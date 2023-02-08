Coll Softball: Savannah State opens season with two losses

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Savannah State softball team was swept at home to start the season on Feb. 8 against College of Coastal Georgia.

College of Coastal Georgia won the first game, 15-1, and the second game, 12-0. These games were originally scheduled for Feb. 3, but were moved to Feb. 8.

The next time Savannah State hits the field is for the Low Country classic in Beaufort, S.C. when they face West Virginia State University at 11 a.m.