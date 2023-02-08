ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

The Reckoning Returns to Palmetto Park Jam in March

HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston County Parks today announced that The Palmetto Park Jam is returning in the spring. Grateful Dead tribute band The Reckoning return to headline this live music event at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park on Saturday, March 25th. Held in a family-friendly festival atmosphere,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Tickets available for CharlestonCon 2023

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tickets are available for the fourth CharlestonCon on Nov. 19. The event will be held at the Embassy Suites Hotel in North Charleston, according to a Feb. 9 press release, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ballrooms C1, C2, and C3 will be utilized for the event. A free shuttle is offered to Charleston International Airport, which is less than two miles away.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston RiverDogs hosting job fair on Feb. 11

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston RiverDogs are hosting a job fair today, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to team representatives, the event will be at RiverDogs' stadium, Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., in Charleston. The hiring fair will focus on game day staff.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

New Coconut Joe's Beach Grill restaurant planned for Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The owners of Coconut Joe's Beach Grill have announced plans to open another location on Folly Beach this spring. "I want to thank everyone who has supported me and our team over the years. It’s truly incredible. We could never do it without you," owner Perry Freeman shared on Facebook. "I’m so grateful to be able to give my team more opportunities with their careers and hopefully a better life for their future."
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

$20 million playground for all under construction in Park Circle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An inclusive playground is preparing to serve the North Charleston community and beyond by late fall of this year. It will be 55,000 square feet, along with a 16,000-square-foot community center that will hold recreation and cultural arts activities. This facility will be the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

South Carolina Aquarium releases 9 rehabilitated sea turtles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, nine sea turtles that underwent rehabilitation at the South Carolina Aquarium were released at Little Talbot State Island Park in Jacksonville, Florida. The juvenile Kemp's ridley and green sea turtles were admitted to the Care Center for cold stunning, hook, and line injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSO: Body located in St. Stephen

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was located in St. Stephen on Feb. 9. According to a press release, Berkeley County deputies received a call for service from a concerned citizen just after 1:30 p.m. They responded to the scene on Highway 52, near the Williamsburg County line.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Week 3 wraps up with fiery moments in the Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Week 3 of the Murdaugh murder trial wrapped up Friday with more focus on Alex's financials and state of mind at the time of the murders. Yesterday, the State said they will probably finish calling witnesses next Wednesday, and the defense said they'll take about a week on their side.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County Economic Development director of 30 years receives Order of the Palmetto

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Steve Dykes, the Charleston County Economic Development director, received the Order of the Palmetto on Feb. 8. According to a press release from the county, Dykes received the award during the annual Economic Development Industry Appreciation Luncheon. The award recognizes individuals who have provided outstanding service to South Carolina.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CofC recognized as top producer of Fulbright Scholars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The College of Charleston is ranked as one of the top six Fulbright Scholar Producer Master's institutions in the United States. According to a Feb. 10 press release, this recognition is given to U.S. colleges and universities that received the highest number of applicants selected for the 2022–23 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Three faculty members from College of Charleston were also selected for Fulbright awards for the 2022–23 academic year: Brian Bossak (public health), mutindi ndunda (teacher education), and Narayanan Kuthirummal (physics).
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Burn notice: Crews to conduct fire hazard for 631 acres in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is asking the public not to call 911 if they see and smell smoke in the Willow Hall Road and Steed Creek area. A prescription fire for hazard reduction will take place in the area, with 621 acres planned. A prescription fire...
AWENDAW, SC
abcnews4.com

MUSC enters into long-term lease and operations agreement with tRMC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Board of Trustees finalized a long-term lease and operations agreement with the Regional Medical Center (tRMC) in Orangeburg on Feb. 9. According to a press release, the board's action follows the establishment of proviso 23.6 of the South...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Murdaugh Murder Trial - Week 3 Recap

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Week 3 of Alex Murdaugh's trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul: financial crime evidence admissible, raincoat, forensic evidence, bomb scare, and fiery moments. Day 11: Monday, Feb. 6. Judge Clifton Newman has ruled State prosecutors are allowed to bring...
abcnews4.com

Son of Murdaugh's late housekeeper appears before jury on Day 14

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Tony Satterfield said he trusted Alex Murdaugh. His mother, Gloria, helped raise Murdaugh's sons and she was their family housekeeper. On Feb. 9, Day 14 of Murdaugh's trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, Satterfield testified at Gloria's funeral, Murdaugh told him and his brother he would take care of them by filing a claim against his insurance company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy