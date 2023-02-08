ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Two Arrested After Gun, Ecstasy Found In Car At Party

By Louie Diaz
 3 days ago

Two individuals were arrested Sunday in Castaic after a gun and ecstasy were found in a vehicle at a party.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the 32000 block of Green Hill Drive in Castaic regarding a loud party, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station .

When deputies arrived on scene they observed a male and female asleep inside a running vehicle, parked within the area of the party, according to Arriaga.

“The vehicle additionally had expired registration,” Arriaga said. “As deputies approached the vehicle to contact the occupants, they observed a firearm on the floorboard.”

The man and woman were immediately awoken and detained, according to Arriaga.

“During a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered the firearm, as well as a baggie containing ecstasy,” Arriaga said.

Sirjerol McLeod, 28 and Shaila Chavez 24 were arrested for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in public, possession of narcotics with a firearm and more, Arriaga said.

The two were booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and released on bond, according to Arriaga.

