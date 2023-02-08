Read full article on original website
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Central’s Dominic Rijos claims region’s lone sectional crown at D-I West-Central Wrestling Championship & more (video)
NORTHBOROUGH – After defeating Natick’s James Balderson during the 285-pound semifinals matchup of Saturday’s West-Central Division I wrestling tournament, Central’s Dominic Rijos attempted to catch his breath.
‘They believe in brotherhood; they believe in family’: Hampden Charter East wrestling wins WMass D-III crown
SHELBURNE FALLS – The Hampden Charter East wrestling team was crowned Western Massachusetts Division III sectional champions Saturday afternoon, winning its second sectional title in program history. “We had to overcome adversity throughout the season,” coach Omar Velez said. “It’s a testament of this week. We had a really...
Division III Central Wrestling Championship: Ludlow, Longmeadow finish in top five
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Six Western Mass teams competed at the Division III Central Wrestling Championship in Wayland on Saturday. Five of the six teams had one wrestler who won their weight class, with two championship rounds featuring two Western Mass wrestlers.
Colin Murdock, Robert L’Abbee lead Granby boys basketball to one-point win over Belchertown
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Granby boys basketball team battled through a back-and-forth game Friday night en route to a 49-48 win over Belchertown at home.
Southwick girls basketball wins nail-bitter against McCann Tech in overtime
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. It was a fight to the finish for Southwick on Saturday night as the Rams defeated McCann Tech by just one point in overtime, winning 40-39.
‘We saw some dark days:’ Agawam boys hockey defeats Longmeadow in OT to clinch state postseason berth
WEST SPRINGFIELD – During the final seconds of regulation in Thursday night’s matchup between Agawam boys hockey and Longmeadow, a feeling surfaced through Olympia Ice Center.
UMass men’s basketball falls to La Salle, 86-72
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team fell to La Salle 86-72 on Saturday afternoon at Tom Gola Arena. The Minutemen (13-12 Overall, 4-9 Atlantic 10) shot 54-percent from the field in the second half while the Explorers (12-13 Overall, 6-6 Atlantic 10) shot 68-percent from the field in the final 20 minutes.
Western Mass. Girls Basketball Top 20: Chicopee, Amherst rise, Pope Francis breaks into top five
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central (15-3, Last Week No. 1) Springfield International Charter (12-3, No. 2) Chicopee (12-3, No. 3) Amherst (13-4, No. 5) Pope Francis (15-1, No. 7) Easthampton (14-2, No. 8) Longmeadow (11-6,...
Taylor Garabedian, Ashlyn Lesure lead No. 10 Hoosac Valley girls basketball past South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY — The game between South Hadley and Hoosac Valley on Thursday night was won in the paint. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Worcester Railers’ Jimmy Lambert nets OT game-winner in four-point night vs. Reading
WORCESTER – About two hours before the puck was dropped at the DCU Center Friday night, Railers coach Jordan Smotherman was asked to list the players not in the lineup because of injury. He grabbed a magic marker and drew big dots next to some names on the lineup...
Ryan Ufko’s hat trick helps UMass hockey tie Vermont, Minutemen take shootout
AMHERST – University of Massachusetts hockey skated to a tie against Vermont after the Catamounts erased a 3-0 deficit for a second straight night at the Mullins Center. With the teams still deadlocked at 4-4 through overtime, the Minutemen won the shootout, 2-0, to earn the extra point in the Hockey East standings. Sophomore defenseman Ryan Ufko registered a hat trick and netted the shootout clincher as UMass now sits at 10-13-5 (4-11-3 HE) and UVM is 9-15-5 (4-12-3 HE).
Scoreboard: Frank Maffia hat trick leads Westfield past Belchertown in OT & more
Westfield came away with a hard-fought victory over Belchertown on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Orioles, 4-3, in overtime. Frank Maffia highlighted the day for the Bombers, recording a hat trick, while Sawyer King tacked on a goal of his own. King and Mike Pelletier also each earned three assists.
UMass hockey plays to tie with Vermont after blowing 3-0 lead in third period, wins shootout
AMHERST — After building a three-goal lead through the first two periods, the UMass hockey team settled for a 3-3 tie and a shootout win against Vermont at the Mullins Center on Friday night. The Catamounts flipped the script in the third period, peppering the Minutemen with constant good opportunities around the net, eventually forcing overtime.
Mild winter temperatures has golfers hitting local courses
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Of all sports, one that hundreds in western Massachusetts have been doing this winter is golf and the mild temperatures, including the ones we saw on Friday, have played a big role. It may still be winter, but it might as well be spring already. It...
Narrow dirt road has Westfield Planning Board questioning subdivision plan
WESTFIELD — Rob Levesque of R. Levesque Associates spoke to the Plannng Board this week on behalf of Nancy Pasquini, applicant and property owner who is seeking to create a three-lot residential definitive subdivision on property on Dox Road, a private dirt and gravel road in Westfield. Levesque said...
Wilbraham & Monson alum Kyle Filipowski named finalist for 2023 Karl Malone Award
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Wilbrham & Monson alum Kyle Filipowski has been named a finalist for the Karl Malone Award, according to a release from the Basketball Hall of Fame. The annual honor recognizes the top power forward in Division I men’s college basketball.
Holyoke’s Hazen Paper continues adding deeper dimension to Super Bowl program
HOLYOKE — Tilt the official Super Bowl LVII program in the sun and the mountains of Arizona, the cacti and distinctive desert-dwelling birds and Native peoples of the state pop up from the paper and sparkle. That’s the work of Holyoke’s Hazen Paper Co., a 98-year-old family-owned company that...
Individuals dumped dead Pitbull in West Springfield
West Springfield Animal Control is searching for the individuals responsible for dumping a deceased dog in West Springfield.
Joel Hofer shuts out Rochester for Thunderbirds’ ninth-straight victory
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (24-17-1-4) played a flawless defensive game, downing the Rochester Americans (21-18-2-1) by a final score of 4-0 on Friday night inside Blue Cross Arena. The two clubs’ first meeting of the season began uneventfully, as the two clubs failed to generate much in the...
Bailey Tatro wins Miss Western Mass., uses platform to support social change initiative
The 2023 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant will feature two women with Springfield College ties. On Jan. 29, Olivia Tocchio, a Psychology and Criminal Justice major, was crowned Miss Pioneer Valley, and SC alum Bailey Tatro ’22 was named Miss Western Massachusetts. Both will compete for the honor of being named Miss Massachusetts in Worcester this July.
