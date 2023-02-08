Read full article on original website
Related
chapelboro.com
The Healing Power of the Arts in Del Valle’s Teen Arts Collective for LGBTQIA+ Teens
Story via Arshia Simkin, The Underline, the Orange County Arts Commission. Natalia Torres del Valle’s passion for finding healing in the arts is longstanding: “Art definitely saved me as a teenager,” Del Valle said. “When I started playing music, especially in a group, that definitely increased my confidence and I also felt community in that, and felt seen by my peers…Just having a space to be creative helped me get through all the hard stuff that teens go through every day.” Del Valle is a local Hillsborough artist who makes strikingly textural paintings, a teacher, and a registered expressive arts therapist who leads a twice monthly arts-based group therapy session for LGBTQIA+ identifying teens.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Fire Chief Vencelin Harris to Retire This Summer
Chapel Hill Fire Chief Vencelin Harris will retire on July 1, 2023, the town announced on Friday. Harris has served in the fire department for nearly 30 years. “It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my decision to retire from the Town of Chapel Hill,” Harris said. “After many conversations with my family last spring, we decided that it is time for us to start the next journey in our lives over the summer of 2023.”
chapelboro.com
TOPO Distillery Owner Discusses Accomplishments and Legacy Before Closing
After operating for just more than ten years on West Franklin Street, TOPO Distillery will close its doors for good on Wednesday. The business — which is a sister company to the popular Top of the Hill restaurant and brewery — has been winding down operations for months in the building that formerly housed the Chapel Hill News. Owner Scott Maitland started the distillery in 2012 to create locally-made and organic spirits, but faced challenges at the state level to quickly and robustly operate to his vision. Through changes in state laws, and even updates to local government codes, TOPO Distillery worked to make that reflected a commitment to buying locally-grown wheat and offered tours to customers.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Trevor Holman Photography
Aaron chats with photographer Trevor Holman about the business of headshots – and how they can help you advance your own career. Conversation presented by Trevor Holman Photography. You can read Trevor’s Column, Best Foot Forward, exclusively on Chapelboro.com. “Best Foot Forward” is a regular column on Chapelboro written...
chapelboro.com
This Just In: Banned in Florida
This Just In – If you’re reading this in Florida, I hope you’re under a blanket in a darkened room. I’m going to talk about Black History for a moment and don’t want anyone to get arrested. When I was finishing high school, the nation...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Identify, Charge Suspect in Chapel Ridge Shooting
The Chapel Hill Police Department shared Thursday that it identified and charged a suspect in a murder outside of a student-filled apartment complex in January. A release from the department on Thursday afternoon said earlier in the day, officers charged 23-year-old Asim Salah McKenzie with second degree-murder in the shooting of Marcus Anthony Smith on January 12. McKenzie is a Chapel Hill resident, according to police.
chapelboro.com
History Matters: What Happened to Umbrella Covers?
Scott and Aaron discuss Beulah Louise Henry, a Raleigh-based inventor known as “Lady Edison” – and the weird election of 1824.
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Visit From Mexican Consul General, Denouncing SB49, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, February 10th. He discussed a visit from Mexico’s Consul General, a bill from the town council denouncing SB49 and HB43, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
UNC Student Reports Assault Near Dorm; 1 Man Arrested
The UNC Police Department shared details of an assault on a student Wednesday night in the south campus community. An informational Alert Carolina message was shared shortly before midnight, saying the student reported to UNC Police that an unknown man assaulted them near Craige Residence Hall along Skipper Bowles Drive. Around 8:55 p.m., the suspect moved to “pull the student into the wooded area behind the residence hall and then tried to push the student down.” Police said the student reported fighting off the man, leaving the area and calling campus police.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball Returns to Form With Blowout Win Against Clemson
Nothing like a 20-point win over the league leaders to get the vibes back in check. That’s exactly what happened in the Smith Center Saturday afternoon, as the UNC men’s basketball team played its best game of the season in a 91-71 win over Clemson. The win snapped the team’s three-game losing streak.
Comments / 0