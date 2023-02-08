Springfield, Holyoke and Pittsfield agencies receive MassDevelopment grants to support small businesses

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is celebrating a big milestone for a project years in the making to honor a new generation of veterans and their service dogs. Ground has officially been broken on the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. The vacant space on Westover Road will soon be a place for those who sacrificed to relax and reflect. Stephanie Shaw served in Afghanistan, and as Chicopee's director of veterans services, the mission of turning the park from concept to reality has been a personal one.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO