The Phoenix Suns' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Unbeatable
The Phoenix Suns have destroyed all balance in the Western Conference and their potential starting lineup looks dangerous.
NBC Sports
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
NBC Sports
What Celtics fans need to know about Mike Muscala after trade with Thunder
The Boston Celtics have finally made a move before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline. The C's sent Justin Jackson and two second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for power forward/center Mike Muscala. Here's what Celtics fans need to know about Muscala. Age. 31. Position. Power forward/Center.
Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout
Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trade For Ex-Cy Young Winner May Be Big Splash Needed By Red Sox To Compete In 2023
Should the Red Sox go all-in on a major trade?
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBC Sports
Five options for Celtics to consider on robust NBA buyout market
The Boston Celtics only made one minor deal ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. But that doesn't necessarily mean their roster is finalized. After reportedly acquiring big man Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday for Justin Jackson and a pair of second-round picks, the Celtics still have an open spot on their 15-man roster. C's president of basketball operations Brad Stevens could look to fill that spot on the NBA's buyout market, where teams agree to "buy out" veteran players and allow them to sign low-cost contracts with new teams.
2 buyout candidates the Suns must pursue after acquiring Kevin Durant at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the week when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the trade was the Suns didn’t even have to give up any of Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept three of their most important players while adding a superstar in Kevin Durant. What the trade did do though was rob the Suns of much of their depth. They gave up two promising players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson prompting former NBA player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley to speak on their apparent lack of depth. The Suns did also acquire T.J. Warren in the trade but even so they should monitor the buyout market and target Reggie Jackson and Will Barton should they become available.
Suns could add former Kevin Durant teammate on buyout market?
The Phoenix Suns may be pulling out all the stops to make newcomer Kevin Durant feel at home. TNT’s Chris Haynes said on Thursday to look for the Suns to make contact with veteran point guard Reggie Jackson should Jackson get bought out. The 32-year-old was traded earlier in the day by the LA Clippers... The post Suns could add former Kevin Durant teammate on buyout market? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Brad Stevens explains why Celtics traded for Mike Muscala
The Boston Celtics were quiet at the trade deadline, but they did find a way to address one of their most glaring needs. Big man Mike Muscala was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks. The move gives Boston additional frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford as well as outside shooting off the bench.
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Spurs reportedly rejected this Celtics trade offer for Jakob Poeltl
The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors had been linked to San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl in rumors over the last few weeks leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, and his former team ultimately won the bidding. The Raptors reportedly acquired Poeltl late Wednesday night in...
Ben Simmons Throws Shade At Kyrie Irving, Says He's Happy To Just Focus On Basketball
Ben Simmons has called out Kyrie Irving by saying he's happy to just be able to focus on basketball and wished Kevin Durant the best while not mentioning Irving.
Celtics Add Former Sixers Center Before Trade Deadline
The Boston Celtics add more depth to the big man position.
Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers
Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons. Within... The post Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Forsberg and Robb: Celtics' priority on buyout market should be clear
Roster move season isn't over yet, folks. While the most significant player movement happened prior to Thursday's wild NBA trade deadline, teams can still add talent on the buyout market, where a handful of veterans become available each year after agreeing to be waived and paid out by their teams.
NBA world reacts to wild Lakers-Magic trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic came together for an interesting swap of assets ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Orlando sent former first-round pick Mo Bamba to Los Angeles, while the Lakers sent back veteran guard Patrick Beverley. The Magic also fetched additional second-round draft compensation and cash considerations, in addition to Beverley. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to wild Lakers-Magic trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Charles Barkley drops concerning truth bomb on Suns after Kevin Durant trade
You can be sure that Charles Barkley was jumping up and down when he learned about his beloved Phoenix Suns pulling off the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. However, being the realist that he is, Barkley was quick to point out a very dangerous caveat for the Suns as they now look to go all the way and win the championship this year.
NBC Sports
Jaylen Brown shares update after suffering facial fracture
Jaylen Brown will miss time after suffering a facial fracture during Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics star sustained the injury in a scary collision with teammate Jayson Tatum. has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and there's a chance he'll remain out...
TRADE: Milwaukee Bucks Sending Veteran Guard To Indiana Pacers
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks are trading George Hill to the Indiana Pacers.
