Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson loses defensive rookie of the year to Sauce Gardner
Aidan Hutchinson did everything he could to re-enter the conversation, but it wasn’t enough to supplant New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner for NFL defensive rookie of the year. The Detroit Lions rookie edge defender was runner-up, with Gardner winning by a healthy margin. Hutchinson was a finalist for...
Detroit Lions could bring back Graham Glasgow in 2023
The NFL free agency period will be here before we know and we will soon know exactly which players will be available for the Detroit Lions to consider. Some players are in a position where they will be unrestricted free agents because their contract is up, while others will hit free agency as cap casualties. One player I expect to be a cap casualty by the time free agency rolls around is Denver Broncos OL, Graham Glasgow. If Glasgow does become available, it would be wise for GM Brad Holmes to strongly consider bringing him home.
NBC Sports
Micah Parsons wants Daron Payne on the Cowboys
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of our favorite in-person player-guests, joined PFT Live from Radio Row in Phoenix for a wide-ranging discussion about football generally — and about his team specifically. When the time came to ask Parsons what he’d like to see the team do to improve in...
NBC Sports
Sean Payton: We need to take Russell Wilson off the high dive the whole time
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.”
Deion Sanders says Justin Jefferson, today's NFL wide receivers can't be compared to him
Coach Prime doesn't think it's fair to compare the wide receivers of today to him in his prime
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Michael Irvin Faces Misconduct Allegations Again — Is He Married?
News recently broke that NFL Network analyst and Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin won't be joining the network for its coverage of the Super Bowl. This news came after a woman issued a complaint about his conduct while he was staying at a hotel in Glendale, Ariz. Article...
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
FOX Sports
Ndamukong Suh is on his third straight Super Bowl team. What's his secret?
Ndamukong Suh chose Philadelphia. Suh also chose Tampa Bay and Los Angeles before that. All three teams have gone to a Super Bowl during Suh's time there. You might say he has a Midas touch, or perhaps a crystal ball. Either way, he's not divulging his secrets just yet. "I...
Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions’ breakout player for 2023
During his visit to PFT Live on Friday, Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson attributed the team's improvement on defense to a “players meeting” that took place near midseason. Despite allowing over 32 points per game in the first seven games of the year, Detroit managed to decrease that number to 20.2 over the final 10 games, where they went 8-2. Despite their efforts, including beating the Green Bay Packers in Week 18, Detroit just missed out on a playoff berth.
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
The 33rd Team Mock Draft 3.0 Features the Panthers Striking a Deal with Lions
Carolina goes up and gets its guy.
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson passed over for Assistant Coach of the Year at NFL Honors
Ben Johnson withdrew his name from head coaching consideration last month because he had "unfinished business" as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator - business that might now include winning assistant coach of the year. Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was named NFL Assistant Coach of the Year, The...
NBC Sports
Mostert praises 49ers QB Purdy, sees NFL journey similarities
Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, proved a lot of people wrong when he emerged as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season. When given a chance -- although under unfortunate circumstances for the 49ers -- the 23-year-old made the most of his unique opportunity to showcase his talents.
NBC Sports
Purdy responds to Kittle's 'Brock's job to lose' comment
Brock Purdy has one thing on his mind, and it's not the 49ers' starting quarterback battle he and Trey Lance will compete in this summer. After the rookie suffered a torn UCL in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ligament, which likely will sideline him for six months.
Report: Eric Bieniemy ‘Remains a Viable Candidate’ for Colts HC Job
Despite him not landing a second interview, don't rule Bieniemy out of the running just yet.
NBC Sports
George Kittle recalls the moments when Brock Purdy showed he belongs in the NFL
San Francisco tight end George Kittle says it only took a few moments for him to see that the 49ers could go far with Brock Purdy at quarterback. On PFT Live today, Kittle explained exactly what he saw from Purdy that let him know Purdy could play. “In chronological order,...
Miami football coaching carousel with recent departures and hire
The Miami football program has had its fair share of coaching flux within the past month or two. Head coach Mario Cristobal will have his hands full replacing offensive coordinator Josh Gattis who was fired, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele who left for Alabama, quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce and linebackers coach Charlie Strong.
NBC Sports
Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in
After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
NBC Sports
Super Bowl national anthem 2023: Who is singing the national anthem and how long does it take to sing?
No matter the teams that are playing or the city that is hosting, every NFL game begins the same way — the singing of the national anthem. The Super Bowl is no different, with legendary artists singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” year after year to kick off the festivities.
