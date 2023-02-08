ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAVY News 10

JMU student killed in crash remembered as ‘a man of substance’

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A James Madison University student from our area killed in a violent crash is being remembered at his former school as “a man of substance.” Joshua Mardis, 19, who went to school at Williamsburg’s Walsingham Academy, was one of three JMU students killed last week when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road and […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WHSV

Ten JMU student-athletes earn national honors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ten JMU field hockey student-athletes have been honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as members of the 2022 NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad, the organization announced Thursday. Those named to the list from JMU were:. The NFHCA National Academic Squad program, sponsored by...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Settle named new Culpeper Town Police Chief

Christopher Settle has been promoted to Police Chief, replacing Chris Jenkins who retired in January. Settle was selected from a pool of internal candidates. The recruitment process. included an interview with the Town Manager, Public Services Director and Human Resources Director. “It’s an honor to be named only the 6th...
CULPEPER, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County exploring possibility of building Rec Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County staff are continuing to discuss the possibility of building a county recreation center. The County’s Recreation Department has been working on the concept for the last few months. “It’s totally conceptual at this point, so we’re still trying to gather information to make...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Stables prioritize biosecurity amid horse herpes reports

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Horse farms across the valley are taking extra precautions, after reports of a horse contracting equine herpes, or equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy, in Augusta County earlier this week. The spreading of this virus happens through nose-to-nose contact between horses. Walnut Cove Farm in Mount Crawford already had...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Fire displaces Weyers Cave family

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Several crews were called out to the 900 block of Dice’s Springs Road at 10:35 Friday morning. According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht, the fire started on the second floor with smoke and water damage going into the first floor. Chief Schacht...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone

NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville police name Palmyra man as suspect in Harris Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a Palmyra man wanted in connection with a recent shooting along Harris Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, February 10, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health closes three more fitness centers

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
WHSV

ARROW Project promotes self-care at love market

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sage Bird Ciderworks dedicated its love market to the ARROW project’s priority of self-care which involves maintaining wellness. The nonprofit team, ARROW, suggests having a hobby outside of work that brings joy or peace. The items sold at the Love Market act as a simple...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police ask for help to find man wanted for Harris Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a man from Fluvanna County in connection with a shooting earlier this week. According to police, 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of Palmyra is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone, being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

I-81 North in Rockbridge County cleared after brush fire causes backup

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. According to VDOT, the congested area is now clear. A brush fire has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Officials said the delays are around mile marker 195. As of 4 p.m., the northbound right lane and...

