supporting city retirees
SPRINGFIELD — Ahead of its Feb. 13 meeting, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is requesting that the City Council approve three orders aimed at supporting city retirees. The first order seeks to approve a transfer of $15 million from the certified free cash amount into the city’s pension reserve fund, which would bring it to approximately $17 million.
Three Springfield schools identified as district’s top priorities for building grant program
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield School Committee unanimously authorized the superintendent of schools to submit statement to the Massachusetts School Building Authority saying the district is potentially interested in participating in its program to renovate or rebuild schools. In its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, the committee said its top priorities...
Domestic violence resources available in Springfield
One in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. The Springfield YWCA is a local resource for victims of domestic violence and they say it's a crime that can be hard to detect and even harder to escape from.
Insa marijuana buys its longtime Easthampton Keystone Mill location for $2.7 million
EASTHAMPTON — Marijuana grower and retailer Insa bought the 122 Pleasant St. location of its growing, packaging and medical and recreational retail operations last month for $2.7 million. The sale, along with papers splitting the century-old mill building into two business condominium units, was recorded Jan. 23 at the...
Western Massachusetts post-9/11 & service dog memorial park
The city of Chicopee will break ground on a dog park at the Westover Air Base honoring post-9/11 veterans and service dogs.
Springfield Gardens apartments owner faces ire of city officials over maintenance, repairs
SPRINGFIELD — City officials and a property management company with several properties across Springfield are disagreeing over why repairs have remained unaddressed at several of its apartment buildings. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said the city would not rule out moving to place apartments owned and operated by Springfield Gardens...
Chicopee breaks ground on long-awaited memorial park
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is celebrating a big milestone for a project years in the making to honor a new generation of veterans and their service dogs. Ground has officially been broken on the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. The vacant space on Westover Road will soon be a place for those who sacrificed to relax and reflect. Stephanie Shaw served in Afghanistan, and as Chicopee's director of veterans services, the mission of turning the park from concept to reality has been a personal one.
Nursing home closing crisis needs immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)
To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations
Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
Here’s 20 Berkshire Pizza Spots, Vote For Your Favorite!
We love pizza here at "Slater and Marjo In Morning" and Thursday was National Pizza Day. Talk of Berkshire County's most prominent pizza places took over the airwaves for a few yesterday and now we want to hear from you!. Here's 20 Berkshire Pizza Spots, Vote For Your Favorite... (Poll...
Intersection at Suffield and Silver streets in Agawam gets funding for pedestrian upgrades
AGAWAM — The City Council has unanimously approved a resolution to appropriate $265,000 for pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of Suffield and Silver streets. City Councilor Paul C. Cavallo said he identified the need for the upgrades as he walked through the area and many of the sidewalks have needed repair for a long time.
Pittsfield 'Glow Up!' Business Improvement Grant applications open
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield is using ARPA funds to help fix-up local businesses with what they’re calling “Glow Up!” grants. Grant applications are open through Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. and the Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corp. for eligible companies disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. A map of ARPA's disproportionately impacted district in the city can be found here.
Holyoke issues special permits for 2 cannabis businesses
The City Council at its Tuesday meeting approved special permits for a marijuana cultivator and a marijuana manufacturer. Evergreen Industries LLC proposes to operate a marijuana cultivation establishment at 1 Cabot St. Ward 5 Councilor Linda Vacon said the owners presented a complete plan to the Ordinance Committee. Infused Element...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 3 $50,000 winning tickets
There were three $50,000 winning Lottery tickets claimed in Massachusetts Friday. All three of the winning tickets were for the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game, according to the Mass. Lottery. The three winning tickets were sold at Cumberland Farms in Leicester, North River Beverage in Marshfield and Kiki’s Kwik Mart in...
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno salutes The Republican’s Cynthia Simison
Domenic J. Sarno calls her “Madame Baseball,” and as Cynthia Simison heads to retirement, the Springfield mayor wished the executive editor of The Republican the best in well-earned time off. A longtime Republican newspaper writer, columnist and editor, she took over as executive editor in 2020, becoming the...
Common Capital, honored by the Small Business Administration, looks for another record year as one borrower renovates in Holyoke
HOLYOKE — Chris Elliott grew up here and dreamt of returning his and his wife Cristie’s business — Elliott Fire Sprinkler Systems — to the city. It was a desire fueled in part by watching magnificent old buildings in Holyoke’s downtown, perfect new locations and perfect candidates for rehabilitation, fall into disrepair.
Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
Massachusetts contractor fined for asbestos violations at former Springfield YMCA
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has fined Karma Environmental Services, Inc. for violations during asbestos abatement activities at the former Springfield YMCA.
