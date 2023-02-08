ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas

A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas. A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Lombardo:...
news3lv.com

Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas Ballpark hosting job fair

Felony charges reduced against former UFC fighter …. Felony charges reduced against former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen. Officials in Phoenix said they are aiming to make the National Football League's championship game the most environmentally friendly Super Bowl ever, and encourage all the fans in the area to recycle. Las...
news3lv.com

Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
igbnorthamerica.com

MGM Resorts continues winning streak in Las Vegas

MGM Resorts International reported a fifth consecutive record-breaking quarter in Las Vegas during the final three months of 2022. In a trading update for the period ending 31 December 2022, the gaming group said it generated consolidated net revenues of $3.6bn (€3.35bn/£2.98bn), an increase of 18% compared to the prior year quarter. This featured net revenues of $2.3bn from its Las Vegas Strip properties, which was up 27%.
8 News Now

Police investigate homicide at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip Friday. The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A media briefing is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., where police officials will […]
news3lv.com

Baby's Bounty holding 'largest baby shower' in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 7,000 diapers were donated for the kick-off of the second annual 'largest baby shower' in Las Vegas. The fundraiser kicked off Friday morning outside Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada and lasts through March 5. All donations will benefit Baby's Bounty, the largest...
