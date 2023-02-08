EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say one person has died after a crash along I-10 and Transmountain. The collision took place just before 9 p.m. TXDOT said all westbound lanes were closed with traffic detouring on Transmountain exit 6. This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes The post Pedestrian killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain appeared first on KVIA.

