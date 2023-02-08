Charges dropped against 2020 council candidate Subhead

Wed, 02/08/2023

‘Voter fraud’ claims against entrepreneur was ‘vendetta,’ Poole said

Charges against 2020 Fredericksburg City Council candidate Mickey Poole were dropped this week and Poole has said legal action against those responsible will result.

Michael Poole, known as Mickey, was indicted in May 2020 of illegal voting and tampering with governmental records. The charges stemmed from claims he illegally voted in a 2019 election while residing outside the city, a Class 2 felony.

Poole told the Standard-Radio Post at the time he believed the charges were politically motivated, and his mind has not changed. “The District Attorney dropped the charges,” he said. “It never even got to a judge.”

“I needed to have this dismissed, and now I can come after them,” Poole said. “If you have charges against you in the media, you suffer great consequence. And I suffered that. The only way the city’s going to learn is if it costs them dearly. I have been nothing but good, clean and fair in everything I’ve done and I’ve been massacred.”

Poole feels former City Manager Kent Myers had a vendetta against him and drummed up the charges. Poole campaigned on getting rid of Myers, telling voters the first thing he would do is “get rid of Kent Myers.”

Poole’s charges stemmed from his voting in the 2019 city election, which involved an antifluoride referendum. Charges stated his actual residence was in Austin.

But Poole said he owns property in seven states and that he had been a registered voter of Gillespie County since 2018 and still is today.

Poole owns and operates The Edge Events Center near the eastern city limits. The complex and setting along a bend in the Pedernales River has become a popular stop for visitors. He is former owner of the Comfort Inn & Suites.

Land where the events center is located was also being eyed by those advocating a traffic loop around the city to the south. Poole was a party to a suit about possible annexation of that land by the city. The annexation and bypass were later tabled indefinitely.

Poole has threatened a lawsuit and said the state has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate whether the charges against Poole were fabricated or exaggerated.

Poole said Myers controlled all employees, committee members and city agendas, so his complaints were not given proper attention.