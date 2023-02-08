Read full article on original website
Related
$50 Million Future Estate Gift Pledged To University Of Mary Hardin-Baylor
The largest donation in the history of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton has been pledged anonymously by a family. The future estate gift is currently valued at $50 million. A donation like this will benefit generations of future college students from the Killeen-Temple, Texas area, and beyond. UMHB...
Celebrating Black History Month: Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King explains her role as first African American female mayor
KILLEEN, Texas — Six News continues to celebrate black history month. On Thursday, Feb. 9 we highlighted Killeen’s highest elected official. In 2022, Mayor Debbie Nash-King became the first African American female mayor. She sat down with Texas Today Anchor Jasmin Caldwell about her love for Killeen and some of the challenges she faces.
Congratulations to Our Killeen, Texas Valentine’s Day Showcase Winners
(Killeen, Texas) - Love is in the air, with Valentine's Day coming up Tuesday, February 14. Every year, we ask our listeners to nominate someone they love and feel deserves an extra special day of romance. This year we received dozens upon dozens of heartfelt nominations, demonstrating that there's a...
KWTX
Killeen Gold Star wife and family will be ‘cozy’ in 2023 after winning KWTX contest
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen mother of three is starting 2023 in comfort after winning the Rabroker Air Conditioning and Plumbing Cozy Christmas contest on KWTX.COM. Brandi Burkett’s husband, Army Specialist Donald Allen Burkett, 24, was killed in the line of duty while serving in Iraq in 2008.
Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas
In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
Temple community protest verdict in Michael Dean case
Temple, TX (FOX 44) — Dozens protested for change in Downtown Temple Thursday evening over Tuesday’s not guilty verdict of former temple police officer, Carmen DeCruz in the death of Michael Dean. With nearly three years leading up to this moment organizers titled the event “Traffic Stops Do Not Equal Tragic Stops.” Many took to […]
Faith leaders visit with Temple High students impacted by not guilty verdict in Carmen DeCruz trial
TEMPLE, Texas — More than 30 local ministers and pastors visited Temple High School Friday to offer support for students in the wake of the not guilty verdict for former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz. Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said he knew some of the students might be hurting...
coveleaderpress.com
Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
fox44news.com
Humane Society of Central Texas enters Code Red
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas needs your help to clear its shelter. The organization said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it scraped by these last few days getting enough dogs out and pushing back dates day to day. It is running out of time and cannot continue pushing back dates.
fox44news.com
Killeen Crime Solutions Committee seeking members
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Do you like to study crime and fight crime? The Killeen City Council wants to hear from you!. The Council wants to hear from those interested in its Crime Solutions Committee, and wants as many interested people as possible to attend the next meeting. The Committee meets every fourth Wednesday at City Hall at 4 p.m., and the next meeting is Wednesday, February 22.
KWTX
Waco police respond to aggravated assault
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. La Hacienda Mexican Grill II & Cantina at 1020 Highway 84 in McGregor failed a recent inspection with a 69. According to the food safety worker, raw chicken was stored over the cooked beef. The oven and...
City of Temple speaks on Carmen Decruz Trial verdict
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is speaking out regarding the verdict in the manslaughter trial of former Temple police officer Carmen Decruz. On Tuesday afternoon, a Bell County jury found Decruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. This came after roughly two hours of deliberations. The City of Temple issued […]
Rally held in Temple to protest not guilty verdict for Carmen DeCruz
TEMPLE, Texas — Community members gathered in downtown Temple on Thursday in protest of the not guilty verdict of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz earlier in the week. DeCruz was found not guilty of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of Michael Dean...
fox44news.com
Marlin recognizes Louisiana Track and Field commit Praiyer Jones with signing ceremony
MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — On Thursday afternoon, Marlin held a signing ceremony for track and field standout Praiyer Jones, who will be throwing next season for Louisiana. “It’s amazing, I’ve always wanted to go D1,” Jones said. “I feel like it’s where I can compete against the best. It feels really good. It feels amazing.”
Texas Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Temple Teen
There is probably not a scarier feeling a parent can ever experience than not knowing where your child is. Police are asking people in Killeen-Temple, Texas and surrounding area to keep an eye out for Navaeh Norwood. Norwood is 14 years old, was last seen on February 8, and is...
fox44news.com
Waco Police searching for shooting suspect
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting. Spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to 29th Street and Flint Avenue around 6 a.m. They started investigating an aggravated assault after a man was shot in the abdomen.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Most Authentic German Restaurants In Texas Has Its Own Outdoor Biergarten
One of the best German restaurants in Texas is tucked away in the tiny town of Walburg, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. People drive from all over Texas to eat at Walburg German Restaurant & Biergarten, which features both authentic German and American cuisine, live music, and a spacious outdoor area for drinking and relaxing.
"I am smarter now,": Killeen ISD elementary schools celebrate 100 days of school
KILLEEN, Texas — Kindergarten students at Cedar Valley Elementary got to take a look far into the future for the 100th day of school, as costumes and a little ingenuity from teacher Samantha Thompson turned them into 100-year-old versions of themselves. They were not the only students to join...
fox44news.com
Kimble to assume Killeen Interim Police Chief duties
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced that Charles Kimble will assume the role of interim police chief starting this Monday. Kimble served as Killeen’s Chief of Police from September 1, 2017, until January 27, 2023 – when he retired with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Kimble will serve in the interim role for up to twelve weeks as the city looks for new Chief of Police.
Comments / 0