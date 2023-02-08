ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota DNR Seeking Comments On Duluth Area Fisheries Management Plans

The Minnesota Department of Natural resources is reaching out to Duluth area anglers and others to get their comments on fisheries management plans. The DNR is working through fisheries management plans for several bodies of water in Carlton and St. Louis counties. They use comments and suggestions from the public as they finalize fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Sign up for the next Northern News Now Blood Drive

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now is teaming-up with Memorial Blood Centers for another Blood Drive. The is one will be Monday, March 6th and Tuesday, March 7th 2023. Our November 2022 Blood Drive got enough blood to potentially save 561 lives. That was a record for...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For some college students, writing papers is quite a chore. New technology could cut down the process to a matter of seconds, but many are worried that would cut down their education as well. From calculators to spell check, the education sector is no...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Free winter events happening in West Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Free winter activities will be happening in West Duluth this weekend. Winter Out West (WOW) will be hosting indoor and outdoor activities this Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb 11. Events kick off with a free screening of the movie Happy Feet at The...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Police announce new Behavioral Health Unit

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) has been formed within the Duluth Police Department. The department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) have been combined to form the new unit. The goal of the merger was to...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Meadowlands, Hermantown, Duluth

Meadowlands, MN- County State Aid Highway 133 East of Meadowlands will close between Highway 29 and Highway 47 beginning on Monday, February 13 through the end of June. The bridge crosses the Whiteface River. It has been in place since 1964. The steel beams are rated as poor condition and the road’s surface often needs re-doing. The project is starting early in order to safely work within the river and not worry about spring runoff season.
HERMANTOWN, MN
B105

Missing Wisconsin Girl May Be In Duluth Or Superior + Need Medical Attention

The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc, and others are reaching out to the public to help locate a missing teen girl. Isabella Caratzola has been missing from Iron River, Wisconsin since Monday, February 6, 2023. Authorities believe she may travel to Superior, Wisconsin, or to Duluth, Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

UWS Veterans Program could get boost from Governor’s budget proposal

SUPERIOR, WI -- The University of Wisconsin-Superior could get a major boost to its veterans’ programs under Governor Tony Evers’ budget proposal. Evers’ proposal calls to invest roughly $3 million into veterans programs within the state’s UW system. That includes UW-Superior’s Veterans and Non-Traditional Students Center....
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Public Schools receive grant for stop arm cameras on buses

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Public Schools announced Friday they received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety. According to a news release, the district will be receiving over $69,000 to install school bus stop cameras to help keep students safe as they get on and off the bus.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Skating and projected arts experience coming Bayfront Park

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Visitors to Bayfront Park will see local artwork come to life in a new skating and arts experience on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11. “Friends of the Light” is a free event featuring projected artwork by Duluth artists. Visitors and skaters...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

No. 12 Bulldogs win third-consecutive NSIC title

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the No.12 UMD Women’s Basketball team hosted Minot State. After defeating the Beavers 63-41, the Bulldogs won their third-straight NSIC title. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
northernnewsnow.com

UMD Men’s Basketball defeats U Mary 83-68

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Bulldogs met the Marauders for the second time this season. A 24-point performance from Drew Blair helped the team two their second win over U Mary this season, this one 83-68. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy