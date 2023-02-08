ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2023 Super Bowl time: Date, TV channel, how to watch, location, live streaming for Super Bowl LVII

The weekend is nearly here, and you can almost feel it in the air. The most exciting game of the NFL season is only a matter of days away. There's a good reason why each year the Super Bowl is the most watched television program in the United States. Not only are the matchups typically great, but the pregame and halftime performances are epic pop-culture moments.
Throwback: Edmonton Oilers face Philadelphia Flyers in their first NHL playoff series in 1980

The Edmonton Oilers’ inaugural season in the NHL featured a tale of two teams. Early on, the Oilers looked like you’d expect an expansion team to look, as they won just one of their first ten games to start the 1979-80 season. But down the stretch, the young Oilers turned things around. They acquired goaltender Ron Low ahead of the trade deadline in March and won eight of their final eleven games to sneak into the last playoff spot in the Campbell Conference.
Rangers bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (29-17-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (29-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -179, Kraken +154; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle Kraken. New...
LA Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins:. When: Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 pm PST (Dustin Brown jersey retirement and statue unveiling beginning at 6:00 pm PST) Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio...
Boudreau returns to NHL Network as studio analyst

Former Canucks coach previously held same role from 2020-21 SECAUCUS, NJ - NHL Network™ today announced that Bruce Boudreau will rejoin NHL Network as a studio analyst appearing across its programming. The winner of the 2008 Jack Adams Award will make his season debut on NHL Network's NHL Tonight™ live at 8:00 p.m. ET today, February 9 alongside Tony Luftman and Stanley Cup® champion Mike Rupp. Boudreau will then appear on NHL Tonight live at 6:00 p.m. ET tomorrow, February 10 with Adnan Virk and Kevin Weekes, before covering the intermissions for the Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers game with Jamison Coyle. Boudreau can also be seen on NHL Tonight with Luftman and Rupp again on Saturday, February 11, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET, ahead of Game 1 of the 2023 Beanpot Tournament.
James Wiseman trade grades: Pistons land former second pick in deal with Warriors, Hawks & Trail Blazers

The Warriors have parted ways with James Wiseman less than three years after selecting him second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Wiseman is being sent to the Pistons in a four-team deal that sends Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, while five second-round draft picks and Kevin Knox go to the Trail Blazers. The Warriors bring back Gary Payton II.
New York Rangers projected lines, defense pairs, and starting goalie

Here are the latest New York Rangers forward line combinations, defense pairings, and projected starting goalie for their next game. We will update this page regularly throughout the season. Bookmark or add us to your favorites!. New York Rangers Next Game:. Latest Injury News:. None. Last updated: February 11, 2023...
Ward excited for Hurricanes to host Stadium Series against Capitals

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Cam Ward began his NHL career by winning the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was a rookie and helped the Carolina Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.
Kings host the Penguins after Kempe's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (25-16-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-18-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -113, Penguins -106; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Adrian Kempe's two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the...
Sabres return from NHL All-Star Break

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL All-Star break began with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin taking the place of center Tage Thompson to represent Buffalo in the All-Star Game after Thompson was seen evidently hurting with an upper body injury in their last game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Sabres general manager Kevyn...
Greg Olsen net worth & salary: How much money does Fox broadcaster make in 2023

After his fruitful 14-year NFL career came to an end in 2020, Greg Olsen swiftly made a full-time transition into the broadcast booth as an analyst for Fox NFL games beginning in the 2021 season. In 2022, Olsen moved into Fox's lead analyst spot after Troy Aikman left for ESPN.
Why did teams trade so many second-round picks at the 2023 trade deadline? The Stepien Rule, explained

You may have found yourself asking the same question as everyone else during the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What in the world is going on with all of these second-round picks?. Counting every second-round pick that changed hands is an exhausting task, but it's been estimated by some that 38 second-round picks were traded in the two days leading up to the trade deadline. That's not exactly normal.
Most Successful College Football Teams of All Time

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. College football has a rich history in the United States, with many teams having a great deal of success over the years. The most successful college football teams make for great college football picks and include those that have won the most National Championships, boasting the highest winning percentages.
Super Bowl 57: Best Same Game Parlay picks and player props for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Super Bowl 57 is set to get underway on Sunday evening (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX) in Glendale, as the AFC champion Chiefs and NFC champion Eagles will face off at State Farm Stadium. This Super Bowl has the making of an instant classic, and with so many high-profile stars in action, there are a lot of interesting prop bets and potential same-game parlays in which bettors can invest.
