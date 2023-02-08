Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
New Farmer Boys Location at Henderson, The Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order MealsMadocHenderson, NV
Parents worried about outbreak of Norovirus at Las Vegas elementary schoolAmanda MichelleLas Vegas, NV
New Las Vegas Strip Venue Leaves Big Questions Unanswered
The massive structure has been a source of curiosity and now, as its opening date approaches, details are still scarce.
news3lv.com
'Ickey Shuffle' helps celebrate sportsbook opening at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has finally opened its sportsbook. The Betfred Sportsbook at the resort began taking wagers from the public on Thursday, just three days before Super Bowl LVII. Operators had to clear several regulatory hurdles to reach the occasion, which took place almost...
news3lv.com
Clark County reflects on 42nd anniversary of deadly Las Vegas Hilton fire
Las Vegas (KSNV) — February 10 marks 42 years since a fire at the Las Vegas Hilton that killed eight people, injured more than 200 and was labeled the second deadliest hotel fire in Las Vegas. The fire happened in 1981, only three months after the massive fire at...
8newsnow.com
Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas
A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas. A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Lombardo:...
news3lv.com
Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks Vic's opening, Kevin Nealon and Carlos Santana in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's always something entertaining happening in Las Vegas, and Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes has his finger on the pulse. He joined us to talk about the opening of Vic's Las Vegas, a new restaurant and jazz lounge downtown. He also chats about twin tappers Sean...
Catalytic converter stolen from Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Las Vegas
Catalytic converter theft in the Las Vegas valley put the bite on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile early Friday.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas Ballpark hosting job fair
Felony charges reduced against former UFC fighter …. Felony charges reduced against former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen. Officials in Phoenix said they are aiming to make the National Football League's championship game the most environmentally friendly Super Bowl ever, and encourage all the fans in the area to recycle. Las...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas airport expects over 100,000 travelers this weekend as fans prepare for Super Bowl
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport was busy all-day Thursday as people arrived to celebrate the big game. “Super Bowl baby,” said traveler from Hawaii Kiana Navarro. “To party for the Super Bowl,” said traveler from Canada Steve Kirkpatrick. This a common theme for travelers...
Eliminating Vegas Resort & Ticket Fees, Best Super Bowl Parties & More Historic Neon Restored!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the elimination of ticket and resort fees. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!. You can...
1 person dead after house fire in south Las Vegas valley
One person is dead after a house fire in the south Las Vegas valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
news3lv.com
Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
igbnorthamerica.com
MGM Resorts continues winning streak in Las Vegas
MGM Resorts International reported a fifth consecutive record-breaking quarter in Las Vegas during the final three months of 2022. In a trading update for the period ending 31 December 2022, the gaming group said it generated consolidated net revenues of $3.6bn (€3.35bn/£2.98bn), an increase of 18% compared to the prior year quarter. This featured net revenues of $2.3bn from its Las Vegas Strip properties, which was up 27%.
Leak affects Las Vegas gas pipeline
A leak has left a main gasoline pipeline into Clark County and the Las Vegas valley dry, a release from county officials said Friday.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas man accused of stealing inventory scanners worth thousands from multiple Smith's stores
A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing multiple inventory scanners from six Smith’s grocery stores across the valley over several months, according to an arrest report. Thomas Ward is facing six counts of burglary of a business and six counts of grand larceny, documents showed. Las Vegas man...
Fox5 KVVU
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kinder Morgan officials announced Saturday morning that operations would resume following a pipeline gas leak that prompted a halt of fuel delivery to the Las Vegas Valley. A spokesperson told FOX5 News the spill at the Watson Station in Long Beach, California has been contained.
Police investigate homicide at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip Friday. The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A media briefing is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., where police officials will […]
2 pharmacies robbed minutes apart in Las Vegas, Henderson
Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a CVS in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Fraunces
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. The Animal Foundation joins us now with Fraunces.
news3lv.com
Baby's Bounty holding 'largest baby shower' in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 7,000 diapers were donated for the kick-off of the second annual 'largest baby shower' in Las Vegas. The fundraiser kicked off Friday morning outside Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada and lasts through March 5. All donations will benefit Baby's Bounty, the largest...
