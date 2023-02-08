Read full article on original website
Related
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0