ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Appeals Court says Ky. law discounting in-state coal is likely unconstitutional

By Ryan Van Velzer
Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYrJz_0kgzd2J400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQzNR_0kgzd2J400
Coal stacks at Mill Creek Generating Station (Ryan Van Velzer / LPM)

A federal appeals court judge has ruled the Kentucky Legislature likely discriminated against certain out-of-state coal producers when it “artificially” discounted coal prices for in-state utilities.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that the 2021 law gave Kentucky coal an unfair competitive advantage by excluding severance taxes from regulatory cost considerations.

“Recognizing the problem, the Kentucky Legislature decided to have its cake and eat it, too,” said Judge Joan Larsen, who wrote the majority opinion for the court. “In practice, the policy makes coal from states with severance taxes, like Kentucky, cheaper for the utilities by the amount of the severance tax.”

Kentucky utility regulators at the Public Service Commission are legally obligated to ensure rates are fair, just and reasonable for customers and utilities. Part of that means directing utilities to buy the most cost-competitive coal.

But Kentucky imposes a 4.5% severance tax on coal extracted from the state. This tax ensures that a portion of the wealth derived from coal mining is re-invested in the state with some of it going to mining communities and the state’s general fund.

Compared to states that don’t have severance taxes, Kentucky’s coal is relatively expensive, Larsen wrote.

“Predictably, this combination of measures, along with the fact that many coal-producing states don’t impose a severance tax, makes Kentucky utilities less likely to buy Kentucky coal,” she wrote.

Larsen argues that with the 2021 law, utility regulators essentially lowered the price of Kentucky coal by 4.5%, creating a competitive disadvantage for out-of-state coal companies that don’t have severance taxes.

“Kentucky artificially discounts its own coal, and coal from other severance-tax states, by the amount of the tax. Because non-severance-tax state coal gets no such discount, the effect is to make Illinois coal relatively more expensive,” she said.

The backstory

In 2019, the Public Service Commission published a rule discounting a utility’s fuel costs by the amount of the severance tax paid.

The Illinois-based company Foresight Coal Sales wrote a letter to utility regulators arguing the regulation violated the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution, which implicitly prohibits states from passing legislation that discriminates against interstate commerce.

Regulators briefly suspended enforcement until Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued an opinion saying he believed the rule was legal. Foresight Coal Sales sued in 2020, and the Public Service Commission eventually rescinded the regulation.

Then in 2021, the Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 257 into law. It requires the Public Service Commission to ignore coal severance taxes when considering fuel contracts and competing bids.

As a result, the Illinois-based company Foresight Coal Sales sued the Public Service Commission in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District of Kentucky and sought a preliminary injunction to nullify the law’s effect.

The commission, which declined to comment, has defended the law saying it wasn’t discriminating against interstate commerce, but leveling the playing field because of the state’s own severance tax.

“Twice the district court bought this argument. We do not,” Larsen wrote.

The court case continues

Foresight Coal Sales attorney Joshua Hammack told LPM News that Kentucky has subsidized in-state coal producers for years through manipulation of regulated utilities’ coal purchases.

“Foresight has consistently maintained, for years, that these attempts to reshape the market ran afoul of the Constitution. The 6th Circuit's order confirms what we've said all along — Kentucky is not free to discriminate in the interstate marketplace for coal,” Hammack said.

The 6th Circuit’s decision found in practice that the state law likely discriminated against interstate commerce — Foresight Coal Sales in this case — and redirected the case to lower courts to consider remaining arguments.

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

Appeals Court Rules Gun Law Unconstitutional

On Thursday, a federal appeals court ruled that a law banning those with domestic violence-related restraining orders from owning guns was unconstitutional. The case in question involves Zackey Rahimi, a suspect in five shootings in the Arlington area in December 2020 and January 2021. Police searched Rahimi’s house and found multiple firearms, which were illegal under federal law as he was subject to a state protective order for domestic violence from February 2020.
ARLINGTON, TX
WBKO

Leitchfield republican senator aims to abolish Kentucky’s death penalty

LEITCHFIELD/FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Part two of Kentucky’s legislative session reconvenes on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and one senator hopes the bill he’s sponsoring regarding the death penalty will push through both chambers this time. Senate Bill 45 is sponsored by Republican Senator Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield. The legislation...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Senate passes income tax bill, heads to governor

Today, the Senate passed legislation to further reduce the income tax from 4.5 to 4%, and the bill will now head back to the House for concurrence before heading to the governor’s desk. House Bill 1 codifies the cut in House Bill 8 — a bill passed during the...
WyoFile

No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas

I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
WYOMING STATE
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
MONTANA STATE
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Measure 114 Ruling: State Supreme Court issues decision

The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled against allowing Measure 114 to take effect. The measure would require a permit to purchase a firearm and a background check. The measure triggered a firestorm from gun shop owners and others that it was unconstitutional. The court has ruled against a petition filed by the Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in January. ...
OREGON STATE
Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media

Louisville, KY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From Louisville Public Media, Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://www.lpm.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy