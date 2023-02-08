Read full article on original website
Business owners showcase their work for 3rd annual BIPOC Business Showcase
DULUTH, MN. -- Jasmine Fuller’s business, JnH Designs, is something she has always held close to her heart. “My name is Jasmine of course, and my first-born daughter is named Harmony, so that is how I came up with JnH Designs,” said Fuller. Fuller is a Duluth native,...
Minnesota DNR Seeking Comments On Duluth Area Fisheries Management Plans
The Minnesota Department of Natural resources is reaching out to Duluth area anglers and others to get their comments on fisheries management plans. The DNR is working through fisheries management plans for several bodies of water in Carlton and St. Louis counties. They use comments and suggestions from the public as they finalize fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.
Sign up for the next Northern News Now Blood Drive
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now is teaming-up with Memorial Blood Centers for another Blood Drive. The is one will be Monday, March 6th and Tuesday, March 7th 2023. Our November 2022 Blood Drive got enough blood to potentially save 561 lives. That was a record for...
AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For some college students, writing papers is quite a chore. New technology could cut down the process to a matter of seconds, but many are worried that would cut down their education as well. From calculators to spell check, the education sector is no...
Free winter events happening in West Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Free winter activities will be happening in West Duluth this weekend. Winter Out West (WOW) will be hosting indoor and outdoor activities this Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb 11. Events kick off with a free screening of the movie Happy Feet at The...
$849.5K Superior Home With Casino + Views Of The Bong Bridge For Sale
Do you want a private oasis close to the city that feels like you are in your own wooded retreat? Those types of homes don't come along too often but there's one for sale right now in Superior, Wisconsin that has all of these qualities and more. Even if you...
Duluth Police announce new Behavioral Health Unit
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) has been formed within the Duluth Police Department. The department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) have been combined to form the new unit. The goal of the merger was to...
City of Duluth crews to perform snow removal in Lincoln Park, Downtown Business Districts
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth will be performing snow removal operations next week. Crews will be removing snow in the Lincoln Park Business District on West Superior St. Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 17. According to City of Duluth officials, snow removing in the...
City by City: Meadowlands, Hermantown, Duluth
Meadowlands, MN- County State Aid Highway 133 East of Meadowlands will close between Highway 29 and Highway 47 beginning on Monday, February 13 through the end of June. The bridge crosses the Whiteface River. It has been in place since 1964. The steel beams are rated as poor condition and the road’s surface often needs re-doing. The project is starting early in order to safely work within the river and not worry about spring runoff season.
Missing Wisconsin Girl May Be In Duluth Or Superior + Need Medical Attention
The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc, and others are reaching out to the public to help locate a missing teen girl. Isabella Caratzola has been missing from Iron River, Wisconsin since Monday, February 6, 2023. Authorities believe she may travel to Superior, Wisconsin, or to Duluth, Minnesota.
UWS Veterans Program could get boost from Governor’s budget proposal
SUPERIOR, WI -- The University of Wisconsin-Superior could get a major boost to its veterans’ programs under Governor Tony Evers’ budget proposal. Evers’ proposal calls to invest roughly $3 million into veterans programs within the state’s UW system. That includes UW-Superior’s Veterans and Non-Traditional Students Center....
Duluth Public Schools receive grant for stop arm cameras on buses
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Public Schools announced Friday they received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety. According to a news release, the district will be receiving over $69,000 to install school bus stop cameras to help keep students safe as they get on and off the bus.
Duluth’s Bentleyville Unveils Winner Of 20th Anniversary Logo Design Contest
When Bentleyville opens in Duluth in 2023, it will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary, so organizers recently reached out to the community to help design a new logo to mark the milestone. After all, if you're going to celebrate a 20th Anniversary, you must have a sweet new logo to...
There could be an increase in funds coming to Minnesota’s LGA/CPA programs
Some cities and towns in Minnesota rely on funding for a lot of that everyday maintenance comes from this local government aid. Minnesota has more than $17 billion in surplus money, and the conversations about how it should be spent are ongoing. A bill called Local Government Aid and County...
Skating and projected arts experience coming Bayfront Park
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Visitors to Bayfront Park will see local artwork come to life in a new skating and arts experience on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11. “Friends of the Light” is a free event featuring projected artwork by Duluth artists. Visitors and skaters...
No. 12 Bulldogs win third-consecutive NSIC title
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the No.12 UMD Women’s Basketball team hosted Minot State. After defeating the Beavers 63-41, the Bulldogs won their third-straight NSIC title. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Stunning Drone Video Captures 3 Bobcats On St. Louis River Between Duluth + Superior
I've been saying it for years: people don't realize how beautiful and awesome the St. Louis River is. It's one of the best places to catch walleye in the world. There is wildlife everywhere, and it's right smack dab in the middle of the Twin Ports. If you haven't been on the St. Louis river, you're missing out.
TNF Finale: Northern Stars fall to Elk River in 7AA quarterfinals; Denfeld and C-E-C boys get road wins.
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights from the final Thursday Night Face Off of 2023 featured some MSHSL girls playoff hockey along with boys hockey action. (5) Elk River 6 (4) Northern Stars 1 Final. Boys Hockey:. C-E-C 1 Superior 0 Final. Denfeld 3 Marshall 2 Final/OT. Copyright 2023...
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
UMD Men’s Basketball defeats U Mary 83-68
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Bulldogs met the Marauders for the second time this season. A 24-point performance from Drew Blair helped the team two their second win over U Mary this season, this one 83-68. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
