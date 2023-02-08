Detroit Evening Report: Henry Ford Health, Pistons owner Tom Gores lead $2.5B development in Detroit’s New Center

Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
'She needs it': Metro Detroit breast cancer survivor wins trip to Super BowlGeorge WinnerDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
'Super Cities! Detroit' mixes facts with fun in children's book by hometown author
As the daughter of a librarian, Daralynn Walker grew up in Detroit knowing how lucky she was to spend so much time surrounded by books. “Now we have the internet and it’s great, but it’s so much and it’s overwhelming,” she says. “I think that having a library where you can go into the children’s section and walk through all the books and be inspired and go into these other worlds is just an awesome thing.” ...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit will have its first Black-owned grocery store in nearly a decade
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood is getting a full service Black-owned grocery store. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. CBS Detroit reports The Neighborhood Grocery received $85,000 from Motor...
wdet.org
SE Michigan transit director says Detroit-Ann Arbor route a success, discusses future expansion plans
The agency is planning to launch an express bus route connecting downtown Detroit to DTW. A pilot program connecting Detroit to Ann Arbor by bus is proving to be a success according to officials. The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan (RTA) is the organization that manages the funding that...
The man giving away millions in Michigan
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
fox2detroit.com
Hats Galore: A family-owned Detroit business that's a must-stop
Hats Galore has been in business on Detroit's east side for 30 years and is a true family business. We went in for a glimpse of their style and history.
michiganchronicle.com
Will the City of Detroit’s “Code Compliance Demands and New Directives” to Perfecting Church Lead to Completion?
The majestic future home of Perfecting Church – under construction for almost 20 years – is impossible to miss for anyone traveling along Detroit’s Woodward Avenue just north of Seven Mile Road. And the question for many who pass the construction site regularly is, will Perfecting Church ever finish its new edifice?
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor City
In the case of buildings, through demolition. They may live on in stories or photos; slowly but surely though, their memory fades. Out of sight - out of mind. That's what makes what remains of the Fine Arts Building so unique.
CBC News
Engineer Cornelius L. Henderson helped connect Windsor and Detroit. Here's who he was
In Windsor and Detroit, efforts are underway to publicize the life and legacy of Cornelius L. Henderson, one of the engineers who helped design both the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. "He was responsible for helping with the design of these steel trusses that make up the Canadian approach...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Brownfield board passes $616M tax break for $1.5B District Detroit project, heads to city council for review
A development panel in Detroit has approved $616 million in tax breaks Wednesday night for a proposed $1.5 billion project in the district around Little Caesars Arena. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The Brownfield Redevelopment Authority voted 5-to-2...
wdet.org
The history of violent policing in Detroit — and what’s changed in 60 years
Since the very public police murder of George Floyd almost three years ago, there have been a lot of talks about what policing is and isn’t — and whether police departments can change. These conversations aren’t going away, in part because we continue to see tragedies with police...
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
WWMT
Ford to announce plans to build EV plant at Marshall megasite
DEARBORN, Mich. — An announcement on a multi-billion dollar electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall is expected to be made Monday, according to a local elected official. Eyeing the property: Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant. Ford executives, side-by-side with officials from the State of...
WXYZ
Calgary Flames player hit by car in Downtown Detroit while riding scooter
(WXYZ) — The Calgary Flames said one of their players was hit by a vehicle in Detroit on Wednesday night ahead of the team's game against the Red Wings on Thursday. According to the Flames, defenseman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a scooter on his way to dinner.
Detroit apartment complex hit with string of catalytic converter thefts
Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame.
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe Park no longer buying former Joe’s Garage parcel in Detroit
GROSSE POINTE PARK — A purchase agreement between Grosse Pointe Park and the nonprofit Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation to purchase the former auto body shop Joe’s Garage at 1038 Ashland St. in Detroit has been amended because the city no longer needs the property for its Department of Public Works.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit woman's car broke into twice despite anti-theft devices
A Detroit woman had anti-theft devices on her car and was parked in a gated apartment lot, but that didn't stop thieves from breaking into her car twice in a week. The second time, they stole her steering wheel.
wdet.org
How embracing the paranormal could produce a deeper meaning of life
Researcher Joshua Cutchin and Detroit artist Renee Willoughby join CultureShift to discuss their experiences with death, grief and ghosts. Researcher Joshua Cutchin is one of the leading voices of today’s paranormal community who are calling for a vast reconsideration of strange and unusual experiences. Those experiences include spirit visitations, Sasquatch sightings, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena and even alien abductions.
Black-Owned Neighborhood Grocery Store Slated to Open This Summer on Detroit’s East Side
The last time a Black-owned grocery store in Detroit was in business was nearly 10 years ago. That’s about to change—one is set to open this summer on the city’s east side, according to CBS News Detroit. “This neighborhood is classed as a desert because there’s no...
96-Year-Old Michigan Man’s Home Stolen by Trusted Senior Center Employee
An employee at a Bloomfield Township senior citizens center is being accused of swindling an elderly man, tricking him into signing over his home to her. Woman Grooms Elderly Gentleman in Order to Take Advantage of Him. The 71-year-old woman who was an employee at the Bloomfield Township Senior Center...
1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings
Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
