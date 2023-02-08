ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

BATTLE OF UNBEATENS: No. 2 LSU faces No. 1 South Carolina

Southern head coach Sean Woods joined 9News This Morning to tell the community to pack the Mini Dome on Saturday, Jan. 28. The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places. McDonald's All-American Aalyah...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU's Aleah Finnegan steals show, but No. 5 Auburn prevails

After his LSU gymnastics team faced Auburn Friday night, Jay Clark hopped in his car, pulled out the score sheet, and it hit him: Aleah Finnegan won the all-around. The sophomore led LSU in three events and scored a perfect 10 on vault, becoming the first LSU gymnast to score two perfect 10s in consecutive meets since Ashleigh Gnat in 2016. Her 39.800 score led the meet’s seven all-arounders. The title was the first of her career.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU board approves vote to change basketball court name

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Board of Supervisors voted to rename the PMAC basketball court Friday morning. Soon, the name of former LSU women’s basketball coach, Sue Gunter, will be added to the PMAC court. “Two hard-working individuals that were a part of the LSU family are now members of – of part […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team

The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Travis Blaize named first football coach at Acadiana Renaissance

Travis Blaize, who just completed his second season as the football coach at Westminster Christian Academy, is leaving for Acadiana Renaissance Charter, where he will start the football program from scratch. "It was a very difficult move to make," Blaize said. "I do feel like we were building something special...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
postsouth.com

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
GATOR 99.5

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Second annual Mardi Gras parade rolls in Gonzales

Rain and cold weather did not stop the Krewe of Ascension Mambo Mardi Gras parade in Gonzales. The second annual event was postponed an hour to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 due to the conditions. The route started at the Gonzales Civic Center along Irma Blvd. It turned left on Cornerview...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

LSU police looking for suspect in reported obscenity near student union

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a suspect following a "sex-related offense" near the LSU Student Union last week. According to LSU police records, the reported obscenity happened the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 31, at the corner of Highland Road and S Campus Drive. No further details of the crime have been released.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy