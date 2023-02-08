Texas Exes announce banquet News Staff Wed, 02/08/2023 - 16:27 ImageBody

General Michael Hagee is keynote speaker

The Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter has announced its annual Texas Independence Day Celebration and Scholarship Banquet, scheduled for Sunday, March 5, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the National Museum of the Pacific War, Admiral Nimitz Foundation’s Nimitz Ballroom, 328 East Main St., in Fredericksburg.

The Texas Independence Day Celebration and Scholarship Banquet is the chapter’s major fundraising event of the year and celebrates the founding of the University of Texas at Austin.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Chapter Scholarship Fund and will support scholarship awards for Gillespie County seniors and prior scholarship recipient undergraduates planning to attend UT in 2023.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction and social, followed at 6:15 p.m. with dinner catered by Vivere Catering, a program commemorating the founding of UT and a keynote address.

This year’s guest speaker is Gen. Michael Hagee (USMC, ret.), president and CEO of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation.

Tickets to the Texas Independence Day Celebration and Scholarship Banquet are $60 per person if made by Feb. 24. Reservations made after the deadline will be $70 per person.

Payment should be made at the time of reservation to avoid delays in registering the night of the banquet.

Cash and checks will be accepted. Credit cards will not be accepted. Make checks payable to Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter and send them to Susan Mahoney at P.O. Box 572 or 312 W. College St., Fredericksburg, TX 78624.

The banquet is open to the public. For more information, contact Jamie Morris, chapter president, at 830-992-1796 or jandjmorris. 07@gmail.com.

To RSVP attendance at the scholarship banquet contact Susan Mahoney, chapter treasurer, at 713542-2790 or by email: sumahoney@yahoo.com.