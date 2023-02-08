The historic matchup between Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles as the first head-to-head matchup between Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl has not been lost on Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl more than three decades ago. "I know there's a lot of young guys across the country, realize that if it's a dream, it could happen," Williams, 67, told CBS News this week. "Because it happened for these guys." In the eyes of Williams, who is the Washington Commanders' senior advisor to team president Jason...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO