Olivia Dunne Shares Video of Gymnastics Fails in ‘Dumb Ways to Die’ TikTok

The NCAA athlete’s videos often go viral on the platform, where she has 7.1 million followers.

Olivia Dunne. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Olivia Dunne’s TikTok doesn’t just consist of cool gymnastics skills, dancing with her teammates, lip-syncing and leotard spotlights. She also occasionally creates her own version of viral trends and the LSU gymnast has seriously nailed the latest one.

Dunne shared a short video compilation of her gymnastics fails with the “dumb ways to die, so many dumb ways to die” audio attached. In the first snippet, she landed on her back on the bars after a couple of flips. The second clip featured Dunne ramming into a foam wall after missing a landing. In another short video, she fell off the beam after losing her balance.

View the original article to see embedded media.

“Don’t try this at home #foryou #gymnastics #fail ,” the 20-year-old captioned her Feb. 7 post. The clips garnered 1.3 million views in less than a day.

“The actions in this video are performed by professionals or supervised by professionals,” read an auto-populated TikTok warning. “Do not attempt.”

Other popular videos under the viral song by Tangerine Kitty include using an epipen on an orange, “freezing” your Zoom video while in online school, splashing around in the ocean near sharks, a full-grown adult sitting in a children’s swing and more.

Several fans chimed in to the comments to express sympathy for Dunne’s gymnasium mishaps.

“The 1st omgg i can feel the pain,” someone said.

“hardest sport,” another quipped.

“got injured looking at this,” someone else chirped.

“My queen I hope [you’re] ok,” one fan wrote.

The LSU gymnastics team defeated No. 17 Georgia with a season-high score of 197.700 last Friday. This Friday, Feb. 10, the team will face No. 5 Auburn, a squad led by Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee.

