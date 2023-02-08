ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
wxpr.org

Health Experts Amplify Warnings about Blue Light Exposure

With increased use of digital devices and computers in daily life, people are exposed to more and more blue light. Health experts, including a Wisconsin doctor, say staying connected is one thing, but prolonged exposure poses health risks. In addition to the sun, digital screens are a source of blue light.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy