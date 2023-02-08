ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion

We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. Between Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffery putting down the Eagles'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
Click2Houston.com

Sources: Texans adding Nick Kray as chief of staff

HOUSTON – The Texans are making a key hire, adding highly regarded former San Francisco 49ers chief of staff Nick Kray as chief of staff under new coach DeMeco Ryans, according to league sources. Kray was named 49ers chief of staff two years ago after spending previous four seasons...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS News

Super Bowl champion QB Doug Williams: Time to "open doors" for more Black head coaches

The historic matchup between Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles as the first head-to-head matchup between Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl has not been lost on Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl more than three decades ago. "I know there's a lot of young guys across the country, realize that if it's a dream, it could happen," Williams, 67, told CBS News this week. "Because it happened for these guys." In the eyes of Williams, who is the Washington Commanders' senior advisor to team president Jason...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Why Eagles' defense wouldn't work without smart players

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Sure, you have to be fast and you have to be big and you have to be tough. More than anything, if you’re going to play in Jonathan Gannon’s defense, you have to be smart. Because without guys who are smart enough to truly understand...
WILSON, PA
NBC Sports

Kliff Kingsbury in Houston to interview for Texans staff

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has apparently returned from his one-way trip to Thailand. According to multiple reports, Kingsbury is in Houston on Friday to discuss joining DeMeco Ryans’ staff with the Texans. Kingsbury is presumably a candidate to be the club’s offensive coordinator. He called the offensive plays...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded

Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

When is the 2023 NFL Draft? Date, start time, location, Round 1 order

With another thrilling NFL regular season in the books, teams now set their sights on the 2023 NFL Draft in hopes of finding talent that can change the future of their organization. Just mere months remain until the draft, as prospects gather to kickstart their careers and fulfill lifelong dreams....
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in

After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
NBC Sports

Kittle shared moments that showed Purdy was ready for NFL

George Kittle and Brock Purdy certainly developed a rapport once the rookie quarterback took over as San Francisco's starter. As Kittle was making the rounds at Super Bowl LVII's Radio Row in Phoenix, the 49ers' star tight end revealed three moments that proved to him that Purdy was ready for the NFL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy