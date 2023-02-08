Read full article on original website
Analysis: Ranking Kansas State's toughest remaining games
The Big 12 is the nation's best conference. With six of 10 teams in the top 25, no other conference is as competitive night-in, night-out. From top to bottom, there are no easy games. Homecourt advantages are valuable and winning on the road is a major challenge. Of all teams still in the hunt for a Big 12 championship, Kansas State may have the easiest schedule. Going into Saturday's game, the Wildcats are tied for second place in the conference with a record of 7-4, 19-5 overall. Not very many people expected K-State to be in this position as it was picked 10th in the conference. But Jerome Tang had a feeling his team may be up for the challenge.
WIBW
No. 12 Kansas State upset on the road against Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Tex. (WIBW) - The 12th-ranked K-State Wildcats fall to Texas Tech in a stunning upset in Lubbock 71-63. The game started back and forth between the two teams, with Texas Tech having the lead at halftime 33-26. In the second half, Kansas State cut it to within one point...
WIBW
Washburn splits, upsets Central Oklahoma
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods basketball teams were in action Saturday. The women fell to Central Oklahoma 73-62. The men upset the 6th-ranked Bronchos 75-55. The women’s matchup was close after three quarters, with the Bronchos leading 55-51, but the Ichabods trailed heavy late en route to the loss.
Kansas State Collegian
John K. ‘Jack’ Vanier dies at 94
John K. “Jack” Vanier, 94, a long-time supporter of Kansas State athletics, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. “Jack was part of the very fabric of Kansas State University,” President Richard Linton said in a university announcement. “His vision, leadership, advocacy and philanthropy for both Kansas agriculture and our great university goes unmatched.”
Topeka sporting goods store offers a try-before-you-buy event
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Play It Again Sports in Topeka hosted a “free manufacturer bat demo day” on Saturday. Young baseball players were able to hit the batting cages with any baseball bat they want before choosing one to buy. Sports equipment experts were also present to give the kids and parents advice on what equipment […]
KHP Superintendent Herman Jones leaving position
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced two departures from her administration on Wednesday, including Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. After more than 45 years in law enforcement, Jones will retire from his cabinet position on July 1, 2023. Adjutant General David Weishaar will also be retiring after 42 years in the […]
WIBW
Missouri man killed in Riley County crash
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 60-year-old Missouri man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on I-70 near Junction City. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Brian Butts, 60, of Bridgeton, Missouri, was travelling west on I-70 when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center median and went through the eastbound lanes. The driver’s vehicle struck a concrete culvert and was launched into the air before landing overturned its front end.
WIBW
10 days into her new role, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek explores potential changes to improve educational opportunities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just 10 days on the job, and the new Washburn University president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, is talking about bold moves on campus to enhance and consolidate programs and operations. Dr. Mazachek started her tenure on Feb. 1 as the 15th president of Washburn University. Mazachek spent...
How saying ‘Go Chiefs!’ can get you free popcorn in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local popcorn shop cooks up a tasty way to brighten up your tailgate food table and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Cashmere Popcorn in downtown Topeka has a ‘Kansas City chiefs’ popcorn with lemon and cherry flavors to match gold and red on the chiefs’ jerseys. This idea […]
KVOE
Law enforcement pursuit near Emporia ends in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a law enforcement pursuit east of Emporia culminated in an injury crash Saturday afternoon. Details are pending, but a chase was reported on Interstate 35 around 2 pm and ended a few minutes later near Roads 180 and Lakeshore in Thorndale. A currently unnamed person was taken to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
Topeka principal takes unique approach to empower students
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka teacher is helping his students one wheel at a time. The afterschool unicycle program at McEachron Elementary is bringing out the best in the Mustang students. However the club didn’t start out this way. “It started with a kid that was in trouble in my office, and he saw a […]
WIBW
Axe the Ex aims to give singles some Valentine’s fun
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Who says Valentine’s Day isn’t for singles? Axe and Ale has an event to chop down that attitude!. Co-owners Ashlee Spring and Chelsea Huston visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on their Axe the Ex event. Singles - or couples! - can book a slot for some axe-throwing fun, and along with some special drink offerings.
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
WIBW
Sam has been at Helping Hands for 100 days, and thinks a family would be super!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands’ current longest-term resident paid a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to show off his super spirit. Sam is a two-year-old pit bull mix who donned a Chiefs jersey for his TV time. Sam just passed 100 days at the shelter. His adoption fee is fully sponsored, meaning it would be free to make him part of a fur-ever home.
WIBW
Contractors, builders gather for Topeka Home Show’s 60th opening day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Home Show is hosting its 60th annual Home Show at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Over 125 contractors and builders are showcasing their goods and services at the home show that kicked off Friday morning. Many, like Lynda Fisher, owner of Fisher’s Bath and Sink, said they’ve been preparing for this day.
WIBW
Emporia Public Schools place finance official on leave
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has reportedly dismissed a high-ranking finance official. The Emporia Gazette reports the district placed Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib on administrative leave. The paper says the move came following Wednesday’s regular board meeting, but wasn’t announced during that meeting.
WIBW
City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
WIBW
Topeka Area Building Association opens 60th annual Home Show on Friday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 125 vendors will be showcasing their goods and services at the 60th annual Topeka Home Show on this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The show, which is sponsored by the Topeka Area Building Association, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, located near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.
Kansas man killed when SUV, train collide in Osage County
A 62-year-old Kansas man was killed when the SUV he was driving collided with a train.
WIBW
Winter weather results in numerous crashes Thursday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow and rain that fell overnight resulted in slick streets and roadways Thursday morning in the Topeka area. Several crashes were reported along Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike east of Topeka. Traffic was backed up for more than 2 hours on eastbound I-70 after a...
