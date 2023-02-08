ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Pedestrian killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say one person has died after a crash along I-10 and Transmountain. The collision took place just before 9 p.m. TXDOT said all westbound lanes were closed with traffic detouring on Transmountain exit 6. This is a developing story and information will...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people are injured, two seriously, after a car crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened near Gateway North Blvd. and Sean Haggerty Dr. in northeast El Paso. According to preliminary emergency reports, the crash happened at 1:58 a.m. Four people were taken to the hospital, two with injuries that The post Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman hit by vehicle in west central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was hit by a vehicle in west central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The incident happened at east Schuster Avenue and Brown Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s. She was taken to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Gadsden ISD bus involved in “minor” crash; no injuries reported

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Gadsden ISD spokesperson says the bus on its way to Yucca Heights Elementary in Chaparral was involved in a minor traffic accident Wednesday morning, but none of the 13 students on board were injured. Luis Villalobos says the "minor" traffic accident happened Wednesday morning in Chaparral. Villalobos says the The post Gadsden ISD bus involved in “minor” crash; no injuries reported appeared first on KVIA.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

Police need help in finding hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian

UPDATE: Special Traffic Investigators responded to a collision involving a pedestrian resulting in a fatality. Officials identified the pedestrian to be 42-year-old Cesar Rodriguez, who was crossing I-10 West from north to south when he was struck by a vehicle. Officials say the driver fled the scene after the collision. Investigators ask that if anyone […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso bar accused of overserving after fatal crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the Chino Chido bar following Sunday’s fatal crash in Downtown El Paso. According to the TABC, the agency opened an investigation Wednesday regarding allegations of overservice at the bar, connected to the fatal accident. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, 20-year-old Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole

Update: Witnesses reached out to ABC-7 said they were successful in bringing the feline down after crews were not successful. Viewer Verona Ogden provided ABC-7 with video showing concerned residents pushing a basket up the pole and the cat jumping in. El Paso Electric tells ABC-7 their crews deemed any rescue attempt to dangerous and The post Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Firefighters put out vacant home fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vacant home fire was reported in Las Cruces on Thursday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Dona Ana Road and Karen Avenue around 4 a.m. Though the home was vacant when firefighters arrived, fire investigators found evidence that suggests it was...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

South-Central El Paso bar temporarily shut down; officials say nothing meaningful done to curb violence, illegal activity

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A south-central El Paso bar is being temporarily shut down due to repeated criminal activity, according to the El Paso county attorney. According to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Cantina Cazadores has had repeated violations, including continuous criminal activity, failure to report police activity as required by the TABC, allowing minors to drink, the sale of narcotics, and violent criminal activity.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Feb. 12

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX

