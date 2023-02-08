Horry County man facing 2020 assault, 2022 attempted murder charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man is facing an assault charge from 2020 and an attempted murder charge from 2022, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

Malik Alan Crawford, of Loris, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, along the 200 block of Green Sea Road, the report reads. Crawford allegedly shot two people, including one person in the foot, at a club after getting kicked out for fighting a patron.

The two individuals hurt in the incident were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to reports. No other details about their condition were released.

In July 2020, Crawford pulled out a gun and hit a woman in the forehead with it near Long Branch Swamp Road, the report reads. The woman suffered from dizziness after the incident but declined medical treatment.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

