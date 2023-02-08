ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Judge gives Homsi 30 days to pay or he could potentially lose his house

By MICHAEL MORTENSEN, for THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance

Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
FLORIDA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The state’s highest court could soon decide whether to remove a powerful judge from the bench after multiple claims of misconduct came to light following more than two years of investigations and hearings. On January 30, a Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) panel recommended...
GEORGIA STATE
WCAX

Judge orders Slate Ridge owner to remove buildings or go to prison

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont judge has ordered the owner of the Slate Ridge firing range to remove unpermitted structures under a court-defined timeline or go to prison. It comes as Vermont lawmakers are pushing to ban similar paramilitary facilities statewide. The order Wednesday by Environmental Court Judge Thomas...
VERMONT STATE
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Measure 114 Ruling: State Supreme Court issues decision

The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled against allowing Measure 114 to take effect. The measure would require a permit to purchase a firearm and a background check. The measure triggered a firestorm from gun shop owners and others that it was unconstitutional. The court has ruled against a petition filed by the Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in January. ...
OREGON STATE
Salon

Phony constitutional "originalism" is likely to kill women after Second Amendment decision

A federal appeals court put many women's lives in danger last week by declaring unconstitutional a federal law that makes it a crime for those under a restraining order in a domestic violence case to possess a firearm. Three conservative judges, two of whom had been appointed by Donald Trump, did this for the absurd reason that such regulations did not exist in 1791 when the Second Amendment was adopted.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Boston

Split panel recommends seating Democrat in disputed House race

By Chris Lisinski, State House News Service(State House News Service) - The two Democrats on a three-member special House committee concluded that the chamber should officially seat Kristin Kassner, a Hamilton Democrat who topped five-term Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra by a single vote in a contested recount.Reps. Michael Day of Stoneham and Daniel Ryan of Charlestown submitted a majority report to the House clerk's office recommending Kassner be declared "the properly elected and qualified Representative for the Second Essex District," a move that would allow her to join the House nearly a month after the two-year term began and would...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Court ruling could come next week in battle for control of El Paso County GOP

Feuding Republicans in Colorado's largest county likely won't find out until at least next week which of this weekend's competing party leadership elections will count. A district court judge on Tuesday ordered the El Paso County Republican Party and the state GOP to file responses in a lawsuit initiated last week by the county party over who gets to run the local GOP's upcoming reorganization meeting.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
MSNBC

Justices reportedly can’t even agree among themselves on ethics

You’d think that the question of whether to have an ethics code might gain consensus on an otherwise bitterly divided Supreme Court. But even that thought appears too hopeful. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the justices have long been discussing, but can’t come to agreement on, a code...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy