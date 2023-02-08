We are sad to announce the passing of Tony Chandonnait. After a brief battle with cancer, he passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, at the age of 68. Tony was born on Sept. 16, 1954, to Luger and Marjorie Chandonnait. He was an avid fisherman with a great love for the outdoors. He loved to cook for those around him. You could catch him in and around town, chatting with family and friends. He was a member of the Franklin Elks Lodge No. 1280.

2 DAYS AGO