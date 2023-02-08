ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could bring back Graham Glasgow in 2023

The NFL free agency period will be here before we know and we will soon know exactly which players will be available for the Detroit Lions to consider. Some players are in a position where they will be unrestricted free agents because their contract is up, while others will hit free agency as cap casualties. One player I expect to be a cap casualty by the time free agency rolls around is Denver Broncos OL, Graham Glasgow. If Glasgow does become available, it would be wise for GM Brad Holmes to strongly consider bringing him home.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Micah Parsons wants Daron Payne on the Cowboys

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of our favorite in-person player-guests, joined PFT Live from Radio Row in Phoenix for a wide-ranging discussion about football generally — and about his team specifically. When the time came to ask Parsons what he’d like to see the team do to improve in...
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions’ breakout player for 2023

During his visit to PFT Live on Friday, Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson attributed the team's improvement on defense to a “players meeting” that took place near midseason. Despite allowing over 32 points per game in the first seven games of the year, Detroit managed to decrease that number to 20.2 over the final 10 games, where they went 8-2. Despite their efforts, including beating the Green Bay Packers in Week 18, Detroit just missed out on a playoff berth.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Mostert praises 49ers QB Purdy, sees NFL journey similarities

Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, proved a lot of people wrong when he emerged as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season. When given a chance -- although under unfortunate circumstances for the 49ers -- the 23-year-old made the most of his unique opportunity to showcase his talents.
NBC Sports

Purdy responds to Kittle's 'Brock's job to lose' comment

Brock Purdy has one thing on his mind, and it's not the 49ers' starting quarterback battle he and Trey Lance will compete in this summer. After the rookie suffered a torn UCL in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ligament, which likely will sideline him for six months.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Miami football coaching carousel with recent departures and hire

The Miami football program has had its fair share of coaching flux within the past month or two. Head coach Mario Cristobal will have his hands full replacing offensive coordinator Josh Gattis who was fired, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele who left for Alabama, quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce and linebackers coach Charlie Strong.
CORAL GABLES, FL
NBC Sports

Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in

After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?

Comments / 0

Community Policy