ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Two NFL teams eyeing Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy

By Arthur Weinstein
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDsHT_0kgzea0C00

Some day, Eric Bieniemy will make a great NFL head coach.

As he continues to wait for that opportunity that never seems to arrive, he does at least have some strong career options.

This week, the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator’s focus is on Super Bowl LVII . After the game, he’s got a big decision to make. The 53-year-old coach’s contract is expiring, and other teams are reportedly interested in his services.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bieniemy is a “prime candidate” for the offensive coordinator roles with the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders .

Bieniemy, who joined the Chiefs in 2013 as running backs coach, has served as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator since 2018.  In those five seasons, the Chiefs have finished first in the NFL in total yards three times, and third once. It doesn’t hurt to have a generational talent like Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

So why leave such an ideal situation for essentially a lateral move? First, Bieniemy could put his own stamp on the offense somewhere else. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has always taken an active role in the offense, and always will. There’s also the challenge of a new situation. Imagine going to Washington with the chance to mentor young quarterback Sam Howell . Or going to Baltimore to help get that offense on track.

Of course, Bieniemy could also take the safe route and re-sign with the Chiefs.

Bieniemy, who recently interviewed for the head coaching position with the Indianapolis Colts , said Monday he has not interviewed for any OC roles.

At least he knows he’ll have options after the Super Bowl . Perhaps one day, those options will include being a head coach.

[ Adam Schefter, ESPN ]

The post Two NFL teams eyeing Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo

Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend.  On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!"  Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tom Brady news

This may be a time for celebration for legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady after he announced his retirement from the league earlier this month, but a recent report detailing some of his off-the-field business troubles have gotten him a little bit of negative attention. We knew Brady was interested in crypto and suffered massive financial Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

World reacts to insane Brett Favre, Donald Trump news

Former NFL star quarterback Brett Favre has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons last year when news broke that he improperly used state welfare money to help fund a volleyball stadium, build a football facility, fund his dubious “concussion cream” venture, and compensate him for public appearances, and there seems to be plenty of evidence against Read more... The post World reacts to insane Brett Favre, Donald Trump news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news

This year, the NFL rolled out a new format to the Pro Bowl, featuring a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game in place of the traditional game that’s been played previously. The move was rather unpopular among fans and certainly didn’t draw high ratings. And it sounds like one NFL star is to Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Kelly Clarkson delivers brutal message to Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the most popular football players in the world. But apparently, not every famous American is familiar with Burrow just yet. Singer Kelly Clarkson, speaking during Super Bowl LVII pregame festivities, revealed this week that she thought Burrow was a TikTok rapper when she first saw him. “During Read more... The post Kelly Clarkson delivers brutal message to Joe Burrow appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Chiefs star receives extra motivation ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs were some of the favorites to represent the AFC in this year’s Super Bowl. That came to fruition. The offense looked better than some expected it would without Tyreek Hill. The defense made strides, especially in the second half of the season. Young players stepped up due to injuries, and overall, the team showed off depth that not many folks expected.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

The Comeback

66K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy