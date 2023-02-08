Read full article on original website
Evelyn Fleming
3d ago
I believe they should go to family. A lot of times, the state places them in forster care, and the family has to go through a process to get them.
Reply
2
Related
kcur.org
Big losses in November fuel a Kansas Republican Party changeover in February
TOPEKA, Kansas — Spurred on by frustrations over losing high-profile races to Democrats, Kansas Republicans on Saturday picked an aggressive conservative to lead the party into the 2024 election cycle. Party officials elected Mike Brown, a former Johnson County commissioner, to party chair during the Republican state convention. He...
New bill to legalize marijuana for veterans in Kansas
A new bill in the Kansas Legislature would legalize medical marijuana for Kansas veterans.
Kansas Legislature introduces two new marijuana bills
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas’ current marijuana laws could soon be changing. Kansas lawmakers are considering two new cannabis bills introduced earlier this week. Senate Bill 171, also known as the Veterans First Medical Cannabis Act, would allow people to grow marijuana and for Kansas dispensaries to sell it but only to veterans with a valid […]
How Kansas lawmakers want to change K-12 education in 2023
Among dozens of Kansas education bills filed in 2023 are proposals to adjust how public schools are funded or make it easier for families to send their children to private school. Kansas lawmakers are also once again floating the idea of adding a back-to-school tax holiday, similar to those held...
Kansas governor signs proclamation, declares Wildfire Awareness Week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Friday naming Feb. 13-17 as Wildfire Awareness Week. The proclamation highlights the need for wildfire awareness in Kansas and recognizes wildfires as a serious public safety concern for all residents of the Sunflower State. Dec. 1, 2022 was the the one-year anniversary of a […]
Marijuana, fentanyl among top issues facing new KBI director
Marijuana, fentanyl and the safety of Kansans are just a few of the issues facing the next director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Republican Party to hold contentious leadership vote after governor’s race loss
Kansas Republicans are bracing for a potentially rancorous party leadership contest this weekend pitting a long-time GOP figure against a brash former statewide candidate who could take the party in a harder-edged direction. The fight over the party’s next chair comes as Republicans debate what lessons to take from their...
These laws could curb fentanyl deaths. Why won’t Kansas lawmakers enact them?
On Monday, the Kansas Legislature introduced a bill that, if passed, would decriminalize a tool used to test drugs for the presence of fentanyl. House Bill 2328 was introduced with little fanfare in a quiet exchange of no longer than 90 seconds, midway through an otherwise routine hearing of the House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee.
‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans
You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New legislation could add gun safety training to Kansas school curriculum
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bill in the Kansas Legislature could introduce firearms safety training into Kansas school districts. Senate Bill 116 was introduced in the Senate on Jan. 27 and later referred to the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Jan. 30. The bill would add firearm safety education programs to grades kindergarten […]
kcur.org
After Keystone oil spill, Kansas Democrats want to cancel tax exemptions when pipelines leak
After the Keystone spilled more than half a million gallons of crude oil onto native prairie and cropland and into a creek, some Kansas lawmakers want oil companies to forfeit their tax exemptions when pipelines burst. Right now, energy companies that lay pipelines in Kansas get to skip out on...
Pros and cons of fentanyl test strips
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has started a discussion about whether fentanyl test strips should be decriminalized in the state.
KAKE TV
Wichita nonprofit offering free naloxone training
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nonprofit organization DCCCA is offering free training to organizations, agencies, and Kansas residents. Over the last few years, they have seen a 20 to 25 percent increase in overdose deaths which prompted the organization to provide necessary training. The organization's Prevention Specialist, Daniel Donovan, said the...
Kansas Governor announces Medicaid expansion legislation introduced in state legislature
(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation in the state legislature this week. Kelly wants to see her state expand Medicaid, as has been done in 39 states. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: expanding Medicaid will not only provide health care to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Kansans, it will also boost our economy, strengthen rural communities, and...
wsfltv.com
Bill would criminalize abusing referees in Kansas
A bill working its way through the Kansas legislature would criminalize abuse of sports officials. House Bill 2139 categorizes abuse as striking, shoving, kicking, spitting on or threatening physical abuse on a sports official. Approaching sports officials in a "menacing, threatening irate or violent manner" would also be criminalized if the bill passes.
KAKE TV
State lawmakers look to raise state tobacco age to 21 to keep federal grant money
Step inside Smoke Stax of 21st street near Amidon and you’ll see plenty of options to buy something. Manager Andi McGlynn says ”we sell tobacco we sell chips and candy, smoking accessories, all kinds of different things." However, if you want any of those tobacco products, you need...
House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program
TOPEKA — Rep. Kristey Williams defended her proposal Wednesday for redirecting public money to non-public schools as a way to facilitate competition for educating children. Her K-12 Education Budget Committee passed a modified version of House Bill 2218, including an amendment from Williams that would delay full implementation of the voucher program for four years. […] The post House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
12 Kansas towns, cities to receive $5M in federal funds in road safety grants
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A dozen communities in Kansas are slated to receive federal funds to help improve road safety. The Office of the Governor announced that a total of $5 million in federal dollars will be distributed among 12 Kansas communities through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. This program […]
Kansas’ bivalent COVID booster rate is just 15.8%. These counties have lowest uptake
The updated vaccine better protects against omicron.
bvnnews.com
Will Kansas Go Green?
On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
Comments / 5