Is This A First Glimpse At The New Chevrolet Camaro?
While the Ford Mustang will enter its seventh generation next year and Dodge will also launch a new Charger, the future of the third Musketeer in the realm of muscle cars has so far remained a well-kept secret. In fact, many were already speculating about the end of production without a direct successor; after all the current generation Camaro has almost a decade and a half under its belt and so far, no successor has been visible even in the far distance.
Classic Chevy Camaro RS Found Abandoned In Italian Mansion
An abandoned 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS found in the basement of an ex-rich person is all the proof you need that when times get tough, even the most prized possessions will get left behind. This classic muscle car was discovered in a basement in Italy after its previous owner abandoned...
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 - What Makes It So Special?
We show you exactly why the 2023 Silverado ZR2 pickup truck is considered Chevrolet’s “flagship” vehicle. We counted a dozen things lesser trucks don’t have. Special pickup trucks are all the rage. Raptor, TRX, Lightning, Tremor, TRD Pro, Pro-4X, Big Horn, and all the rest are the special nicknames given to some of Chevrolet’s pickup truck competitors. To match this list of better-than-standard pickups, Chevrolet’s Silverado has the ZR2 trim. It’s very special in many ways.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Woman receives beat up car in divorce settlement, and everyone wants it
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In the late 1980s, my ex-husband and I parted ways. We had an old beater Chevy pickup that I had to jump-start to get going and a 1975 Dodge Dart Sedan with a slant-six engine. We had paid $200 for the Dodge Dart. I received the Dodge Dart in the divorce settlement.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Slide 1 of 16: Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles. Keep reading to check out which vehicles have the best life expectancy, based on the website’s analysis of more than 14.9 million cars sold in 2021. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops
Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Pickup Truck Is Best-In-Class for Back-to-Back Years, Says Cars.com
Find out which pickup truck is best-in-class for back-to-back years, beating all its opponents more than once in its short life. The post 1 Pickup Truck Is Best-In-Class for Back-to-Back Years, Says Cars.com appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports
From Consumer Reports collection data, here's a look at the only automaker with worst reliability than the Jeep brand in 2022. The post Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander three-row gets up to 362 hp
Toyota will use this week's 2023 Chicago Auto Show to present the new Grand Highlander, a three-row SUV slotting between the mid-size Highlander and full-size Sequoia. Revealed on Wednesday, the Grand Highlander will start sales later this year as a 2024 model, offering buyers a third row that Toyota says is big enough to comfortably fit adults, along with three powertrain options, and plenty of standard features. The standard Highlander also has three rows of seats.
5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance
Toyota is known for its reliability. It also has low maintenance as well. Here are Toyotas with the lowest 5-year maintenance. The post 5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
David Koresh’s 1968 Chevy Camaro SS 427 Is For Sale
A dealership has just listed the 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS owned by David Koresh, late leader of the infamous Branch Davidians in Waco, Texas. While putting such a vehicle in their garage might seem overly macabre to some, many others secretly or openly pine after Armageddon’s Relic, as the American muscle car is known.
This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles
The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck
The 2023 Toyota Corolla brings hybrid fuel economy and optional AWD to Toyota's cheapest new car. The Corolla has top-tier value in the segment. The post Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
