Laconia, NH

newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for theft in Nashua

NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Hollis police investigate several reports of mail theft

HOLLIS, N.H. — The Hollis Police Department is asking for the public’s help as officers investigate several reports of mail theft. Officials said the thefts happened between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some of the impacted streets include Pine Hill Road and Nartoff Road. According to officers, the...
HOLLIS, NH
newportdispatch.com

Woman injured during crash in Bow

BOW — Police responded to a crash with injuries in Bow this morning. Authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on I-93 north at around 10:00 a.m. A woman was operating a 2013 Porsche SUV when she exited the vehicle onto the highway. Police say she was not struck...
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

FBI, police investigating bomb threat against Spirit Airlines flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bomb threat against a Spirit Airlines flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Saturday morning prompted an evacuation and search of a plane, airport officials confirm. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport's director of aviation, Ted Kitchens said, around 10:50 a.m., the airport's communication center received a call, indicating...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 205 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
NECN

Woman Injured on I-93 in Bow, NH

A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Cars broken into at Strawbery Banke

Four car windows were smashed recently in the parking lot of Strawbery Banke. Police said all the victims were women, and similar valuables were stolen.
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for kidnapping, assault in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault outside the SNHU Arena at around 11:20 a.m. Police say they made contact with a woman who reported that a man she knew had assaulted...
MANCHESTER, NH
pureoldies1041.com

NH Walmarts target of bomb threats

KEENE, NH – Walmart stores across New Hampshire have been targeted with explosive bomb threats. In a news release on Tuesday the Claremont Police Department said that at about 2:45 pm they received a call about a bomb inside of Walmart. A store associated called the police station, reporting that the suspect had called the retailer directly to make the threat.
CLAREMONT, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vermont 112 and Branch Road at around 6:30 p.m. Police say that the driver, Benjamin Brunk, of Brattleboro, had been drinking...
WESTMINSTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police arrest man in Concord

CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Man sues Manchester police, saying they used excessive force during arrest

CONCORD, N.H. — Four Manchester police officers are being sued in federal court by a man they arrested in 2018 who is accusing them of using excessive force. Bystander video is the key piece of evidence in the civil case. Lawyers for both sides are going frame by frame to show the jury the physical altercation between police and Chaswick Heredia on the night of May 11, 2018.
MANCHESTER, NH

