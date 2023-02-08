Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft in Nashua
NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
WMUR.com
Hollis police investigate several reports of mail theft
HOLLIS, N.H. — The Hollis Police Department is asking for the public’s help as officers investigate several reports of mail theft. Officials said the thefts happened between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some of the impacted streets include Pine Hill Road and Nartoff Road. According to officers, the...
WMUR.com
Police: Man arrested after refusing to surrender gun inside New Hampshire hospital
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A man from Hancock was arrested Friday after police said he refused to surrender a handgun to officers inside Monadnock Community Hospital. Gabriel Sawich, 28, was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled...
newportdispatch.com
Woman injured during crash in Bow
BOW — Police responded to a crash with injuries in Bow this morning. Authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on I-93 north at around 10:00 a.m. A woman was operating a 2013 Porsche SUV when she exited the vehicle onto the highway. Police say she was not struck...
WMUR.com
FBI, police investigating bomb threat against Spirit Airlines flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bomb threat against a Spirit Airlines flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Saturday morning prompted an evacuation and search of a plane, airport officials confirm. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport's director of aviation, Ted Kitchens said, around 10:50 a.m., the airport's communication center received a call, indicating...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 205 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend to appear in court
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend is set to appear in court Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church...
NECN
Woman Injured on I-93 in Bow, NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
WMUR.com
Cars broken into at Strawbery Banke
Four car windows were smashed recently in the parking lot of Strawbery Banke. Police said all the victims were women, and similar valuables were stolen.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for kidnapping, assault in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault outside the SNHU Arena at around 11:20 a.m. Police say they made contact with a woman who reported that a man she knew had assaulted...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Drunken sleeping man refuses to leave restaurant, suddenly does, then comes back later
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman accused of using de-icing fluid to fatally poison boyfriend faces judge
SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury, Massachusetts, woman who was accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in antifreeze, windshield de-icing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid entered a not-guilty plea on Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with murder in the November death of Leroy Fowler.
manchesterinklink.com
State safety personnel on high alert following multiple bomb threats at Walmart stores
CONCORD, NH – The Department of Safety is aware of multiple calls reporting bombs at Walmart stores throughout the state. Amherst Police, fire, and EMS responded to Walmart on Route 101 A on Wednesday for “an explosive threat,” according to dispatch. Amherst police assisted in evacuating the...
WMUR.com
Man sentenced to prison after admitting to recording women, girls in bathrooms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man with a history of videotaping women in bathrooms is heading to state prison. Travis Demers, 24, pleaded guilty to violating his probation. A registered sex offender, he also admitted he failed to inform Manchester police of two social media accounts. Prosecutors said Demers continued...
pureoldies1041.com
NH Walmarts target of bomb threats
KEENE, NH – Walmart stores across New Hampshire have been targeted with explosive bomb threats. In a news release on Tuesday the Claremont Police Department said that at about 2:45 pm they received a call about a bomb inside of Walmart. A store associated called the police station, reporting that the suspect had called the retailer directly to make the threat.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vermont 112 and Branch Road at around 6:30 p.m. Police say that the driver, Benjamin Brunk, of Brattleboro, had been drinking...
WMTW
'Get me out of this car'; Police Sergeant trapped in cruiser after crash ends chase
WINDHAM, Maine — Dispatchers at the Cumberland County Communications Center have confirmed a serious crash has shut down a section of Route 302 in Windham. Windham Police Chief Kevin Schofield confirmed to WMTW that the crash ended a high-speed chase with a juvenile driving a maroon car that started Wednesday afternoon.
newportdispatch.com
Police arrest man in Concord
CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
WMUR.com
Man sues Manchester police, saying they used excessive force during arrest
CONCORD, N.H. — Four Manchester police officers are being sued in federal court by a man they arrested in 2018 who is accusing them of using excessive force. Bystander video is the key piece of evidence in the civil case. Lawyers for both sides are going frame by frame to show the jury the physical altercation between police and Chaswick Heredia on the night of May 11, 2018.
NH safety officials monitoring reported security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
A reported security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport drew state and federal investigators to the busy airport on Saturday, New Hampshire Department of Safety officials said.
Comments / 0