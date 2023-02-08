Read full article on original website
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
kjluradio.com
Two volunteer organizations improving park on west end of Jefferson City with event today
Two volunteer organizations are breathing new life into a seldom-used park on the west end of Jefferson City. There’s long been a roadside park on Missouri Boulevard next to Staples. Many have dubbed in the “park that’s not a park.” A member of the Jefferson City West Side Business Association and Jefferson City Rotary Club West, Natalie Newville, says some people didn’t even know it was there, but once you see it, it’s impossible to miss. Still, there wasn’t much to the park.
krcgtv.com
7 Brew coffee makes donation and drops new shop, bringing 50 new jobs to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The drive-thru coffee shop 7 Brew is creating new opportunities and providing donations for local organizations in need. On Wednesday, along with their building drop, they donated $2,000 to the Fire Museum of Jefferson City. The Museum and the fire department have an over century-long rapport with Jefferson City.
krcgtv.com
Lincoln University celebrate honorary family with award
Jefferson City — Lincoln University students, staff, and alumni are celebrating 157 years of education while honoring a family that's been part of the university's history since 1876. The institute was founded in 1866 by civil war veterans of the 62nd and 65th United States Colored Infantries. According to...
krcgtv.com
New solar facility coming to Audrain, Ralls Counties
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A new solar generation facility operated and maintained by Ameren Missouri is coming to Audrain and Ralls counties. Scott Wibbenmeyer, Ameren's Senior Director for Renewable Business Development & Acquisitions, said the new 200 mega-watt solar generation facility, formally labeled as the Huck Finn project, will be coming to both counties sometime in 2024, providing clean energy as well as a few other notables to help the communities thrive.
kwos.com
2034 parole hearing set for convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick
Convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick will have to serve at least 12 more years in prison, before she’s eligible for parole. Renick is the former Columbia spa owner convicted of second degree murder for the high-profile 2017 death of her husband Ben inside his snake barn near New Florence, a rural town near I-70 in Montgomery County.
KMOV
Mizzou students experience racism on social media, ask university to step in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV) -- Some students at the University of Missouri are dealing with racist social media posts that mention violence. They are asking the school to do more to help. Dozens of Black students sat in on a Board of Curators meeting Thursday night, hoping to have their voice...
KRMS Radio
First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52
The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
Washington Missourian
Callaway County fisherman lands state, world record blue sucker
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse on catching the first state record fish of 2023 – an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. Uebinger was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson City Council Votes Down ATV Usage in City Limits
The Jefferson City Council voted to not move forward to allow certain vehicles within city limits. Since the Iowa Legislature passed last year that all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and over the road vehicles (OTVs) could be operated on county and city streets. However, the city of Jefferson’s ordinance did not allow for ATVs to be operated within city limits. The topic was considered two times by the law enforcement committee and both times the committee unanimously voted to not bring it to the council.
939theeagle.com
President Choi praises longtime the late MU Extension employee Eldon Cole
The UM Board of Curators is expected to vote this morning to name a new livestock handling facility in Columbia for the longest-serving faculty member in the UM System in recent memory. 81-year-old Eldon Cole passed away in April 2022, after working for the University of Missouri for more than...
Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Emergency bridge work will close one lane of Highway 63 in Columbia
The Missouri Department of Transportation said they would close one lane of Highway 63 for emergency work on Sunday. The emergency bridge repairs will be on the southbound lanes of the highway, where it crosses Interstate 70. Work will start at 8:00 am on Sunday. The work will go around...
Mexico Public Safety asks for help looking for missing man
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Mexico Public Safety Department is looking for Randy Lee Kniepfel, 64, who did not arrive at work Saturday morning. Kneipfel's cousin called in concerned when he didn't show up at work at 5:30 a.m. and she couldn't find him at his apartment. A neighbor said they saw Kneipfel talking to an unknown The post Mexico Public Safety asks for help looking for missing man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia
Sheriff's deputies and police found a woman who had been stabbed on the side of Highway 63 on Friday morning. The post Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
DWI trial date set for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism
A jury trial is scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism for a DWI case in Randolph County last year. Chism is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for an incident last October in Moberly. Officers were called to a fast-food restaurant to investigate someone hitting their drive-thru barrier. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Chism asleep in his truck in the parking lot. Arresting officers said Chism had an open alcoholic beverage in his truck, smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech, and had vomit on his shirt. When asked to exit the vehicle, Chism allegedly refused and had to be pulled from his truck. He also refused to submit to a blood or alcohol test.
939theeagle.com
Columbia bridge murder suspect to appear in court on Friday
A man charged with throwing a Columbia woman to her death from the Highway 63 overpass over Clark lane in October is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for the horrific killing of 24-year-old Kaylen Ann Schmit. Columbia Police say Schmit was thrown to her death from the overpass, which is near the Clark lane Steak ‘n Shake and Bob Evans. The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says the victim was thrown 38 feet to her death. Court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say Schmit suffered severe spine injuries and had internal bleeding.
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Yellowstone Star Coming to Missouri – Everything You Need to Know
One of the biggest shows on TV right now is Yellowstone, and one of the lead actors will be coming to Missouri. Forrie J Smith who plays Llyod Pierce will be coming to Missouri and not that far from the Tri-States. On his personal Facebook page, he made the big announcement and the times and locations where you can meet him.
kttn.com
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
KRMS Radio
Jeff City Man Faces 15 Years In Federal Prison
A 25-year-old Jefferson City man will spend the next 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole after being sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Malik Rashod Miller was arrested at a Jeff City back in October of 2021 and, at the time, was in possession of meth, cocaine and a loaded 38-special.
