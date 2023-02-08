ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney eliminating 7,000 jobs in cost-cutting measure

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
The Walt Disney Company announced on Wednesday that it will be cutting 7,000 jobs worldwide, becoming the latest major company to announce deep cuts in its global workforce.

Disney CEO Bob Iger made the announcement during Wednesday’s first quarter earnings call.

Approximately, 3% of Disney’s approximately 220,0000 workers it employed as of Oct. 1 will be affected, CNBC reported. That includes 166,000 employees in the U.S. and about 54,000 internationally.

The entertainment and media giant added that it would be cutting $5.5 billion in costs, CNBC reported. That will include $3 billion from content excluding sports, with the remaining $2.5 billion coming from non-content cuts.

“While this is necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today, I do not make this decision lightly,” Iger said during the earnings call. “I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide, and I’m mindful of the personal impact of these changes.”

Disney also announced that it would now be comprised of three divisions. Disney Entertainment will include most of the company’s streaming and media operations, CNBC reported. An ESPN division will include the sports television network and the ESPN+ streaming service, while the third division will concentrate on parks, experiences and products.

The cuts in the workforce come after Disney announced better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter, CNN reported. The company’s revenues rose 8% to $23.5 billion, which was higher than projected figures of $23.4 billion, according to the cable news network.

“After a solid first quarter, we are embarking on a significant transformation, one that will maximize the potential of our world-class creative teams and our unparalleled brands and franchises,” Iger said during the earnings call. “We believe the work we are doing to reshape our company around creativity, while reducing expenses, will lead to sustained growth and profitability for our streaming business, better position us to weather future disruption and global economic challenges, and deliver value for our shareholders.”

Disney shares rose 8% in after-hours trading, The Wall Street Journal reported. The stock closed at $111.78, up 0.1% on the day and 29% year-to-date.

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Board Member Salaries Revealed — And They’re Well Over 6 Figures👀

Disney is one of the most closely scrutinized companies in the world. There is constant analysis and commentary on the company’s finances, strategic decisions, leadership, and the content it produces. The Walt Disney Company is run by a Board of Directors elected by shareholders. These board members often have...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces His “Number One Priority”

The Walt Disney Company just held the first earnings call since Bob Iger’s return. We learned a ton of details about Disney+ streaming and subscriber numbers, park operations and profits, and layoffs that are coming for the company. We also learned one very important piece of information: what Bob Iger’s number one priority is now that he’s back at the helm.
The Verge

Disney’s laying off 7,000 as streaming boom comes to an end

Disney is planning to lay off 7,000 workers to cut costs across the company. CEO Bob Iger announced the news in an earnings call on Wednesday, stating that the move is “necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today.”. Like many other companies across the country, Disney’s making...
kalkinemedia.com

Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in major revamp by CEO Iger

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Wednesday announced a sweeping restructuring under recently reinstated CEO Bob Iger, cutting 7,000 jobs as part of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs and make its streaming business profitable. The layoffs represent an estimated 3.6% of Disney's global workforce. Shares...
Deadline

Disney Cuts Thousands Of Jobs Amidst Latest Restructuring & Costs Trimming; “I Do Not Make This Decision Lightly,” Bob Iger Says

The Walt Disney Company will be laying off thousands of employees as a part of a new round of cost cutting measures, CEO Bob Iger revealed today. Speaking on the House of Mouse’s Q1 earning call this afternoon with CFO Christine McCarthy, Iger said that 7,000 jobs would be let go from the now 100-year-old company. “I have enormous respect and appreciate for the dedication of our employees worldwide,” Iger said. “While this is necessary to address the challenges we face today, I do not make this decision lightly.” Larger than anticipated, the layoffs will be across almost all of...
TEXAS STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Bob Iger Announces Major Move Away From Chapek-Era Disney

When Bob Chapek became CEO of The Walt Disney Company, he immediately began consolidating power. He also started to put his hands in all the cookie jars, which is necessarily a bad thing, but it definitely had an impact on the company. One most notable thing is that Chapek seemed to put people in charge not because they were qualified for the job, but because they supported him. While it didn’t make the company tank, things certainly didn’t look the same, which had a big impact on how people viewed Disney and its quality.
disneyfoodblog.com

How Job Cuts Will Impact Disney (And Who Won’t Be Affected)

We’ve seen plenty of internal changes impacting Disney workers recently. Not only is Disney moving forward with the Lake Nona project that will transplant thousands of employees from California to Florida, but the company is also undergoing a massive restructuring as Bob Iger refocuses the company’s priorities. Before...
FLORIDA STATE
PYMNTS

Disney’s Iger Unveils 3rd Transformation, Says Streaming Economics No. 1 Priority

Less than three months into his second stint as CEO, and Disney’s Bob Iger has unveiled his first sequel. This, as the recently returned executive told investors Wednesday (Feb. 8) that he was embarking on his third corporate revamp. A makeover that he said would be no less disruptive than the creative control era he oversaw in the early 2000s with the acquisition of Pixar, Marvel and Lucas Films, or the shift-to-digital years he marshaled that culminated in the launch of Disney+ three years ago.
disneyfoodblog.com

Bob Iger’s “Fight for the Future of Disney” Is OVER

While many expected that the Nelson Peltz drama would not end until the shareholders voted and the results were released at the shareholder meeting on April 3rd, 2023, it seems the situation has changed. CEO Bob Iger spoke with CNBC’s Squawk on the Street earlier discussing Trian Partners and Peltz’s...
disneyfanatic.com

Bob Iger Confirms the Return of Disney Shareholder Dividend

After three years, the Disney Dividend is going to return!. In 2020, The Walt Disney Company, under the fresh command of now-former CEO Bob Chapek announced a suspension of the decades-long payout of a shareholder dividend. Each shareholder received a small distribution which was proportional to the number of shares they owned. The last payout just before the suspension shows the dividend at $0.88/share.
