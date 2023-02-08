Read full article on original website
Nashua, Manchester School Districts Make Change To Spectator Rules Following Fight
Officials in the Nashua and Manchester school districts have made a change to spectator rules following an incident earlier this week. On Tuesday, there was a fight outside of a basketball game involving Nashua North and Manchester Memorial High School. As a result, only immediate family members are being allowed in the stands. This change is expected to be in effect for the next several days. The investigation into Tuesday’s fight is still underway.
informnny.com
New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate
Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford...
WMUR.com
Milford High School students walk out to protest new restroom restrictions
MILFORD, N.H. — Hundreds of Milford High School students staged a walkout Friday in response to the school board's decision to restrict bathroom access amid conversations about gender and bathroom policies. The students were joined by some teachers and administrators to protest what they said was a new policy...
Notable NH Deaths: Well-Known Auto Dealer; Greenhouse Owner; 9-Term State Rep
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
laconiadailysun.com
Frances B. Cormier, 90
LACONIA — Frances B. (Chamberlain) Cormier, 90, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Laconia. Born in Franklin, on July 7, 1932, Frances was the daughter of Alfred and Regina (Bergeron) Chamberlain.
laconiadailysun.com
Fire chief to Franklin: Bring Opera House up to code or close
FRANKLIN — For about 60 years, fire chiefs in the Three Rivers city have told City Hall that the historic building at the center of downtown needs to be brought into compliance with modern safety codes. Every year since, the city’s leadership has chosen instead to use Band-Aid solutions, allowing the Franklin Opera House to be used as the primary gathering place for the community.
laconiadailysun.com
Charles N. Stewart III, 75
BELMONT — Charles "Skip" Norris Stewart III, 75, a resident of Belmont for the past 16 years, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, in Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 22, 1947, the son of the late Charles N. Stewart II and Elizabeth (Alward) Stewart.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Small Towns in New Hampshire that You Need to Visit (2023)
Known for its incredible scenery, rich cultural history, and welcoming towns, New Hampshire is a state in the New England area of the United States. It also has some of America’s most charming little communities!. Taking a trip to one of New Hampshire’s charming and distinctive little towns is...
WMUR.com
Nashua, Manchester modify spectator rules at school sporting events after fight
Two New Hampshire districts are limiting who can watch some sporting events after a fight outside a basketball game between Manchester Memorial High School and Nashua North Tuesday night. Now, only certain fans will be allowed in for the games scheduled next week. “It gives you a feeling of helplessness...
Concord, New Hampshire Ranks Top 10 State Capitals in United States
No, this survey was not created off of state mottos, but if it were, we would have won for sure. WalletHub conducted a national study to find out the best state capitals, and it turns out our very own Concord, New Hampshire, fared pretty well. In order to determine which...
WMUR.com
New theater in Nashua set to open in the spring
NASHUA, N.H. — A new theater in Nashua is on track to open in April. Construction on the Nashua Center for the Arts started in December 2020 but ran into delays during the pandemic. “This will be a game changer. This will completely change the nature of Nashua's downtown,”...
laconiadailysun.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony welcomes The Edge of Town Tavern to Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — Central NH Chamber of Commerce new member, The Edge of Town Tavern, is holding a grand-opening ribbon cutting on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., at 38 NH Rte. 25. The ribbon cutting will include remarks from CNHCC executive director Matty Leighton, The Edge of...
WMUR.com
Family of Maura Murray hold vigil 19 years after her disappearance in New Hampshire
HAVERHILL, N.H. — Family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday night to remember Maura Murray 19 years after she disappeared in New Hampshire. Murray was a star athlete who was studying to become a nurse at UMass-Amherst when she crashed her car into a snowbank in Haverhill on Feb. 9, 2004.
WMUR.com
Shaheen calls for relief funds to be used to boost affordable child care
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kendra Brook gave birth to her third son, Liam, just one week ago, but she is already back on the job, working from home, as a real estate agent. Finding affordable child care for her children has been near impossible, Kendra said, adding that she has simply "given up" on identifying other options.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Home at Last: Christopher
Tuesday, February 14th — Tonight, we are hoping someone watching will have a lot of love to spare for 12-year-old Christopher. He is curious, and creative, and wants to find his Home at Last. Plus, we celebrate Valentine's Day with a local photographer who has made it her mission...
laconiadailysun.com
Alan R. Woods, 75
FRANKLIN — Alan R. Woods, 75, of Kendall Street, died on Monday, Feb. 6. Alan was born on July 29, 1947, in Franklin, the son to Irving and Evelyn (Rayno) Woods. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army.
WMUR.com
Nikki Haley announces she will hold two town hall events in New Hampshire next week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nikki Haley is coming to New Hampshire next week after her anticipated announcement of a presidential run in 2024. Haley will hold town hall events on Thursday at Exeter Town Hall in Exeter and Friday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester.
laconiadailysun.com
Tony Chandonnait, 68
We are sad to announce the passing of Tony Chandonnait. After a brief battle with cancer, he passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, at the age of 68. Tony was born on Sept. 16, 1954, to Luger and Marjorie Chandonnait. He was an avid fisherman with a great love for the outdoors. He loved to cook for those around him. You could catch him in and around town, chatting with family and friends. He was a member of the Franklin Elks Lodge No. 1280.
laconiadailysun.com
Kevin Shaw of Roche Realty Group is Top Producer for 2022
LACONIA — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, with offices in Meredith and Laconia, recently announced that Kevin Shaw of the Laconia office produced a closed sales volume of $34.8 million involving 65.5 transaction sides for the year 2022. His average selling price was $531,884. Kevin is the top producer for the firm in 2022. Roche comments, “Kevin Shaw had another stellar year in sales. His sales volume of $34,838,449 placed him 9th in sales in the Lakes Region Board of Realtors out of 637 members producing sales. In the past three years combined (Jan. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2022) Kevin produced $99,277,699 in sales volume. This is a major accomplishment, considering he achieved this volume individually, and not as part of a team (as reported by a number of other top producers).”
laconiadailysun.com
Local developer to open first single-family house community in NH to help combat the housing sortage
LACONIA — Lilac Valley Estates is the first community in the state of New Hampshire to offer single-family rental homes at 100% market rate. Established in the beautiful, lake-side city of Laconia, located off Route 3, you will see 60 newly built single-family, animal-friendly, ranch-style homes available for rent.
