Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com
BATTLE OF UNBEATENS: No. 2 LSU faces No. 1 South Carolina
Southern head coach Sean Woods joined 9News This Morning to tell the community to pack the Mini Dome on Saturday, Jan. 28. The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places. McDonald's All-American Aalyah...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU women's 'ridiculous' success says S. Carolina needs to win while it can
On ESPN, they’re calling it the women’s basketball Super Bowl. The hyperbole for once isn’t all that heavy-handed. A matchup with the gross tonnage of No. 3 LSU at No. 1 South Carolina doesn’t come around very often. Especially this deep into the regular season with two teams that are the nation’s last unbeatens standing.
NOLA.com
LSU's Aleah Finnegan steals show, but No. 5 Auburn prevails
After his LSU gymnastics team faced Auburn Friday night, Jay Clark hopped in his car, pulled out the score sheet, and it hit him: Aleah Finnegan won the all-around. The sophomore led LSU in three events and scored a perfect 10 on vault, becoming the first LSU gymnast to score two perfect 10s in consecutive meets since Ashleigh Gnat in 2016. Her 39.800 score led the meet’s seven all-arounders. The title was the first of her career.
Predicting LSU-South Carolina: Who wins the SEC showdown?
Only one unbeaten D-I basketball team will be left after Sunday. But will it be No. 1 South Carolina and Aliyah Boston or No. 3 LSU and Angel Reese?
No. 25 LSU shuts out No. 19 Oregon St. for run-rule win
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Beth Torina and her No. 25 Tigers roared to a run-rule win over No. 19 Oregon St. on the second day of the LSU Invitational at Tiger Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. LSU (2-0) beat Oregon St. (1-2), 12-0 in five innings.
LSU board approves vote to change basketball court name
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Board of Supervisors voted to rename the PMAC basketball court Friday morning. Soon, the name of former LSU women’s basketball coach, Sue Gunter, will be added to the PMAC court. “Two hard-working individuals that were a part of the LSU family are now members of – of part […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU-Florida State game identified as most-anticipated matchup of 2023 by ESPN analyst
LSU-Florida State could be one of the best games of the 2023 college football season. The teams will meet in Orlando on Sunday of Week 1 with both programs facing high expectations. The Noles and Tigers each won 10 games in 2022 and could feature in the top 5 of preseason polls later this year.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey on playing No. 1 South Carolina, Dawn Staley
BATON ROUGE – Much was made about comments South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley made last season following the Gamecocks' 66-60 win over LSU. Staley's answer to a question about how Kim Mulkey had improved the Tigers in her first season seemed to spark a growing rivalry between the two coaches and possibly their programs.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team
The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
Coach Brian Kelly's marriage headed for the rocks
Broadcast reports across the sporting world say the 28-year marriage of LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly is coming to an end. The couple physically separated on Thursday.
Brian Kelly's Daughter Responds To Report Her Parents Are Divorcing
On Thursday night a report emerged suggesting LSU head coach Brian Kelly filed for divorce from his wire. According to WBRZ News, Kelly and his wife Francisca are going to file for divorce. They have been married since 1994 and have three adult children together. The report existed for less than an ...
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
theadvocate.com
Travis Blaize named first football coach at Acadiana Renaissance
Travis Blaize, who just completed his second season as the football coach at Westminster Christian Academy, is leaving for Acadiana Renaissance Charter, where he will start the football program from scratch. "It was a very difficult move to make," Blaize said. "I do feel like we were building something special...
postsouth.com
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
theadvocate.com
'Y'all are a little bit different': Jeff Foxworthy prepares for Baton Rouge audience
In 1987, a budding stand-up comedian from Georgia named Jeff Foxworthy headlined the grand opening of the Funny Bone in Baton Rouge. Thirty-six years later, the Bennington Avenue comedy club is gone but Foxworthy is still bringing the laughs. "Well, I've been doing this so long, most of the places...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Second annual Mardi Gras parade rolls in Gonzales
Rain and cold weather did not stop the Krewe of Ascension Mambo Mardi Gras parade in Gonzales. The second annual event was postponed an hour to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 due to the conditions. The route started at the Gonzales Civic Center along Irma Blvd. It turned left on Cornerview...
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
wbrz.com
LSU police looking for suspect in reported obscenity near student union
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a suspect following a "sex-related offense" near the LSU Student Union last week. According to LSU police records, the reported obscenity happened the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 31, at the corner of Highland Road and S Campus Drive. No further details of the crime have been released.
