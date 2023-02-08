ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Sources: Lakers trading center Thomas Bryant to Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. L.A. receives Denver's second-round picks in 2025, 2026 and 2029, sources said. Bryant signed a one-year deal with the Lakers this summer after missing most...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy