ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Metroid Prime Remastered Announced for Nintendo Switch, Available Today

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
ComicBook
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiNEu_0kgza5mC00

At long last, Nintendo has finally confirmed that it's remastering the original Metroid Prime for Nintendo Switch . Over the course of the past year, numerous rumors and reports have suggested that Metroid Prime would be making a return on Switch at some point to coincide with the game's 20th anniversary. And while it seemed like this reveal might never come about, Nintendo is now bringing the original game in the Metroid Prime series back.

Announced as part of Nintendo's latest Direct presentation, the publisher gave fans a first look at this new iteration of Metroid Prime . This version of the game is formally titled Metroid Prime Remastered and is set to be available today digitally and next month in a physical capacity. As mentioned, part of the reason why the game is releasing in this window is due to the fact that the first title launched in November 2002 on the Nintendo GameCube. To now have this Switch remaster come about roughly 20 years later is a great way for Nintendo to honor one of the most popular games from the GameCube era.

The return of Metroid Prime in this manner should also help Nintendo to build up hype for the series once again. Although it was first announced all the way back in 2017, the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4 is still in development at Retro Studios. And while we've not received any worthwhile updates on the project in recent years, it's still said to be coming to Switch at some point.

It also remains to be seen if Nintendo will look to remaster the other two entries in the Metroid Prime Trilogy as well. While only the original Metroid Prime has been confirmed for Switch at this point in time, previous rumors have suggested that ports of Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption will come about at some point as well. Whether or not this happens remains to be seen, but it would likely be a smart move on Nintendo's part to make the entire franchise accessible on Switch prior to the arrival of Metroid Prime 4.

Are you happy to see that Metroid Prime is finally getting a proper remaster on Nintendo Switch? And will you look to pick up this game for yourself now that it has stealth released? Be sure to let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12 .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of the Best Games Just $1.99

A new Nintendo eShop sale has made one of the greatest games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED just $1.99. That's cheaper than a 10-pack of pencil erasers on Amazon, and as cheap as anything on the Nintendo eShop right now. You can't buy much for $2, let alone a hall-of-fame ...
ComicBook

Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year

A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
ComicBook

Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents

During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
ComicBook

3 Nintendo DS RPGs Getting Remastered for Nintendo Switch

Three classic role-playing games from the Nintendo DS are now confirmed to be returning on Nintendo Switch in the form of a new remastered collection. In recent years, the Switch has become a new home for a vast number of titles from older Nintendo platforms such as the Wii, Wii U, and occasionally the DS. ...
ComicBook

Steam Users Surprised With Limited Time Freebie

Steam users have been surprised with a limited-time freebie for one of 2023's biggest releases, at least when measured by noteworthiness because while the game in question had lots of attention and eyeballs, it doesn't look like many of these eyeballs clicked the purchase button. That said, those eyeballs that did purchase Forspoken will be ...
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Player Discovers Upgrade That Transforms the Game

A Hogwarts Legacy fan over on Reddit has discovered a user change that completely transforms and upgrades the new Harry Potter game. After a couple of years of intense anticipation, this week Hogwarts Legacy was finally released via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions set to ...
ComicBook

New Xbox Deal Giving Away Free Games

A new Xbox store deal is giving away free games, but of course, there is a catch. The Xbox store isn't exactly known for its sales or deals. While Steam remains the king of sales and deals, the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are slowly but surely closing the gap. The Xbox store, not so ...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There ...
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Makes 90-Rated PS4 Game Just $2.49

You can download a critically-acclaimed PS4 game for just $2.49, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale. On top of this, its equally critically-acclaimed successor is on sale for just $4.99. In other words, you can get two critically-acclaimed PS4 games for a combined $7.50. It's hard to find one critically-acclaimed game on PS4 for ...
ComicBook

Cult Classic Nintendo DS Game Getting New Remaster

Nintendo and Capcom announced during this week's Nintendo Direct the return of a self-described cult classic from the Nintendo DS with the remastered game now set for a 2023 release. Though it was originally only on the Nintendo DS, it'll be released this time not only for the Nintendo Switch release but also the PS4, ...
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 Remake Divides Fans Over DLC Discovery

Resident Evil 4's remake is approaching next month, and while we knew it would be getting DLC via the Deluxe Edition, players aren't so sure about one aspect of that DLC that recently came to light. It seems the Deluxe Edition's included treasure map expansion will make it so that more treasures appear around the ...
ComicBook

Splinter Cell Fans Surprised by Return of Dead Game

Ubisoft said last year it'd be shutting down the online services for Splinter Cell: Blacklist among a number of other games, so when the multiplayer element of the Splinter Cell game was depreciated in October 2022, many players were confident that'd be their last time playing the game online. However, Splinter Cell fans got quite ...
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds Its Biggest Game of 2023 So Far

Xbox Game Pass is today adding what is surely its biggest addition so far in 2023. By all accounts, this year has already been a pretty strong one when it comes to new releases for Game Pass. Back in January, the Xbox subscription platform brought in titles like Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, Hi-Fi ...
ComicBook

Naruto Hypes Boruto's Code Arc Premiere With New Poster

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is getting ready to finally returning to adapting material from the manga release of the series, and the anime is hyping up what is coming next with the poster for the Code Invasion arc! 2023 is off to a great start for fans of the Boruto anime as it not only ...
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Reveals Latest Free Game

Thursday has come once again, which means it's time for a new free game from the Epic Games Store! This week, users can snag the game Recipe for Disaster, completely free. The title can be claimed right now through February 16th, when the next free game will be made available. For those unfamiliar with how ...
ComicBook

The Last of Us TV Series Has One Major Change for One Character

The Last of Us made some pretty significant changes to Henry and Sam. The Last of Us is a character that is defined by its characters and so far, it's been largely very faithful to those characters. Episode 3 expanded more on Bill's backstory and introduced us to Frank, a character that is long dead ...
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Update Has Some Disappointing News for OG Fans

A new Assassin's Creed report has some disappointing news, especially for OG fans of the series. Like many other large developers/publishers, Ubisoft has been bleeding lots of talent lately, especially senior talent. This is never good, but in a market where senior talent is rare and increasingly expensive, it's especially bad. It remains to be ...
ComicBook

G.I. Joe and Transformers New Alliances Board Game Crossover Revealed

G.I. Joe and Transformers are two massively beloved franchises, and now they are crossing over thanks to Renegade Game Studios. Both the G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game and Transformers Deck-Building Game are still rolling along with their own individual expansions, but at Renegade Con it was revealed that they will also be getting a special crossover ...
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is Bringing Back Some Classic Zelda Monsters

A new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom revealed that several classic Zelda villains are returning to Hyrule. The trailer, released yesterday during a Nintendo Direct, showed the assorted forces of evil and malice attacking Hyrule once again. Eagle-eyed fans spotted several classic villains missing from The Legend of Zelda: Breath ...
ComicBook

ComicBook

1K+
Followers
705
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy