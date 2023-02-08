Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in East County vehicle collision
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in East County on Friday, said the San Diego Police Department.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lake Murray roadway
A man died early Friday morning after San Diego Police said he was struck by a car on Mission Gorge Road and killed.
Driver arrested, woman and child in car unhurt after chase
A high-speed chase that began in the Miramar area ended with a car fully engulfed in flames and the arrest of the driver.
One dead, two injured in California plant nursery shooting
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shooting broke out in San Diego Friday. The shooting occurred at a plant nursery; one person died while two others sustained injuries. Dozens of patrol cars rolled onto the scene where officers took a suspect into custody. It's currently unclear what led up...
Suspect identified in Fallbrook shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in North San Diego County that left a person dead and two others injured by gunfire Friday afternoon.
O.C. woman arrested after crashing into several cars and endangering bystanders
An unidentified woman was arrested after a police pursuit that started at a parking lot in Mission Viejo. The woman was caught on video apparently crashing her car into multiple cars at a business parking lot. The woman also endangered bystanders who were trying to stop her from hitting their...
Fallbrook plant nursery shooting | 1 dead, 3 shot, suspect in custody
FALLBROOK, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's and additional first responders responded to reports of several people suffering from gunshot wounds in Fallbrook Friday afternoon. At least one person was confirmed to have died on the scene due to gunfire, and at least two others were injured, according to Captain John Choi with North County Fire Protection District.
1 dead, 2 wounded in North County shooting
A man suspected of killing one and wounding two in a Fallbrook shooting Friday is in law enforcement custody, authorities said.
Driver extracted from vehicle after East County crash
A major collision in Santee on Wednesday left two people injured, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
Officer identified in deadly Chula Vista shooting
San Diego Police have identified the Chula Vista Police officer involved in a deadly South Bay shooting over the weekend.
Woman, 20, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-5 in Oceanside
Authorities reported that a 20-year-old Northern California woman was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside. The driver was headed north at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday when the Nissan Altima she was driving veered off the freeway south of Oceanside Boulevard for unknown reasons, overturned, and tumbled down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.
OC pursuit ends in crash, deadly police shooting of armed suspect in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Southern California authorities said an armed robbery suspect is dead and a 20-year-old innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase across Orange County ended with a violent crash and a shooting in La Habra. Officials with the Fullerton Police Department received an armed robbery call...
Man arrested in Oceanside homicide
OCEANSIDE — An 18-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a 29-year-old man in Oceanside last week was arrested, the Oceanside Police Department reported Feb. 9. Joshua Parker of Oceanside was arrested on Feb. 2. Just after 4 p.m. Dec. 9, the OPD responded to Balderrama Park after a...
Deputies arrested after bar fight in East County
Two deputies were arrested following a bar fight in East County on Saturday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Suspect in Custody After Fallbrook Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Wounded
A 76-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another man and a woman authorities believe is his daughter at a plant nursery near Live Oak County Park was in custody Saturday. San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies responded just before 3 p.m. Friday to a call of a...
Police Name Chula Vista Officer, Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Homeless Man
Authorities on Thursday released the names of the South Bay officer who shot and killed a homeless man who had been seen threatening another man last weekend. The suspect has been identified by San Diego police as Perri Sammarco, 37, who died at a local hospital Monday. The officer, Alfonso...
Driver Sentenced to Year in Jail, Probation for Killing Pedestrian in El Cajon
A woman who ran down a pedestrian on an El Cajon roadway was sentenced this week to one year in county jail and two years of probation. Reeta Haythim Mansour, 21, pleaded guilty to a vehicular manslaughter count for striking Roodi Shattah, 25, with her car on March 12, 2021.
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck
MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
Climber falls near East County park: CAL FIRE
A climber fell from a large distance near an East County park on Saturday, said CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Thomas Shoots.
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
