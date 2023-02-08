A group of women is all set to create history this Super Bowl Sunday. There will be a flyover before Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at Phoenix's State Farm Stadium, and the best part is that it will be piloted by an all-women team, according to Good Morning America. This is a special tribute to honor 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy and they will be creating a diamond formation for it. "It was surreal," one of the four pilots, Navy Lt. Catie Perkowski said about being chosen to pilot the flyover. Another pilot, Navy Lt. Suzelle Thomas who will also be part of the tribute said, "I didn't believe it."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO