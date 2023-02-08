GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Enjoy this beautiful, unseasonably warm weekend. A high-impact storm system is gradually looking more likely around the middle of next week. This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from mid-30s around 6 PM to near 30 degrees by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 22 degrees around Grand Junction, 19 degrees around Montrose, 20 degrees around Delta, and 16 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will start sunny with temperatures in the teens and 20s in the morning. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, and we’ll warm into the mid-to-upper 40s. Highs will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 46 degrees around Montrose, 46 degrees around Delta, and 49 degrees around Cortez.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO