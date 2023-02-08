The IRS is now accepting tax returns.If you want to get your 2023 federal tax refund quickly, then the basic advice is this: Get your documents together early, file as soon as possible, file online and request your refund be sent to your bank or designated online account via direct deposit. Follow this formula, most taxpayers will receive their refunds within 21 days.But if you want your tax refund even sooner than that, you'll want to take advantage of the interest-free refund advances offered by TurboTax or H&R Block -- they can get you your money just minutes after you file. Here's what you...

2 DAYS AGO