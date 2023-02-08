ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

‘They believe in brotherhood; they believe in family’: Hampden Charter East wrestling wins WMass D-III crown

SHELBURNE FALLS – The Hampden Charter East wrestling team was crowned Western Massachusetts Division III sectional champions Saturday afternoon, winning its second sectional title in program history. “We had to overcome adversity throughout the season,” coach Omar Velez said. “It’s a testament of this week. We had a really...
HAMPDEN, MA
MassLive.com

UMass men’s basketball falls to La Salle, 86-72

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team fell to La Salle 86-72 on Saturday afternoon at Tom Gola Arena. The Minutemen (13-12 Overall, 4-9 Atlantic 10) shot 54-percent from the field in the second half while the Explorers (12-13 Overall, 6-6 Atlantic 10) shot 68-percent from the field in the final 20 minutes.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Ryan Ufko’s hat trick helps UMass hockey tie Vermont, Minutemen take shootout

AMHERST – University of Massachusetts hockey skated to a tie against Vermont after the Catamounts erased a 3-0 deficit for a second straight night at the Mullins Center. With the teams still deadlocked at 4-4 through overtime, the Minutemen won the shootout, 2-0, to earn the extra point in the Hockey East standings. Sophomore defenseman Ryan Ufko registered a hat trick and netted the shootout clincher as UMass now sits at 10-13-5 (4-11-3 HE) and UVM is 9-15-5 (4-12-3 HE).
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mild winter temperatures has golfers hitting local courses

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Of all sports, one that hundreds in western Massachusetts have been doing this winter is golf and the mild temperatures, including the ones we saw on Friday, have played a big role. It may still be winter, but it might as well be spring already. It...
WESTFIELD, MA
scstudentmedia.com

Bailey Tatro wins Miss Western Mass., uses platform to support social change initiative

The 2023 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant will feature two women with Springfield College ties. On Jan. 29, Olivia Tocchio, a Psychology and Criminal Justice major, was crowned Miss Pioneer Valley, and SC alum Bailey Tatro ’22 was named Miss Western Massachusetts. Both will compete for the honor of being named Miss Massachusetts in Worcester this July.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
