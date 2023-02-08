Judge gives Homsi 30 days to pay or he could potentially lose his house

Read full article on original website
SCOTUS shoots down appeal of NY concealed carry restriction ruling, allowing gun law to still be enforced
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request for an injunction against New York's concealed carry restrictions brought by a group of gun store owners.
Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The state’s highest court could soon decide whether to remove a powerful judge from the bench after multiple claims of misconduct came to light following more than two years of investigations and hearings. On January 30, a Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) panel recommended...
Federal judge causes stir by hinting that Constitution might still protect abortion rights after SCOTUS ruling
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., suggested that courts may have been misinterpreting the Supreme Court’s bombshell decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — and questioned whether there still may be a Constitutional right to abortion. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, a Bill Clinton...
Unsealed court documents reveal dozens of letters in support of Lindsay Clancy
"I do not know a better mother than Lindsay Clancy. She lived and breathed for her children," said nurse Erika Sevieri. "I could have been Lindsay. Anyone of us could have been," nurse Susan Davison wrote. "We are all in shock," said nurse Mary Pomerleau. ...
WCAX
Judge orders Slate Ridge owner to remove buildings or go to prison
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont judge has ordered the owner of the Slate Ridge firing range to remove unpermitted structures under a court-defined timeline or go to prison. It comes as Vermont lawmakers are pushing to ban similar paramilitary facilities statewide. The order Wednesday by Environmental Court Judge Thomas...
California state amendment would give prisoners right to vote and run for office
A California lawmaker is proposing a constitutional amendment that would allow people to vote while they are incarcerated and open up the possibility people in prison could also run for office.
Measure 114 Ruling: State Supreme Court issues decision
The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled against allowing Measure 114 to take effect. The measure would require a permit to purchase a firearm and a background check. The measure triggered a firestorm from gun shop owners and others that it was unconstitutional. The court has ruled against a petition filed by the Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in January. ...
Phony constitutional "originalism" is likely to kill women after Second Amendment decision
A federal appeals court put many women's lives in danger last week by declaring unconstitutional a federal law that makes it a crime for those under a restraining order in a domestic violence case to possess a firearm. Three conservative judges, two of whom had been appointed by Donald Trump, did this for the absurd reason that such regulations did not exist in 1791 when the Second Amendment was adopted.
KIMT
House passes bill to restore voting rights to people released from prison
Rep. Cedrick Frazier addresses the media Feb. 2 ahead of House Floor debate on HF28. The bill, which later passed the House, would restore voting rights to people convicted of a felony upon their release from incarceration. Photo by Catherine Davis/Session Daily. The Minnesota House passed a bill to restore...
Board recommends Franklin County judge be reinstated following indefinite suspension
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Franklin County judge who has been suspended since 2019 for sexually harassing female employees, misusing county resources and other issues could soon practice law again. The Ohio Supreme Court's Board of Professional Conduct is recommending that Judge Timothy Horton be reinstated. In 2019, the...
Why an appeals court ruled alleged domestic abusers have a right to own firearms
An appeals court judge says his ruling allowing alleged domestic abusers to own guns is based on constitutionality and not “laudable policy goal.”
Judge Jennifer Barrett faces unusual opposition in Senate confirmation hearing
Two defense attorneys levied sharp criticism of Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday. Testimony was cut short, so she is expected to offer her response to lawmakers next week. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge Jennifer Barrett faces unusual opposition in Senate confirmation hearing.
Split panel recommends seating Democrat in disputed House race
By Chris Lisinski, State House News Service(State House News Service) - The two Democrats on a three-member special House committee concluded that the chamber should officially seat Kristin Kassner, a Hamilton Democrat who topped five-term Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra by a single vote in a contested recount.Reps. Michael Day of Stoneham and Daniel Ryan of Charlestown submitted a majority report to the House clerk's office recommending Kassner be declared "the properly elected and qualified Representative for the Second Essex District," a move that would allow her to join the House nearly a month after the two-year term began and would...
coloradopolitics.com
Court ruling could come next week in battle for control of El Paso County GOP
Feuding Republicans in Colorado's largest county likely won't find out until at least next week which of this weekend's competing party leadership elections will count. A district court judge on Tuesday ordered the El Paso County Republican Party and the state GOP to file responses in a lawsuit initiated last week by the county party over who gets to run the local GOP's upcoming reorganization meeting.
MSNBC
Justices reportedly can’t even agree among themselves on ethics
You’d think that the question of whether to have an ethics code might gain consensus on an otherwise bitterly divided Supreme Court. But even that thought appears too hopeful. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the justices have long been discussing, but can’t come to agreement on, a code...
Appeals court backs N.C. attorney general in battle to avoid criminal libel prosecution
The 4th Circuit says the state's law criminalizing false statements related to political candidates is likely unconstitutional.
Justice Department says end of COVID-19 emergency will terminate Title 42, 'moot' Supreme Court case
Justice Department attorneys said in a Tuesday brief that the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency in the U.S. would terminate Title 42 immigration orders.
Appeals court rules live-streaming police during traffic stops protected by First Amendment
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that a North Carolina town’s policy that allegedly banned video live-streaming police during traffic stops was in violation of the First Amendment. The ruling stated that Dijon Sharpe was live-streaming his traffic stop on Facebook Live when police officer Myers Helms attempted to take his phone…
wealthinsidermag.com
Doctor’s opioid prescription conviction tossed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
(Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Friday overturned the conviction of a doctor accused of unlawfully prescribing addictive opioids in Arizona and Wyoming after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in his favor that made it harder to prosecute such cases. The Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
