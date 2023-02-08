Vereins Quilt Guild meeting set Feb. 11 News Staff Wed, 02/08/2023 - 16:27 ImageBody

The Vereins Quilt Guild is meeting Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension building, 38 Business Court, off Tivydale Road.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at 9 a.m.

“We are in for a big treat for our program this month,” said guild member Deborah Hill Russell. “Ira Kennedy and his wife, Kathy, of Llano, will be our presenters.”

Ira Kennedy is an artist and designer for Moda and Northcote, said Russell, and he and Kathy will present “a myriad of quilts” using his fabrics.

Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting and can also visit the guild website at http://www. vereinsquiltguild.org/ for more information.

To become a member of the guild, follow the instructions on the group’s website.