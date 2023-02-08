ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KCEN

Celebrating Black History Month: Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King explains her role as first African American female mayor

KILLEEN, Texas — Six News continues to celebrate black history month. On Thursday, Feb. 9 we highlighted Killeen’s highest elected official. In 2022, Mayor Debbie Nash-King became the first African American female mayor. She sat down with Texas Today Anchor Jasmin Caldwell about her love for Killeen and some of the challenges she faces.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas

In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Temple community protest verdict in Michael Dean case

Temple, TX (FOX 44) — Dozens protested for change in Downtown Temple Thursday evening over Tuesday’s not guilty verdict of former temple police officer, Carmen DeCruz in the death of Michael Dean. With nearly three years leading up to this moment organizers titled the event “Traffic Stops Do Not Equal Tragic Stops.” Many took to […]
TEMPLE, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Humane Society of Central Texas enters Code Red

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas needs your help to clear its shelter. The organization said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it scraped by these last few days getting enough dogs out and pushing back dates day to day. It is running out of time and cannot continue pushing back dates.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen Crime Solutions Committee seeking members

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Do you like to study crime and fight crime? The Killeen City Council wants to hear from you!. The Council wants to hear from those interested in its Crime Solutions Committee, and wants as many interested people as possible to attend the next meeting. The Committee meets every fourth Wednesday at City Hall at 4 p.m., and the next meeting is Wednesday, February 22.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco police respond to aggravated assault

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. La Hacienda Mexican Grill II & Cantina at 1020 Highway 84 in McGregor failed a recent inspection with a 69. According to the food safety worker, raw chicken was stored over the cooked beef. The oven and...
MCGREGOR, TX
KCEN

Rally held in Temple to protest not guilty verdict for Carmen DeCruz

TEMPLE, Texas — Community members gathered in downtown Temple on Thursday in protest of the not guilty verdict of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz earlier in the week. DeCruz was found not guilty of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of Michael Dean...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Police searching for shooting suspect

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting. Spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to 29th Street and Flint Avenue around 6 a.m. They started investigating an aggravated assault after a man was shot in the abdomen.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Kimble to assume Killeen Interim Police Chief duties

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced that Charles Kimble will assume the role of interim police chief starting this Monday. Kimble served as Killeen’s Chief of Police from September 1, 2017, until January 27, 2023 – when he retired with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Kimble will serve in the interim role for up to twelve weeks as the city looks for new Chief of Police.
KILLEEN, TX

