ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NFL-Hamlin accepts NFLPA service award, vowing never to take role for granted

By Amy Tennery
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gac4_0kgzbUTf00

PHOENIX, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin accepted the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Service Award on Wednesday, appearing in Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl a little over a month after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game.

The 24-year-old had to have his heartbeat restored on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and left in an ambulance, horrifying fans.

The incident sent shockwaves through the league and prompted nearly 250,000 donations totaling more than $9 million as of Wednesday to a GoFundMe page he initially established to fund a community toy drive in December 2020.

"He is not only a person who reminds us just how dangerous this game is - but also the spirit, the love, the joy, the fraternity of people who play this game," said DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the National Football League Players Association.

Hamlin credited his father, who was in attendance for the award ceremony, with inspiring him to serve the community.

"First and foremost I just want to say thank you, just thank God for being here," said Hamlin, who shared one of his favorite quotes, "It's a blessing to be a blessing."

Hamlin overcame adversity to reach the NFL, losing three friends to gun violence growing up in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

He elected to play college football near home at the University of Pittsburgh, saying at the time that he wanted to be available as a role model for his younger brother.

"I plan to never take this position for granted and always have an urgent approach in making a difference in the community where I come from and also communities across the world," Hamlin told reporters.

His appearance was a welcome surprise at the annual state-of-the-union media event for the NFL labor union, one month to the day after the Bills announced he had been released from a Buffalo hospital.

"We all wanted to see him," said Smith. "And for everything that he means to me and us, I think we'd move heaven and earth to get him here."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Narcity USA

Patrick Mahomes' Brother Is In Arizona For The Super Bowl & Revealing What The Family Is Up To

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and all the competing athletes' families are starting to show up in Glendale, AZ to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps one of the most well-known fams in the mix this year, besides the Kelces, is the 2023 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes' crew that includes his wife Brittany, their two kids, brother Jackson, and his mom and dad.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

J.J. Watt Announces Decision On His Coaching Future

The recently retired J.J. Watt will embark on the next chapter of his life. Those plans don't include coaching. Watt gave his seal of approval to the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. However, he doesn't want to follow his former teammate's path. In this week's episode of ...
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Report: Brett Favre Is Suing 2 Former NFL Stars

Brett Favre is reportedly suing Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Mississippi auditor Shad White, Alex Raskin of Daily Mail writes this Thursday.  The lawsuit brought forth against Sharpe and McAfee stems from what a Favre-spokesperson is calling "baseless defamatory allegations."  According ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OnlyHomers

Star Quarterback to Undergo Major Surgery

Following a whirlwind season, the 49ers have received word that star quarterback Brock Purdy, who rose to the national spotlight for taking over the position following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and helping lead the team to the playoffs before getting injured himself, has decided to undergo surgery.
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl

For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Military.com

NFL to Honor Air Force Doctor Who Helped Save Damar Hamlin's Life

The National Football League Thursday will honor the Air Force trauma surgeon who helped save the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after his heart stopped during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The league will honor Lt. Col. Valerie Sams and some of her University of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48

The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Reuters

Reuters

692K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy