JMU student killed in crash remembered as ‘a man of substance’
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A James Madison University student from our area killed in a violent crash is being remembered at his former school as “a man of substance.” Joshua Mardis, 19, who went to school at Williamsburg’s Walsingham Academy, was one of three JMU students killed last week when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road and […]
WHSV
Fort Defiance seniors completing workforce-readiness courses thanks to pilot program
FORT DEFIANCE, Va. (WHSV) - Whether it’s welding, truck driving, or medical certification, a new partnership between Fort Defiance High School and Blue Ridge Community College is preparing senior students to join the workforce. Fort Defiance career coach Sheba Lane said she was approached by several senior students looking...
WHSV
Ten JMU student-athletes earn national honors
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ten JMU field hockey student-athletes have been honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as members of the 2022 NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad, the organization announced Thursday. Those named to the list from JMU were:. The NFHCA National Academic Squad program, sponsored by...
She fell at work and burned 80% of her body: 'Pain was unimaginable'
September 10, 2021, is a day Charlie Anne Xavier will never forget. The Charlottesville resident was working at her family's business in Gordonsville, when she was using a sander outside.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Cardinals host first tournament in two years with new partnership
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Cardinals are rolling stronger than ever with new support. The team was acquired by the Valley Associates for Independent Living, Incorporated six months ago, which opened the court to more funds for incoming seasons. Shooting Guard Anthony Streiff describes this partnership as a...
Inside Nova
Settle named new Culpeper Town Police Chief
Christopher Settle has been promoted to Police Chief, replacing Chris Jenkins who retired in January. Settle was selected from a pool of internal candidates. The recruitment process. included an interview with the Town Manager, Public Services Director and Human Resources Director. “It’s an honor to be named only the 6th...
WHSV
Rockingham County exploring possibility of building Rec Center
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County staff are continuing to discuss the possibility of building a county recreation center. The County’s Recreation Department has been working on the concept for the last few months. “It’s totally conceptual at this point, so we’re still trying to gather information to make...
WHSV
Stables prioritize biosecurity amid horse herpes reports
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Horse farms across the valley are taking extra precautions, after reports of a horse contracting equine herpes, or equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy, in Augusta County earlier this week. The spreading of this virus happens through nose-to-nose contact between horses. Walnut Cove Farm in Mount Crawford already had...
WHSV
Fire displaces Weyers Cave family
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Several crews were called out to the 900 block of Dice’s Springs Road at 10:35 Friday morning. According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht, the fire started on the second floor with smoke and water damage going into the first floor. Chief Schacht...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone
NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police name Palmyra man as suspect in Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a Palmyra man wanted in connection with a recent shooting along Harris Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, February 10, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
WHSV
How an 18-year-old won the Medal of Honor at the Battle of New Market
New Market, Va. (WHSV) - Most people are familiar with the story of the VMI Cadets at the Battle of New Market, but many people might not know that a soldier was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the battle. The Battle of New Market was fought...
WHSV
Remote Area Medical clinic needs volunteers for upcoming free event in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic is coming to Harrisonburg in May, but they need a few extra hands. Clinic Coordinator, Kim Faulkinbury, said their biggest need right now is for medical professionals working in podiatry, dermatology, vision, and dentistry. They also need general volunteers to help with traffic, registration, etc.
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
Valley Health closes three more fitness centers
WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
WHSV
ARROW Project promotes self-care at love market
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sage Bird Ciderworks dedicated its love market to the ARROW project’s priority of self-care which involves maintaining wellness. The nonprofit team, ARROW, suggests having a hobby outside of work that brings joy or peace. The items sold at the Love Market act as a simple...
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find man wanted for Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a man from Fluvanna County in connection with a shooting earlier this week. According to police, 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of Palmyra is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone, being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
WSLS
I-81 North in Rockbridge County cleared after brush fire causes backup
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. According to VDOT, the congested area is now clear. A brush fire has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Officials said the delays are around mile marker 195. As of 4 p.m., the northbound right lane and...
WHSV
Local restaurant sees rapid turnaround in staffing versus last year
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Last year before “The Big Game”, Cracked Pillar Pub in Bridgewater was struggling to find staff. This year though, it is a completely different story. “This year, and it’s especially when the economy really took a dive and gas prices went sky high,...
