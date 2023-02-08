Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV BeltranWashington, DC
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Discovering the Culinary Gems of Washington D.C.: A Guide to Affordable and Upscale RestaurantsVivian BrooksWashington, DC
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to Sign with Kellen’s Chargers?
“I’ve never been a free agent before and we’ll see what’s happens. It’s uncharted territory we’ll get there when we get there.” - Cowboys QB Cooper Rush
Click2Houston.com
Andre Johnson on Texans coach DeMeco Ryans: ‘There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll turn it around’
HOUSTON – Hall of Fame finalist wide receiver Andre Johnson saw firsthand how DeMeco Ryans’ arrival in Houston galvanized the Texans’ defense with his infectious, high-energy personality and hard-hitting style. Now that the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year selection and two-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker...
Yardbarker
Heinicke Reveals Where He'd Like to Sign; Will Commanders Keep Backup QB?
Taylor Heinicke, it seems, wants out. The Washington Commanders essentially announced this week that rookie Sam Howell will be the team's starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens. And given that Heinicke is a free agent, he can't be blamed for looking for a future outside of D.C. "I want...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Johnson talked to Jeffrey Lurie, ripped Jerry Jones’ claim that Eagles bet it all for one year
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones raised plenty of eyebrows when he claimed that the Eagles bet it all to win this year, while the Cowboys are trying to build a consistent winner. Among those who have wondered what Jones was thinking were Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Super...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Sean Payton said potential Commanders' buyers approached him about coaching Washington
Sean Payton to the Washington Commanders? Well, that’s what at least one prospective Washington buyer envisioned before Payton eventually recently agreed to coach the Denver Broncos. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Adam Schein at the Super Bowl, Payton was asked if he considered returning to New...
NBC Sports
Reports: Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan informed they won’t be hired as Colts coach
A few days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay said it would be days, not hours before his team found a new head coach. The club still may not be ready for a hire. But Indianapolis is at least getting tangibly closer to a choice. According to separate reports from Albert...
NBC Sports
Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion
We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. Between Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffery putting down the Eagles'...
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
Click2Houston.com
Sources: Texans adding Nick Kray as chief of staff
HOUSTON – The Texans are making a key hire, adding highly regarded former San Francisco 49ers chief of staff Nick Kray as chief of staff under new coach DeMeco Ryans, according to league sources. Kray was named 49ers chief of staff two years ago after spending previous four seasons...
Super Bowl champion QB Doug Williams: Time to "open doors" for more Black head coaches
The historic matchup between Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles as the first head-to-head matchup between Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl has not been lost on Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl more than three decades ago. "I know there's a lot of young guys across the country, realize that if it's a dream, it could happen," Williams, 67, told CBS News this week. "Because it happened for these guys." In the eyes of Williams, who is the Washington Commanders' senior advisor to team president Jason...
NBC Sports
Why Eagles' defense wouldn't work without smart players
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Sure, you have to be fast and you have to be big and you have to be tough. More than anything, if you’re going to play in Jonathan Gannon’s defense, you have to be smart. Because without guys who are smart enough to truly understand...
NBC Sports
Kliff Kingsbury in Houston to interview for Texans staff
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has apparently returned from his one-way trip to Thailand. According to multiple reports, Kingsbury is in Houston on Friday to discuss joining DeMeco Ryans’ staff with the Texans. Kingsbury is presumably a candidate to be the club’s offensive coordinator. He called the offensive plays...
NBC Sports
Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded
Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
NBC Sports
Josh Jacobs: If you want me to come back and be the hero, you have to pay me like a hero
Over the weekend at the Pro Bowl, running back Josh Jacobs made it clear that he would not like the Raiders to use the franchise tag to keep him in Las Vegas. Jacobs was again asked about that on Thursday’s edition of PFT Live from radio row at the Super Bowl and noted that there actually is a way that he’d be OK if that’s what the Raiders decide to do.
Sports Illustrated
Payton: Potential Commanders Buyers Reached Out Before Broncos Hire
Denver hired the head coach last month.
NBC Sports
When is the 2023 NFL Draft? Date, start time, location, Round 1 order
With another thrilling NFL regular season in the books, teams now set their sights on the 2023 NFL Draft in hopes of finding talent that can change the future of their organization. Just mere months remain until the draft, as prospects gather to kickstart their careers and fulfill lifelong dreams....
NBC Sports
Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in
After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Panthers’ safety Jeremy Chinn
Chinn discussed the wild offseason Carolina has already had, first touching on new head coach Frank Reich.
NBC Sports
Kittle shared moments that showed Purdy was ready for NFL
George Kittle and Brock Purdy certainly developed a rapport once the rookie quarterback took over as San Francisco's starter. As Kittle was making the rounds at Super Bowl LVII's Radio Row in Phoenix, the 49ers' star tight end revealed three moments that proved to him that Purdy was ready for the NFL.
