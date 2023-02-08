KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Do you like to study crime and fight crime? The Killeen City Council wants to hear from you!. The Council wants to hear from those interested in its Crime Solutions Committee, and wants as many interested people as possible to attend the next meeting. The Committee meets every fourth Wednesday at City Hall at 4 p.m., and the next meeting is Wednesday, February 22.

