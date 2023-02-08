Former Canucks coach previously held same role from 2020-21 SECAUCUS, NJ - NHL Network™ today announced that Bruce Boudreau will rejoin NHL Network as a studio analyst appearing across its programming. The winner of the 2008 Jack Adams Award will make his season debut on NHL Network's NHL Tonight™ live at 8:00 p.m. ET today, February 9 alongside Tony Luftman and Stanley Cup® champion Mike Rupp. Boudreau will then appear on NHL Tonight live at 6:00 p.m. ET tomorrow, February 10 with Adnan Virk and Kevin Weekes, before covering the intermissions for the Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers game with Jamison Coyle. Boudreau can also be seen on NHL Tonight with Luftman and Rupp again on Saturday, February 11, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET, ahead of Game 1 of the 2023 Beanpot Tournament.

