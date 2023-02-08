ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022

The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
SmartAsset

IRS Form 1120-S: Small Business Taxes

If you have formed a limited liability company that is being taxed as an S corporation, also called an S Corp, you will at some point need to become acquainted with form 1120-S. The IRS Form 1120-S is a tax … Continue reading → The post IRS Form 1120-S: Small Business Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
CNET

I Receive Social Security Benefits. Do I Need to File a Tax Return?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season officially began on Jan. 23. For the nearly 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, the question of whether to file a tax return might be on their minds as the filing season commences. Whether it's necessary for them to do so, however, depends on a few factors.
Blogging Big Blue

Child Tax Credit 2023: What to predict this year and how to apply?

Now that January has concluded, we should have all of the necessary federal and state income tax forms. The Child Tax Credit, which is claimed by tens of millions of Americans annually, is one of the largest changes to our federal taxes in 2022. Who Is Qualified To Receive Child...
CNET

Nearly 90% of Americans Take This Tax Deduction. Should You?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Taking the standard deduction on your taxes is quick and easy. It may also lead to a smaller refund. Deductions are...
HeySoCal

What to know about TurboTax before you file your taxes this year

This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Free, Fact-Checked Tax Information. That’s All. Under the Free File agreement, Americans who make less than $73,000 per year...
CNET

Why Direct Deposit Is So Important When You File Your Tax Return

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season is hitting its full stride: The IRS started accepting tax returns on Jan. 23 and the first tax refunds should start arriving in bank accounts next week. There are several good reasons to file your taxes early in 2023, but if you do, be sure to set up direct deposit when you file.
CNET

Where's My Tax Refund? How to Track Your IRS Money Into Your Account

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. If you're expecting money back from the IRS this year, there are a several reasons to file your tax return early. But if you're ahead of the game and have already filed, you don't have sit in the dark wondering when your money will arrive -- the IRS makes it easy to check on the status of your tax return and figure out when your tax refund will arrive.
CBS Miami

Here's how to get your 2023 tax refund today

The IRS is now accepting tax returns.If you want to get your 2023 federal tax refund quickly, then the basic advice is this: Get your documents together early, file as soon as possible, file online and request your refund be sent to your bank or designated online account via direct deposit. Follow this formula, most taxpayers will receive their refunds within 21 days.But if you want your tax refund even sooner than that, you'll want to take advantage of the interest-free refund advances offered by TurboTax or H&R Block -- they can get you your money just minutes after you file. Here's what you...

