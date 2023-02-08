Detroit Evening Report: Henry Ford Health, Pistons owner Tom Gores lead $2.5B development in Detroit’s New Center

As the daughter of a librarian, Daralynn Walker grew up in Detroit knowing how lucky she was to spend so much time surrounded by books. “Now we have the internet and it’s great, but it’s so much and it’s overwhelming,” she says. “I think that having a library where you can go into the children’s section and walk through all the books and be inspired and go into these other worlds is just an awesome thing.” ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO