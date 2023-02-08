ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 5

Evelyn Fleming
3d ago

I believe they should go to family. A lot of times, the state places them in forster care, and the family has to go through a process to get them.

Reply
2
kcur.org

Big losses in November fuel a Kansas Republican Party changeover in February

TOPEKA, Kansas — Spurred on by frustrations over losing high-profile races to Democrats, Kansas Republicans on Saturday picked an aggressive conservative to lead the party into the 2024 election cycle. Party officials elected Mike Brown, a former Johnson County commissioner, to party chair during the Republican state convention. He...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas Legislature introduces two new marijuana bills

TOPEKA (KSNT) –  Kansas’ current marijuana laws could soon be changing. Kansas lawmakers are considering two new cannabis bills introduced earlier this week. Senate Bill 171, also known as the Veterans First Medical Cannabis Act, would allow people to grow marijuana and for Kansas dispensaries to sell it but only to veterans with a valid […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas governor signs proclamation, declares Wildfire Awareness Week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Friday naming Feb. 13-17 as Wildfire Awareness Week. The proclamation highlights the need for wildfire awareness in Kansas and recognizes wildfires as a serious public safety concern for all residents of the Sunflower State. Dec. 1, 2022 was the the one-year anniversary of a […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans

You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Wichita nonprofit offering free naloxone training

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nonprofit organization DCCCA is offering free training to organizations, agencies, and Kansas residents. Over the last few years, they have seen a 20 to 25 percent increase in overdose deaths which prompted the organization to provide necessary training. The organization's Prevention Specialist, Daniel Donovan, said the...
WICHITA, KS
The Center Square

Kansas Governor announces Medicaid expansion legislation introduced in state legislature

(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation in the state legislature this week. Kelly wants to see her state expand Medicaid, as has been done in 39 states. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: expanding Medicaid will not only provide health care to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Kansans, it will also boost our economy, strengthen rural communities, and...
KANSAS STATE
wsfltv.com

Bill would criminalize abusing referees in Kansas

A bill working its way through the Kansas legislature would criminalize abuse of sports officials. House Bill 2139 categorizes abuse as striking, shoving, kicking, spitting on or threatening physical abuse on a sports official. Approaching sports officials in a "menacing, threatening irate or violent manner" would also be criminalized if the bill passes.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program

TOPEKA — Rep. Kristey Williams defended her proposal Wednesday for redirecting public money to non-public schools as a way to facilitate competition for educating children. Her K-12 Education Budget Committee passed a modified version of House Bill 2218, including an amendment from Williams that would delay full implementation of the voucher program for four years. […] The post House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
bvnnews.com

Will Kansas Go Green?

On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
