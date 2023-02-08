Nintendo Switch Online finally gets Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games

You'll need the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack for Game Boy Advance games

The Nintendo Switch has very nearly been available for six years, but only now are we finally getting Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch. It’s taken a while, huh?

But it’s been worth the wait, as we saw in the February 2023 Nintendo Direct. This Direct stream also saw the announcement of Pikmin 4, but most people were more excited about the variety of available games.

It includes classics like Wario Land, Super Mario Land 2, Link’s Awakening DX, Super Mario Advance, Zelda: Minish Cap, and many more. These titles are available right now, following the Nintendo Direct presentation.

Yes, more titles will be added in the near future, including Pokémon Trading Card Game, an underappreciated classic, if I may say.

However, there is a catch. While you can play Game Boy and Game Boy Color games with Nintendo Switch online, you will only be able to play Game Boy Advance games with the more expensive Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

If you’re already a subscriber, these are a nice bonus. If you’re not a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, then this might be what convinces you to sign up.