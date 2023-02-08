Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
Florida Tax Free Plan: Gov. Ron DeSantis Unveils His $2 Billion Proposal
Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted the largest Florida tax free plan worth $2 billion in his 2023-2024 state budget on Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled the provisions inside his $2 billion tax free plan on Wednesday. It is so far the largest state budget recorded and it will be implemented in 2023-2024 once it is approved in the House and Senate, according to a report published in WQCS.
New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls
In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
floridapolitics.com
Frank White lands more major endorsements in Senate bid
Momentum continues for Panhandle Republican with backing from Patronis, Associated Industries of Florida. A Panhandle Republican continues to get major endorsements in his state Senate bid. Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Associated Industries of Florida are backing former state Rep. Frank White in his thus-far unopposed bid in...
Another hit for gender-affirming care as FL osteopathic board reverses itself
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Chances the state might continue to allow nonsurgical gender-affirming care for some minors under close medical oversight were dashed Friday when the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine rescinded its previous tentative support for the treatments. The board had earlier voted to retain the treatments under supervision by institutional review boards at hospitals, but that was […] The post Another hit for gender-affirming care as FL osteopathic board reverses itself appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
click orlando
DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
southarkansassun.com
$480 Payments From $2 Billion Tax Relief In Florida— See Who Qualifies
$480 worth of direct payments will come from the $2 billion in tax relief plan in Florida. Read to find out who qualifies for these payments!. In December 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the Senate Bill 6A into law which became effective on January 1. This law intended to provide more than a million drivers in Florida with a toll credit. This means that a 50% credit was sent to accounts of drivers who use transponders to pay for tolls. The transponder is Florida-based that when used for at least 35 toll trips, the driver will receive a 50% savings. The direct payment is expected to be more than $480 per month for the whole of 2023.
News-Medical.net
Statewide analysis of deaths in Florida associated with cannabis use
In the United States, 49.6 million Americans ages 12 and older used cannabis or marijuana in 2020. More than 5.4 million Americans are medical cannabis patients. In Florida alone, where medical cannabis has been legal since 2014, there has been a 1,107.01 percent increase in the number of people with medical cannabis cards, from about 65,310 cardholders in 2018 to 788,297 as of Jan. 27.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor DeSantis Receives Three Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until February 25, 2023, to act on these bills. SB 6B – Transportation of Inspected Unauthorized Aliens.
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Fifth Confirmed Florida Strangles Case for 2023
A 16-year-old Quarter Horse in Walton County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on February 7 after developing purulent nasal discharge. Two other horses are exposed. The affected horses are under official quarantine. This is the fifth confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
floridapolitics.com
Mari Velar: Preserving health care for Florida’s seniors
Patient input at every step will be key to ensure access to innovative, affordable medications and treatments. Medicare is one of the most-used federal programs in Florida, with more than 3 million enrollees in the state, amounting to 20% of Florida’s population. The best part — nearly 90% of beneficiaries, including myself, are satisfied with their prescription drug coverage and believe their Part D plan provides good value.
Florida bill aims to give job promotion preference to veterans & their relatives
A Florida bill filed in the state Senate Thursday would require the state and its political subdivisions to give promotional preference to some veterans or their relatives.
What's happening now with COVID in Florida: Here's a quick look
COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to fall across Florida as the latest wave of infections recedes. Here’s what the latest data show:. Fewest new COVID cases, lowest hospitalizations in weeks. 19,000 new infections, the fewest since the week ending Dec. 26 (Source: Health and Human Services Department). 1,978 hospital...
WPBF News 25
Florida gives Reedy Creek control to Gov. DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers on Friday gave final approval to changes that would shift control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District from the Walt Disney Co. to Gov. Ron DeSantis. With Republican senators saying the changes wouldn’t affect the operations of Disney’s theme parks, the Senate voted 26-9...
floridapolitics.com
Florida considers expanding insurance fraud squads
A House appropriations subcommittee also discussed changes to the Surfside law. Florida could soon dispatch another team of insurance fraud investigators. Officials from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff presented budget details in a House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee, including boosting investigators of insurance fraud. The presentation from the...
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Lawmakers Just Gave DeSantis’ Shaky Voter Fraud Crusade a Boost
The Florida legislature gave Gov. Ron DeSantis a huge boost in his legal battle to arrest a small cohort of felons who, seemingly accidentally, voted illegally in the 2020 election. The state Senate passed a bill Friday that explicitly grants statewide prosecutors the authority to bring voting and voter registration-related charges against anyone in the state—a move that comes after three of the 2o people charged by DeSantis’ much-hyper voter fraud task force had their charges dropped by South Florida judges who ruled it wasn’t the state’s jurisdiction. Those charged in DeSantis’ crackdown were nearly all felons convicted of murder or a sex crime that had no clue they weren’t eligible to vote, according to body-cam footage of their arrests and attorney statements. The office of Florida’s attorney general confirmed Friday that prosecutors will now pursue charges again for the three people who had their cases dropped.Read it at Tampa Bay Times
floridapolitics.com
Bill helping exonerated prisoners get paid clears first committee in years
Leadership in the Legislature ignored prior versions of the bill in 2021 and 2022. Florida is one step closer to doing right by scores of exonerated former prisoners unable to seek compensation under current state laws. The House Criminal Justice Subcommittee is advancing legislation (HB 43) easing the process by...
Florida lawmakers vote to give GOP-appointed state prosecutor jurisdiction over election and voting matters
Florida's statewide prosecutor will have new power to go after people for election-related crimes under a bill now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. The bill is a top priority for the Republican governor, who last year approved the creation of a controversial new Office of Elections Crimes and Security as part of a sweeping voting overhaul.
Florida House Panel Backs Bill On Renter Fees
As Florida grapples with affordable-housing problems, lawmakers started moving forward Thursday with a proposal that could lead to renters paying non-refundable monthly fees instead of security deposits. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill (HB 133), with supporters saying it would
