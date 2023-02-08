The Big 12 is the nation's best conference. With six of 10 teams in the top 25, no other conference is as competitive night-in, night-out. From top to bottom, there are no easy games. Homecourt advantages are valuable and winning on the road is a major challenge. Of all teams still in the hunt for a Big 12 championship, Kansas State may have the easiest schedule. Going into Saturday's game, the Wildcats are tied for second place in the conference with a record of 7-4, 19-5 overall. Not very many people expected K-State to be in this position as it was picked 10th in the conference. But Jerome Tang had a feeling his team may be up for the challenge.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO