Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri witness describes triangle-shaped object moving over homeRoger MarshMissouri State
It's Been 16 Years Since Missing Boys Shawn Hornbeck & Ben Ownby Were Rescued From AbductorNikRichwoods, MO
This Missouri General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time CapsulesTravel MavenCaledonia, MO
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escapedSan HeraldFarmington, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City teen hurt in crash between Festus and De Soto
A 16-year-old girl from Crystal City was injured Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. P south of Hillsboro Hematite Road between Festus and De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:05 p.m., the teenager was driving a 1992 Chevrolet 1500 north on the highway...
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto woman hurt in crash
A De Soto woman was injured Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9, in a one-car accident on Hwy. 21 north of Lembeck Lake Road just west of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:25 p.m., Stephanie M. Akins, 33, of De Soto was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger south...
Police investigate head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. – Police are investigating a head-on crash Friday evening. The accident occurred at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road in Columbia, Illinois. According to the police, a white 2010 Ford van was driving in the northbound lane when it crossed over onto the opposite lane and hit a white 2019 Chevy truck head-on.
MSHP asks for public's help in I-70 fatal hit-and-run investigation
WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday night. A 31-year-old man was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 195, just outside of Warrenton in Warren County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
64 Years Ago, Monster EF-4 Twister Plowed Through St. Louis
We've just passed the 64th anniversary of one of the most deadly tornadoes to ever hit Missouri. The twister that plowed through St. Louis in February of 1959 took 21 lives that dreadful night and was one of the motivations behind getting warning sirens in place in the city. February...
2 injured in head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois Friday night
COLUMBIA, Illinois — A two-vehicle head-on collision resulted in two injuries Friday night. The Columbia Police Department is investigating the head-on collision that happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road, according to police Chief Jason Donjon. A 31-year-old man from Collinsville...
KMOV
FOUND: St. Louis Co. man found after Endangered Silver Advisory issued
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department has found a man with Alzheimer’s after an Endangered Silver Advisory was issued. Police say Gary Robert Boerschig, 71, has been located safe Friday night, and the Silver Advisory has been canceled. Prior to the Silver Advisory, Boerschig...
Multiple car crashes in St. Louis leave one dead and one injured
Last night, there were multiple car accidents in Webster Groves and St. Louis, Missouri, that killed at least one person and hurt at least one other.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
Man shot during robbery in St. Louis parking lot
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot while trying to get away from robbers Friday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the parking lot on 1504 Washington Avenue. Seven victims were standing outside their cars and talking amongst themselves when two male suspects walked up to them with a gun and demanded their money.
St. Louis County Assessor warns of vehicle value issue on some 2023 Personal Property Declarations
The St. Louis County Assessor says some 2023 personal property declarations mailed to taxpayers show inaccurate vehicle values.
Motorcyclist dies in St. Charles County highway crash
A motorcyclist died after a crash on a St. Charles County highway earlier this week, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KMOV
Police investigate after 2 vehicles were hit by falling objects on I-64
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating two incidents where chunks of concrete or large rocks crashed down on vehicles. Both happened in the eastbound lanes of I-64/40 at the Hampton Avenue overpass. “I thought it was a body, like somebody had fallen off the...
FOX2now.com
Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole issue solved
A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole …. A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. KPLR 7pm Newscast Sat. Windows shattered overnight at...
Windows shattered overnight at several St. Charles Main Street businesses
Some business owners in St. Charles woke up to some disturbing news Saturday, learning that someone shattered their windows overnight.
kmmo.com
DRIVER EXAMINATION STATIONS TO CLOSE STATEWIDE IN OBSERVANCE OF PRESIDENTS BIRTHDAYS
The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed in observance of Lincoln’s birthday on Monday, February 13, 2023 and in observance of Washington’s birthday on Monday, February 21, 2023. Normal operations will resume each of...
Man dies following early Thursday shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation Thursday morning after a man was found fatally shot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. County police said the shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near Ashbrook and Golden drives. Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers arrived...
Police investigation reveals woman who died on I-64 in October killed by metal mud flap bracket
ST. LOUIS — A piece of metal that secures a mud flap to a vehicle went through the windshield of a Belleville woman's car last year killing her, St. Louis police said Friday. The new details were released almost four months after the accident happened on westbound Interstate 64...
KMOV
Fatal accident shuts down I-44 eastbound for multiple hours overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died as a result of an overnight crash on I-44 in St. Louis County Thursday night. Ibrahim Muratovic, 59, was crossing the interstate before being struck by a SEMI. He was pronounced dead on scene by Webster Groves fire personnel. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say the incident happened around 10:10 p.m. on I-44 just east of Big Bend Boulevard. The highway was temporarily shut down but reopened around 2 a.m.
KMOV
Man charged after crime spree in Kirkwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kirkwood police have charged a man with seven different crimes after a crime spree on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Kirkwood police issued charges against William Kehr, Jr. on Feb. 8. Kehr is currently charged with,. Stealing a car on Cedarbrook Lane. 1st degree property damage on...
Comments / 0