Edens Zero Hypes Season 2 With New Shiki Promo

By Nick Valdez
Edens Zero is preparing to have quite the huge year as it's now hyping the upcoming launch of Season 2 of the anime with a new promo highlighting its main hero, Shiki Granbell! Hiro Mashima is now in the midst of the final arc of the manga's original run , but that won't be the only major release we get to see this year. Following the end of the first season's run not too long ago, Edens Zero 's anime is now gearing up for a comeback later this Spring as part of the very competitive Spring 2023 anime schedule.

While there are still many mysteries about the upcoming slate of episodes such as its concrete release date, episode order, new director, and more , Edens Zero is gearing up to showcase a lot more of what fans can expect from the new season now that's it's so close to its April launch. This begins with a new promo reminding fans of some of Shiki Granbell's coolest moments from the first season thus far as fans will get to reunite with him soon. You can check it out below as released by the series' official Twitter account:

How to Watch Edens Zero Season 2

Edens Zero Season 2 is now scheduled to premiere some time this April as part of the very stacked Spring 2023 anime schedule . It's likely that the new season will be licensed by Netflix once more much like the first season, so it has yet to be revealed whether or not the new episodes will be streaming alongside their launch overseas or will be held until much later in the year for a full cour release like how it worked out for the first season. If you wanted to catch up, you can now find the first season streaming with Netflix.

They tease the anime as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

Are you excited to check out Edens Zero Season 2 this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter !

