ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Man accused of setting woman’s car on fire

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said a man was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9, after being accused of setting a woman’s car on fire. Troy Ross, 31, of New Orleans, faces charges of simple arson and felonious stalking, according to the Louisiana...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Pair wanted for stolen ATM, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to catch a pair who stole an ATM. According to officials, EBRSO was dispatched to the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway due to a robbery on Friday, February 10.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish community deemed safe after active scene

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The scene on Austin Drive in Livingston Parish has been cleared and deemed safe after homes were evacuated due to a shooting. Homes had to be evacuated as the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office worked an active scene. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man accused of setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested for allegedly setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning. According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, Hammond firefighters responded to a car fire on Dillon Road. When investigators arrived and spoke to the car's owner, they learned she was the estranged wife of Troy Ross, 31, and that he had recently threatened her and her children.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked

An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales PD investigation results in seizures of weapons and narcotics

On the afternoon of Tuesday February 7, 2023, through the collaborative efforts of Narcotics Agents of the Gonzales Police Department (GPD) and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), accompanied by ATF and DEA Task Force agents, a search warrant was executed at 327 W Bordelon Street that resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of contraband.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media. St. Mary Parish, Louisiana – A 45-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for animal cruelty, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and illegally capturing non-game animals after the man was caught on video gaffing a nutria, chopping off its tail, and releasing the maimed animal while alive.
PATTERSON, LA
brproud.com

One arrested after shootout damages homes in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Devin Deonte Green, 27, was captured after he attempted to run away early Tuesday morning. The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. on Lily Avenue when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, a sleeping homeowner was...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy