Two NFL teams eyeing Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy

Some day, Eric Bieniemy will make a great NFL head coach.

As he continues to wait for that opportunity that never seems to arrive, he does at least have some strong career options.

This week, the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator’s focus is on Super Bowl LVII . After the game, he’s got a big decision to make. The 53-year-old coach’s contract is expiring, and other teams are reportedly interested in his services.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bieniemy is a “prime candidate” for the offensive coordinator roles with the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders .

Bieniemy, who joined the Chiefs in 2013 as running backs coach, has served as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator since 2018. In those five seasons, the Chiefs have finished first in the NFL in total yards three times, and third once. It doesn’t hurt to have a generational talent like Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

So why leave such an ideal situation for essentially a lateral move? First, Bieniemy could put his own stamp on the offense somewhere else. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has always taken an active role in the offense, and always will. There’s also the challenge of a new situation. Imagine going to Washington with the chance to mentor young quarterback Sam Howell . Or going to Baltimore to help get that offense on track.

Of course, Bieniemy could also take the safe route and re-sign with the Chiefs.

Bieniemy, who recently interviewed for the head coaching position with the Indianapolis Colts , said Monday he has not interviewed for any OC roles.

At least he knows he’ll have options after the Super Bowl . Perhaps one day, those options will include being a head coach.

