De Soto, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Crystal City teen hurt in crash between Festus and De Soto

A 16-year-old girl from Crystal City was injured Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. P south of Hillsboro Hematite Road between Festus and De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:05 p.m., the teenager was driving a 1992 Chevrolet 1500 north on the highway...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto woman hurt in crash

A De Soto woman was injured Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9, in a one-car accident on Hwy. 21 north of Lembeck Lake Road just west of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:25 p.m., Stephanie M. Akins, 33, of De Soto was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger south...
DE SOTO, MO
FOX2Now

Police investigate head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. – Police are investigating a head-on crash Friday evening. The accident occurred at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road in Columbia, Illinois. According to the police, a white 2010 Ford van was driving in the northbound lane when it crossed over onto the opposite lane and hit a white 2019 Chevy truck head-on.
COLUMBIA, IL
5 On Your Side

MSHP asks for public's help in I-70 fatal hit-and-run investigation

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday night. A 31-year-old man was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 195, just outside of Warrenton in Warren County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
FARMINGTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot during robbery in St. Louis parking lot

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot while trying to get away from robbers Friday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the parking lot on 1504 Washington Avenue. Seven victims were standing outside their cars and talking amongst themselves when two male suspects walked up to them with a gun and demanded their money.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole issue solved

A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole …. A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. KPLR 7pm Newscast Sat. Windows shattered overnight at...
BELLEVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Man dies following early Thursday shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation Thursday morning after a man was found fatally shot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. County police said the shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near Ashbrook and Golden drives. Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers arrived...
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO
KMOV

Fatal accident shuts down I-44 eastbound for multiple hours overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died as a result of an overnight crash on I-44 in St. Louis County Thursday night. Ibrahim Muratovic, 59, was crossing the interstate before being struck by a SEMI. He was pronounced dead on scene by Webster Groves fire personnel. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say the incident happened around 10:10 p.m. on I-44 just east of Big Bend Boulevard. The highway was temporarily shut down but reopened around 2 a.m.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man charged after crime spree in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kirkwood police have charged a man with seven different crimes after a crime spree on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Kirkwood police issued charges against William Kehr, Jr. on Feb. 8. Kehr is currently charged with,. Stealing a car on Cedarbrook Lane. 1st degree property damage on...
KIRKWOOD, MO

