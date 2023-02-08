Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Flyover before Eagles-Chiefs game to be piloted by all-female crew for first time ever
For the first time in Super Bowl history, the flyover during the national anthem will be piloted by an all-female crew. The event will serve as a celebration of 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The...
wearebuffalo.net
Super Bowl National Anthem Will Have A New Lyric
The big game is finally here! The Kansas City Chiefs and The Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff in Glendale, Arizona. There are so many great story lines for this game and certainly two great teams will be in action. The game itself is the draw but the halftime show, commercials and pregame ceremony also have our attention peaked.
Who is performing at Super Bowl 2023?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs may be the stars on the playing field, but there are many performers who will grab a piece of the Super Bowl LVII spotlight as well. Many music artists, actors and performers from Grammy-award winning performers to viral TikTok stars will appear...
The field is ready for the Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII and the NFL has had people on the ground for more than a month making sure the stadium is ready for game day. Since we’ve been on the ground in Arizona, we have mostly seen the outside of State Farm […]
The Meaning Behind The National Anthem, Super Bowl History & 2023 Length Odds
Fresh off of his electrifying performance with Smokey Robinson and Steve Wonder at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Chris Stapleton will take the field Sunday (Feb. 12th) to perform “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl. Inspiration Behind the National Anthem. The “Star Spangled Banner,” written by...
All-female Super Bowl flyover team to make history
An all-female team will kick off Sunday's game, a Super Bowl first. “It’s not a feeling I can even put into words. It doesn’t get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval Aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” stated Lieutenant Katie Martinez, a Naval Flight Officer assigned to VFA-122.
Military.com
NFL to Honor Air Force Doctor Who Helped Save Damar Hamlin's Life
The National Football League Thursday will honor the Air Force trauma surgeon who helped save the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after his heart stopped during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The league will honor Lt. Col. Valerie Sams and some of her University of...
Upworthy
All-women flyover during Super Bowl Sunday to create history: 'Any pilot's dream'
A group of women is all set to create history this Super Bowl Sunday. There will be a flyover before Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at Phoenix's State Farm Stadium, and the best part is that it will be piloted by an all-women team, according to Good Morning America. This is a special tribute to honor 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy and they will be creating a diamond formation for it. "It was surreal," one of the four pilots, Navy Lt. Catie Perkowski said about being chosen to pilot the flyover. Another pilot, Navy Lt. Suzelle Thomas who will also be part of the tribute said, "I didn't believe it."
