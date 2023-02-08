Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food worldColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
This Colorado city made the New York Times ‘52 Places to Go in 2023’ listBrittany AnasGrand Junction, CO
Grand Junction voted one of world's the best tourist destinations. What's your favorite place in Colorado?Kelly E.Grand Junction, CO
Related
nbc11news.com
Police seeking construction site thieves
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is trying to track down two people in connection to a burglary at a construction site. Two men are accused of trespassing on a construction site in the 600 block of 26 ½ Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 30.
nbc11news.com
Traffic Enforcement Operation with Grand Valley law enforcement officers
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, February 10, Mesa County law enforcement held traffic enforcement along the I-70 corridor. The operation was conducted to help pull over those violating the law. Before law enforcement went on the roads, there was a briefing at the Fellowship Church parking lot at...
nbc11news.com
Mesa County Health sheds light on SNAP reduction
Xcel’s hedging practice could save you money, or make you overpay. The energy company says it hedges to save money, but the practice risks consumer’s money too. County Commissioner gives response to Orchard Mesa Pool negotiations. Updated: 21 hours ago. Janet Rowland says that while the county wants...
nbc11news.com
Montrose Regional Health launches program to repay employee student loans
If you use Grand Valley Power, your bill is about to get a little pricier. Lincoln Park Pool staff say they're hard at work prepping for the incoming busy season. KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - CMU Baseball First Game - clipped version. Updated: 22 hours ago. Live to VOD...
nbc11news.com
CMU President John Marshall attends State of the Union Address
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall traveled to Washington D.C. earlier this week to attend the State of the Union Address. Now, Marshall is back in Colorado and sharing his experience. The truth is, at CMU, we really have been laboring for some time to...
nbc11news.com
Lincoln Park Pool improvements planned
If you use Grand Valley Power, your bill is about to get a little pricier. Montrose Regional Health launches program to repay employee student loans. Montrose Regional Health is trying to attract more caregivers by paying off their loans. KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - CMU Baseball First Game -...
nbc11news.com
Grand Valley Power increasing rates soon
Lincoln Park Pool staff say they're hard at work prepping for the incoming busy season. Montrose Regional Health launches program to repay employee student loans. Montrose Regional Health is trying to attract more caregivers by paying off their loans. KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - CMU Baseball First Game -...
nbc11news.com
Warm Sunday with heavy snowfall next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We had a beautiful day ahead to start the weekend. We saw plenty of sunshine during the morning hours, but cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon to evening hours, leaving us with overcast skies. Temperatures for our Saturday, January 11, reached forty-four in Grand Junction and forty-eight in Montrose. We will continue to see some light cloud cover overnight, with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
nbc11news.com
Warming this weekend will be followed by sharp cooling and snow next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Enjoy this beautiful, unseasonably warm weekend. A high-impact storm system is gradually looking more likely around the middle of next week. This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from mid-30s around 6 PM to near 30 degrees by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 22 degrees around Grand Junction, 19 degrees around Montrose, 20 degrees around Delta, and 16 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will start sunny with temperatures in the teens and 20s in the morning. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, and we’ll warm into the mid-to-upper 40s. Highs will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 46 degrees around Montrose, 46 degrees around Delta, and 49 degrees around Cortez.
nbc11news.com
This weekend turns unseasonably warm after a chilly Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Calmer, quieter weather is here. It will last through Tuesday before things go downhill quickly on Tuesday night and Wednesday. The weather setup features high pressure over Colorado and low pressure along the central coast of California. Remember wind flows clockwise around high pressure and counter-clockwise around low pressure. The high pressure will shift east-southeastward to the Southern Plains from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. The low pressure will track southeastward along the California Coast. A south-to-north wind around the western edge of the high pressure will be reinforced by a south-to-north wind east of the low pressure. A wind from the south will carry warmth into Colorado from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Mexico.
nbc11news.com
Colorado Mesa University Mavericks start another baseball season
If you use Grand Valley Power, your bill is about to get a little pricier. Lincoln Park Pool staff say they're hard at work prepping for the incoming busy season. Montrose Regional Health launches program to repay employee student loans. Updated: 11 hours ago. Montrose Regional Health is trying to...
nbc11news.com
Sunny and a little warmer today, warmer this weekend with more clouds
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some scattered clouds continued to linger around the higher elevations of the Western Slope yesterday evening, mostly around the Continental Divide. Those clouds cleared out through the overnight hours, and we started off our Friday morning with sunny skies all across the region. Sunny skies continue today, then clouds and temperatures are on the increase this weekend before our next snow chance next week.
Comments / 0