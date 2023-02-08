DOSS NEWS Betty Hahn Wed, 02/08/2023 - 16:27 ImageBody

The Doss Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist with the jackknifed truck accident near Hilltop Café on U.S. 87 North during the ice spell. Working out in the cold and ice, all first responders did what they needed to do. Then, Good Samaritans showed up.

Hats off and many thanks to Kash and Sally Morrow for the breakfast tacos and the owner and staff of Hilltop Café and Rene Grobe for the hot coffee. It was greatly appreciated by everyone.

Wade Geistweidt and Kristy Hannum were married last Friday, Feb. 3 at Mansfeldt in Cherry Spring. Congratulations and best wishes.

Next Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m., the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church congregation will welcome its new members, Kurt and Tuttie Geistweidt and Wade and Kristi Geistweidt and son Gage, with a Kaffee Klatsch. Everyone is invited to bring a plate of goodies to share and enjoy.

Doss Volunteer Fire Department has its monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 13. Officers meeting is at 6 p.m. Trucks will be serviced at 6:30 p.m., with the general meeting to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Addison Hahn, daughter of Blaine and Marsha Hahn, represented Gillespie County 4-H in the San Angelo Stock Show Sheep & Goat Skillathon competition. She placed second overall in the Senior Division. Congratulations!

Prayers are needed for Ernie Eckert, Melanie Kordzik, Denver Mixon and Shirley Lange.