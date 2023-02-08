The Florida legislature gave Gov. Ron DeSantis a huge boost in his legal battle to arrest a small cohort of felons who, seemingly accidentally, voted illegally in the 2020 election. The state Senate passed a bill Friday that explicitly grants statewide prosecutors the authority to bring voting and voter registration-related charges against anyone in the state—a move that comes after three of the 2o people charged by DeSantis’ much-hyper voter fraud task force had their charges dropped by South Florida judges who ruled it wasn’t the state’s jurisdiction. Those charged in DeSantis’ crackdown were nearly all felons convicted of murder or a sex crime that had no clue they weren’t eligible to vote, according to body-cam footage of their arrests and attorney statements. The office of Florida’s attorney general confirmed Friday that prosecutors will now pursue charges again for the three people who had their cases dropped.Read it at Tampa Bay Times

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO