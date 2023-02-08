ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County man facing 2020 assault, 2022 attempted murder charges

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ifY39_0kgzbFU000

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man is facing an assault charge from 2020 and an attempted murder charge from 2022, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

Malik Alan Crawford, of Loris, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, along the 200 block of Green Sea Road, the report reads. Crawford allegedly shot two people, including one person in the foot, at a club after getting kicked out for fighting a patron.

The two individuals hurt in the incident were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to reports. No other details about their condition were released.

In July 2020, Crawford pulled out a gun and hit a woman in the forehead with it near Long Branch Swamp Road, the report reads. The woman suffered from dizziness after the incident but declined medical treatment.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13 . She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Man allegedly leads Horry County police on 135 mph chase, crashes into lifeguard stand in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in North Myrtle Beach arrested a man after a chase that included him going 135 mph and driving the wrong way on South Carolina Highway 31, according to police reports obtained by News13. Police arrested 21-year-old David Aleksandr Bordak shortly after midnight Tuesday. He’s charged with a number […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

3rd suspect charged in Myrtle Beach New Year’s Day robbery, attempted murder

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The third suspect in the alleged New Year’s Day attempted murder and armed robbery in Myrtle Beach is in custody. Just after midnight on New Year’s Day, officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department heard gunshots in the area of 10th Ave South and Ocean Blvd. Witnesses told responding officers the gunshots came from a dark-colored vehicle.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

3 wanted, 2 in custody after man found dead in car on Robeson County field, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man’s body was found inside a car on a field outside of Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee Scott, 25, both of Lumberton, were taken into custody by RCSO investigators on Wednesday for first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses, the […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Pembroke man jailed after 91-year-old woman critically injured in Robeson County hit-and-run

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured a 91-year-old woman, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Kenneth Lee Quevedo Pembroke in the area of Sherrill and Red Bank roads in Maxton. He was charged with felony hit and run; assault […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County deputies seize crack cocaine, $4,700 and guns during search; 43-year-old man arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County deputies seized more than 100 grams of crack cocaine, more than $4,700 and several guns while carrying out a search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation, conducted on behalf of the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, also led to the arrest of Anthony Lamont Neeley, 43. Authorities […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner: Woman killed in Darlington shooting; SLED, police investigating

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Thursday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 47-year-old Octavia Bethea was fatally shot just after midnight. Her death was ruled a homicide. The Darlington Police Department said the incident happened on King Edwards...
DARLINGTON, SC
WMBF

Georgetown Co. man faces drug charges after traffic stop

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a Friday traffic stop led to a man’s arrest and the seizure of several drugs. David Gillyard Jr., 38, of Fuzzy Drive, is charged with trafficking MDMA or ecstasy, manufacture and possession of other substances in schedule 1, 2 and 3 with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth or cocaine base, failure to stop for blue lights and hindering/obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to the sheriff’s office.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

Georgetown police investigating robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a possible bank robbery in Georgetown. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to Anderson Brothers Bank on Friday afternoon in reference to a robbery. There were no injuries at the time of the incident, police said. Police said the suspect was wearing a mask and did not […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Teen turns himself in after deadly fight with another teen in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old suspect wanted after a deadly fight with another teenager has turned himself in, according to Mullins police. The suspect, who is facing a murder charge, has not been identified, but police said a bond hearing has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the incident […]
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Strawberry Street in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available. No additional […]
MARION, SC
wpde.com

3 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:10 a.m. to the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop. Lanes of traffic were blocked and drivers were...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of S. 14th Street after a ShotSpotter was activated and a caller reported a body. On the scene, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

103K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy