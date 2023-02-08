A jury trial is scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism for a DWI case in Randolph County last year. Chism is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for an incident last October in Moberly. Officers were called to a fast-food restaurant to investigate someone hitting their drive-thru barrier. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Chism asleep in his truck in the parking lot. Arresting officers said Chism had an open alcoholic beverage in his truck, smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech, and had vomit on his shirt. When asked to exit the vehicle, Chism allegedly refused and had to be pulled from his truck. He also refused to submit to a blood or alcohol test.

CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO