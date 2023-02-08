Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
15+ Date Ideas in Phoenix ArizonaSadie SmileyPhoenix, AZ
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
NBC New York
Need Somewhere to Catch the Big Game? Watch Super Bowl LVII Live in Times Square
Whether you're a fan of the game, its buzzed about commercials, or superstar Rihanna, Sunday's big game is available to watch on one of the biggest screens around right here in New York City. An 18,000-square-foot screen in Times Square will broadcast live this weekend's Super Bowl LVII between the...
NBC New York
Here's a List of Every Award Winner From the NFL Honors
Here's a list of every award winner from the NFL Honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Honors ceremony was held in Phoenix on Thursday night as the end-of-season awards were handed out. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the biggest award of the night, easily...
NBC New York
Damar Hamlin Joins First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors
Damar Hamlin just reunited with the people who helped save his life. More than a month after the Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, those who treated him—including Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical and training staff who helped the safety on the field, as well as staff from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he received care following the incident—were recognized at the 2023 NFL Honors event Feb. 9. Hamlin himself then joined them in a surprise appearance, where he reflected on his experience.
NBC New York
Twitter Hilariously Reacts to Jimmy Fallon Super Bowl 57 Hashtag Challenge
We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII and fans around the world are getting excited to catch the action … or not. Jimmy Fallon, star of NBC’s The Tonight Show, asked Twitter a simple, fun question that got twisted into various directions. “It's Hashtags time! In...
NBC New York
Kelly Clarkson and Kirk Cousins Sing ‘Since You've Been Gone' Tom Brady Edition
Kelly Clarkson and Kirk Cousins sing 'Since You've Been Gone' Tom Brady edition originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kelly Clarkson made a statement as the first woman to host the NFL Honors on Thursday night. Minnesota Vikings' QB Kirk Cousins walked on the stage with a chain of bling...
NBC New York
‘The Best Moment of My Life:' Watch Young Fan's Incredible Reaction as LeBron James Sits Next to Her
LeBron James made a young fan's night on Saturday simply by sitting on the bench. An ankle injury held James out of the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with Golden State Warriors. But the NBA's new all-time leading scorer was in attendance at Chase Center for the game. And when James...
NBC New York
Warriors Trade James Wiseman to Pistons in Four-Team Deal
Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in four-team deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end. The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced Thursday night.
NBC New York
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Named 2023 NBA All-Star Injury Replacement After Snub
Fox named NBA All-Star injury replacement after initial snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. After initially being snubbed, the Kings guard has been named an All-Star injury reserve replacement for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, along with Minnesota Timberwolves phenom Anthony Edwards and Toronto Raptors big man Pascal Siakam.
